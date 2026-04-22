Nest Wellness by Beth Bollinger

Nest Wellness by Beth Bollinger

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Michelle Seguin MD's avatar
Michelle Seguin MD
12h

Thank you so much for this beautiful feature, Beth. What a wonderful share for Earth Day! Individual health and planetary health are so deeply connected. Grateful to be part of your community.

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1 reply by Beth Bollinger
Betty Williams's avatar
Betty Williams
6h

I love what Michelle says about changing the focus from restriction to addition! That’s a great shift in the way to think about food.

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