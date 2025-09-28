It is a funny thing, reaching out to people here on Substack to collaborate; I never know what response I will get! But I keep doing it, because I genuinely love meeting new people and introducing them to you.

Here is what I have discovered: the doctors, dentists, nutritionists, and health writers have been overwhelmingly enthusiastic about working together. You will find all of those wonderful interviews and Q+As right here in the archives.

Chefs, food writers, and recipe developers? Well, that's been a completely different experience. Most fall into one of three camps: they initially say yes with excitement, then disappear after I send thoughtful interview questions; they're immediately wary and decline; or my personal favorite, they're genuinely delighted to collaborate!

Lucky for us,

falls firmly into that third camp. I'm thrilled to introduce you to her today, along with her

.

Betty creates bright, fresh California cuisine content every Friday that feels like sunshine on a plate. Her approach to food is exactly what I love– real, approachable, and full of life.

Betty Williams from the Substack Betty Eatz

Betty, what drew you to California cuisine specifically, and how would you define what makes it distinct from other regional American cooking styles?

People love California Cuisine! And really, how can you not? It’s instantly recognizable by its use of fresh in-season produce, sustainably raised meats and poultry, and multi-ethnic flavor profiles. I have a special affinity for it. During my childhood, I ate a variety of foods that my friends thought were weird. We had homemade kimchi in the fridge and ate dried squid as an after-school snack.

My mom, who is originally from North Korea, immigrated to the U.S. as an adult in the 1960s. Her taste memories and love of her traditional foods were adapted to fit the ingredients that were available here in the U.S. at that time. Fresh fruits and veggies, lean meats, and spicy condiments were always at the forefront of her cooking.

When I moved to Southern California a few decades ago, I immediately connected with the interweaving of cultures, foods, and flavors. I realized that I had been eating a version of California Cuisine all my life!

Can you walk us through your culinary background - where did you train and what experiences shaped your approach to cooking?

Full disclosure: I did not go to culinary school! It has been on-the-job training from day one for me. When I was newly married, I did not know how to cook anything other than a sleeve of dried spaghetti and a jar of pasta sauce. That got old pretty quickly! A friend gave me a cookbook called A Dinner A Day, which included 365 recipes, shopping lists, and even how to time everything so it was done at the same moment. I cooked every day from that book for an entire year! By the time I was done, I was ready to fly on my own and learn more. Once our three children came along, it became my goal to feed them well. It turns out they were all athletes, so they needed adequate protein, veggies, and healthy carbs - with the occasional dessert! My mom is a great example to me of eating healthy 90% of the time and leaving the other 10% for treats and other goodies, so that has been my model.

Your podcast focuses on interviewing foodies - what inspired you to start it, and what have been some of your most memorable conversations?

At the end of 2024,

of Foodstak, asked the question, “What are your Substack goals in the coming year?” I threw out that maybe I’d start a podcast in 2025 and talk to food creators about identifying good recipes (and avoiding the AI-generated ones). Her answer was, “I’m looking forward to listening to it.” Well, now I was committed, lol! So, I learned how to start a podcast and had my first guest two weeks later. Each of the guests I’ve interviewed has taught me something and brought a different perspective to cooking, recipes, and the AI situation. It’s hard to choose the most memorable – it’s like picking a favorite child. I’ve loved them all.

California cuisine is known for being fresh and seasonal - how do you approach menu planning and ingredient sourcing?

For me, fresh is always best, but canned (and frozen) is always on hand. While I use a mix of all three, mainly I plan my menus around what is in season where I live. Since California has a long growing season and farmers’ markets are open year-round, I am definitely spoiled when it comes to fresh fruits and veggies being readily available. However, this means when some parts of the U.S. are ready for pumpkin spice everything and cozy bakes, I’m still experiencing hot weather and picking up gorgeous tomatoes and late-season corn at the farmers’ markets and grocery stores. In the past, we have gone in with another family and purchased a quarter or half of a locally raised cow. While it was delicious, freezer space became a problem! Currently, I purchase meat, poultry, and seafood at my local grocery, and try to buy organic and wild-caught.

What does "healthy food" mean to you, and how has that definition evolved throughout your career?

When I was in my twenties, it was assumed that healthy food meant low-fat and zero-calorie. And I was definitely a Diet Coke aficionado when I was at university! But as I got older and new information became available, it became evident that this type of diet was not good. Healthy fats became important as well as lean protein, fermented foods, and low sugar. It turns out my mom was right all along: protein at every meal, fresh veggies, some carbs, and always kimchi!

Part two of my interview with Betty coming soon. Meanwhile Betty is sharing her recipe for Green Goddess Chicken Cobb today - see below!

Connect with Betty here!

The recipe: Green Goddess Chicken Cobb

by Betty Williams of Betty Eatz

Serves 4 to 6

Time needed: 40 minutes plus marinating time

Here, Green Goddess does double duty. It’s used as a marinade and a dressing. Because chicken breasts can sometimes dry out when grilled, the mayo-based marinade helps keep them moist. Once the salad is assembled, drizzle the herby dressing over everything. It is so bright and delicious!

Traditionally, Cobbs include bleu cheese and bacon but this one doesn’t. The salad ingredient list is flexible, of course. Leave out what you don’t like or add more of what you do. I used yellow and orange tomatoes, but use whatever color you have.

Ingredients

Green Goddess Marinade/Dressing:

2 cups parsley, loosely packed

1 cup cilantro, loosely packed

½ cup basil, loosely packed

2 green onions, trimmed and cut into 2-inch pieces

2 large garlic cloves, peeled

½ cup mayonnaise

¼ cup lemon juice

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 tsp kosher salt

Salad:

4 chicken breasts

1 large head romaine lettuce, rinsed and chopped

4 hard-boiled eggs, sliced

1 ½ cups cucumbers, sliced

1 ½ cups grape or cherry tomatoes, halved

1 or 2 avocados, sliced

Method

Make the marinade/dressing by placing all ingredients into a blender or food processor. Blitz for 30 seconds or until completely smooth. There should be about 1 ⅓ to 1 ½ cups of marinade. Measure out ¾ cup of the mixture into a small bowl, cover, and put in the fridge to use later as the salad dressing. The remainder is used as the marinade. Pat the chicken dry with paper towels. Slice the breasts in half lengthwise to butterfly them into eight thinner filets. Place the chicken in a 9x13 baking dish. Pour the marinade over the chicken and turn to coat each piece. Cover and place in the fridge for 30 minutes to an hour. You can also let this sit overnight if making ahead. Heat the grill to high and lightly oil the grates. Once the grill is ready, place the chicken on the grates and turn the heat down to medium-high. Cook on one side for 5 minutes. Flip, and cook on the other side for a minute or two. Don’t overcook! If using a probe thermometer, check the temp and pull it off the grill at 160F/70C. Remove the breasts from the grill. Rest the chicken for 5 to 10 minutes before slicing into bite-sized pieces. It’s time to assemble the salad! Evenly divide the romaine, sliced eggs, cucumbers, tomatoes, and avocado onto four dinner plates. Top with sliced chicken breast, then drizzle on the dressing.

Thank you, Betty, for joining Nest Wellness and offering us a peek inside your California state of mind.

Together, we're building a community focused on real food and metabolic health. If you enjoyed this post, please “like” and “restack” to help others find their way to better health, too!

Thank you for being here,

Download today’s recipe: