Today’s post is sponsored by Pique, and I want you to know that I only partner with brands I use and love.

Every three months, Dr. B and I do a functional medicine reset — seven days of clean, low-glycemic eating designed to support our body’s natural detoxification pathways and reset our habits. It’s one of the anchoring rituals of our year, and our community does it alongside us. We are halfway through the April Reset, and the recipe I’m sharing today is always one of the most popular from Reset week.

This green blender soup has been part of our reset for years. It takes five minutes, requires no heat, and delivers more functional nutrition per bowl than almost anything else you can make — avocado, miso, broccoli sprouts, hemp hearts, turmeric, ginger, kombu. There is a reason for every ingredient, and every ingredient earns its place.

I pair this soup with something warm alongside it — and for the past several months, that has been matcha.

Why matcha during a reset

When we’re in a reset week, I’m especially thoughtful about what I’m consuming. I don’t normally drink coffee anyway, but for those who do, coffee can be hard on the adrenals and tends to spike cortisol — not ideal when you’re asking your body to do deep work. But I still want warmth, ritual, and the clarity that comes with a gentle caffeine lift.

Matcha meets that need perfectly. The combination of caffeine and L-theanine — an amino acid found almost exclusively in green tea — produces what researchers describe as calm, focused alertness rather than the wired, jittery energy that coffee can create. During our reset week especially, that distinction matters.

Matcha is also one of the richest dietary sources of EGCG, a catechin antioxidant that supports cellular health, immune resilience, and metabolic balance. And because matcha is shade-grown, the leaves naturally accumulate more chlorophyll and L-theanine than conventionally grown green tea — which is why quality and sourcing matter enormously.

What to look for: ceremonial grade, organic, shade-grown, single origin. Those four criteria eliminate most of what’s on the market.

What I use

I’ve been drinking Pique’s Sun Goddess Matcha every morning, and most afternoons too. It meets every one of those criteria: ceremonial grade, organic, and shade-grown in Kagoshima, Japan. I make it warm as a latte after strength training — blended with goat whey — or simply over ice in the afternoon. It’s become one of my most consistent daily rituals — because it is that good.

Right now, Pique is offering up to 20% off for life, plus free gifts on Sun Goddess Matcha for Nest Wellness readers.

use this link🧡

Pique has generously offered to gift Sun Goddess Matcha to two paid subscribers. To enter, tell me how you currently start your morning in the comments below!

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As always, this recipe is free of gluten and refined sugar, low carb and blood sugar friendly, and made with whole food ingredients to support your metabolic health. Feel free to download and print the recipe PDF below🧡

green blender soup

Beth Bollinger of Nest Wellness

The perfect lunch for reset week — or any day you want something nourishing, fast, and genuinely satisfying. This soup saves well in the refrigerator for two days, which makes it ideal for batch prep during reset week. Enjoy this soup at room temperature or cold.

To a blender , add these ingredients:

1 avocado

1 tbsp miso paste

1 cup spinach, fresh or frozen

1/2 English cucumber

1/2 inch fresh ginger

1/2 inch fresh turmeric

1/2 cup broccoli sprouts

juice of 1 lemon

1 clove garlic

1 piece of kombu or other sea vegetable

6 tbsp hemp hearts

Pinch black pepper to increase turmeric absorption

1 1/2 cups filtered water

For serving:

1 tbsp olive oil drizzled on top!

Maldon coarse sea salt, sprinkle on top!

sesame seeds, pepitas, edible flowers, optional but yummy toppings

Make your easy blender soup:

Add all of your soup ingredients to a blender and mix very well

Pour the soup into soup bowls and top with olive oil and sea salt. Enjoy!

This soup will keep well in the refrigerator for a couple of days.

Every ingredient in this soup has a functional role:

Avocado provides monounsaturated fat that supports satiety and slows glucose absorption — it also makes the soup luxuriously creamy without any dairy.

Miso is a fermented food rich in probiotics and enzymes that support gut health and digestion — especially valuable during a reset week when we’re asking a lot of our digestive system.

Broccoli sprouts are one of the most concentrated sources of sulforaphane, a compound that activates the body’s own detoxification enzymes. A small handful delivers more detox support than a full head of broccoli.

Hemp hearts contribute complete plant protein — all nine essential amino acids — plus omega-3 fatty acids and magnesium.

Fresh turmeric and ginger are both potent anti-inflammatory compounds. The pinch of black pepper is not optional — it increases turmeric absorption by up to 2000%.

Kombu is a sea vegetable rich in iodine, which supports thyroid function, and fucoidan, a compound with immune-modulating properties.

Lemon juice supports liver detoxification pathways and brightens every other flavor in the bowl.

This is not a soup you eat because you have to. It’s one you come back to because it makes you feel extraordinary.

What are you doing to support your health this spring? Drop it in the comments — I always love hearing what’s working for you🧡

PS

If you missed the April Reset, mark your calendar for July when we do it all again! Learn more⤵

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Nest Wellness Green Blender Soup 540KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

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Some links in this newsletter are affiliate links, meaning I may earn a small commission if you make a purchase. A big thank you to Pique for sponsoring today’s post. This helps keep Nest Wellness running at no extra cost to you. I only recommend what I truly love and believe in. Thank you to Pique for supporting this community!