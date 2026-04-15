Nest Wellness by Beth Bollinger

Nest Wellness by Beth Bollinger

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Denise D's avatar
Denise D
16h

My morning usually begins with one cup of decaf coffee or tea. I try to alternate. I like to start with a warm drink for my digestive system. I usually don't do caffeine, not because it effects me, because I honestly don't know the difference, but because I just know it can be hard on my system. Therefore, I have stayed away from Matcha. However, I know it has a lot of good benefits, so I may try this one.

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1 reply by Beth Bollinger
Liz Harling's avatar
Liz Harling
9h

I drink water with morning workout and then coffee with breakfast. Learned my coffee habits in New Orleans so like it dark and heavy. Don’t use milk anymore though. And only in the morning. Have never tried a matcha that had enough body without milk tho I like all kinds of tea.

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