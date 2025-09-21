these whole food breakfast brownies get their close up moment

I was going to call this recipe chocolate breakfast cookies, but Dr. B insisted that they be called breakfast brownies instead! I decided he’s right: these fudgy, decadent bars definitely have more of a brownie vibe than a cookie one.

This recipe came about because I wanted to create an easy grab-and-go breakfast much like my super popular breakfast cookies, that would provide enough protein, fat, and fiber to keep you satiated until lunchtime, keep your energy up, and keep your blood glucose stable. It was important to me that these breakfast brownies be made with whole food ingredients and didn't rely on protein powder for their protein content.

I spent a lot of time perfecting this recipe, and I hope you love the final result– the perfect combination of fudgy, rich, satisfying, and blood sugar-friendly. Each brownie bar contains 11 grams of protein and 7 grams of fiber, so if you're aiming for closer to 30 grams of protein at breakfast, 2 bars along with a scoop of collagen in your morning coffee or tea will get you there!

Starting our day with protein, fiber, and healthy fat is the perfect way to set yourself up for stable mood, steady energy levels, balanced blood sugar, and zero mid-morning munchies. Make this recipe into 4 large brownies for a complete meal, or bake in an 8x8 pan and cut into 8 smaller bars to use as whole food protein bars throughout the week.

Note: If you are not familiar with lupin flour, it is simply ground lupin beans, nothing else. Lupin beans are a complete source of protein, meaning they contain all 9 essential amino acids. Lupin flakes, ground lupin, and lupin pasta are terrific sources of complete protein for vegetarians, vegans, or anyone looking to increase their protein intake but keep carbs low.

Nutrient benefits of these breakfast brownies

Almond Flour : Rich in healthy monounsaturated fats, plant-based protein, and fiber that support stable blood sugar and heart health. Contains vitamin E, an antioxidant that protects cells from oxidative damage, plus magnesium for muscle and nerve function.

Lupin Flour : Exceptionally high in protein (40%) and fiber, while being naturally low in carbohydrates. Provides all essential amino acids and has been shown to help improve insulin sensitivity and support healthy cholesterol levels.

Hemp Hearts : Complete protein containing all nine essential amino acids, plus omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids in an ideal ratio. Rich in magnesium, iron, and zinc for energy production and immune function.

Chia Seeds : Packed with omega-3 fatty acids, fiber, and protein that help stabilize blood sugar and promote satiety. Contains calcium, phosphorus, and antioxidants that support bone health and reduce inflammation.

Flaxseed Meal : High in lignans (plant compounds with antioxidant properties) and alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), an omega-3 fatty acid that supports heart and brain health. The soluble fiber helps slow glucose absorption.

Cacao Powder : Rich in flavonoids and antioxidants that support cardiovascular health and may improve insulin sensitivity. Contains magnesium, iron, and compounds that can enhance mood and cognitive function.

Extra Virgin Olive Oil : Provides heart-healthy monounsaturated fats and powerful antioxidants like oleocanthal, which has anti-inflammatory properties.

Cinnamon : Contains compounds that may help improve insulin sensitivity and glucose metabolism. Has anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties, plus antioxidants that support overall cellular health.

Walnuts: Excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids (ALA) that support brain health and reduce inflammation. Contains protein, fiber, and antioxidants that help with satiety and blood sugar control.

As with all of my recipes, this Breakfast Brownie is gluten-free, grain-free, refined sugar-free, low-carb, and blood-sugar-friendly. It has 11 grams of protein per bar, 7 grams of fiber, and just 10 net carbs. I used maple syrup and achieved a level glucose response. With a keto syrup, the carb count will be just 3 net carbs per bar.

breakfast brownies made with maple syrup and enough fat, fiber + protein for a level glucose response

The recipe: breakfast brownies

By Beth Bollinger of Nest Wellness

Rich, fudgy breakfast brownies packed with chocolate flavor and wholesome ingredients to fuel your morning. 11 grams of protein and 7 grams of fiber per bar!

Grain-free, gluten-free, refined sugar-free, low glycemic, dairy-free

Makes 4 large cookies, or 8 bars

Equipment