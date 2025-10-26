This is wedding weekend, so Dr. B and I are in Todos Santos for the festivities! While I’m away, enjoy part two of my interview with the wonderful

Betty, how do you make nutritious food exciting and craveable rather than feeling like a compromise?

Honestly, I think nutritious food is already exciting and craveable! When produce is fresh and in season, it is at its peak in flavor. Think about an in-season peach and how luscious that is. There isn’t much to improve upon there. So, some of making nutritious food more enticing comes in the form of education and leading by example. Many folks no longer know what fruits and veggies are in season (partly because national and international shipping has made everything available all the time), so in my weekly newsletters I try to point out what produce I’m highlighting that week and that is in season. At home, I stock my kitchen each week with things that are easy to grab, ready to eat, and prepped even if I’m not cooking that evening. Things like: hardboiled eggs, hummus, chopped raw veggies, fruit salad, roasted chicken or other cooked meats, fermented cabbage or kimchi, and a variety of homemade salsas and sauces. When these are in the fridge and readily in reach, everyone benefits, including me!

How do you approach cooking for people with different dietary needs or health goals without sacrificing flavor?

This is such a good question and one that a recent guest on my podcast, Melissa Norman, spoke about. When people discover that they can no longer eat certain foods because of food intolerances or dietary needs, they often look at it from a perspective of lack. But this really isn’t the case! There are so many delicious foods and flavor combinations that one just doesn’t see because they are kind of stuck in a “food rut.” Meaning, they have eaten the same things for so long and haven’t ventured outside those choices, they don’t know anything else. In my immediate family, we have gluten-free, dairy-free, and vegan peeps. Some are by choice and some are by necessity. So it is a fun challenge for me to find recipes and ways of preparing foods to make them not only edible but delicious.

What are some simple techniques from your professional kitchen that home cooks can use to make their meals more vibrant and flavorful?

Fresh herbs! Something as easy as a couple of handfuls of chopped fresh cilantro, parsley, oregano, or dill really freshens up a dish and gives it some pop. Also, citrus! A squeeze of fresh lemon or lime juice adds just a hint of acid and can bring a dish to life.

If someone wanted to eat more "California-style" at home, what would be your top three recommendations?

Well, I think people can eat more “California-style” wherever they live in the world by adopting some of the hallmarks of California Cuisine and adapting them to fit their circumstances. For instance, fresh in-season produce is one component, but what I’m pulling from my garden is going to look different from what the person in Toronto is pulling out of theirs right now. So, use whatever is fresh and in-season in your local area. Another component of California Cuisine is the mash-up of different ethnic cuisines of the people who live here. The population in our state is diverse with lots of immigrants from Southeast Asia, the Mediterranean, and Latin America, so our cuisine reflects that crisscrossing of flavors (such as Korean Tacos!). Think about what the population looks like where you live and how you can incorporate those cultural flavors into your meals. It won’t be the same as what we’re eating in California, but it will be a reflection of “California-styling.”

What are 5 things you're currently loving?

Baking bread again. Our evenings are starting to cool down, so I’m loving turning my oven on again and baking bread. While I am not a sourdough parent (yet!), I like baking things involving a preferment like poolish and biga. Fermenting! Late summer and early fall are great times to ferment all sorts of things. I currently have several jars of kimchi, red cabbage, preserved fermented lemons, and raspberry shrub in my fridge. (check out Betty’s fermentation series!) Vietnamese coffee. It’s dark and it’s strong! I like my coffee black but will occasionally add plain cream. I recently discovered a brand called Trung Nguyen and am enjoying it. Homemade flavored oils. I make my own garlic chili oil (so much better than store-bought!), but am experimenting with other flavors. I just made scallion oil recently and love it. Using scraps. After reading a newsletter post by Aki Moroto describing how much food goes to waste commercially but also in our own kitchens, I’m making it my new challenge to see how I can repurpose odds and ends and kitchen scraps instead of just discarding them.

Recipe: Baja Seafood Bake with Mango Salsa

By Betty Williams of Betty Eatz

Serves 2

Time: 25 minutes

Tender, succulent seafood seasoned just right with a Baja-style rub. For those who don’t know, Baja California is a Mexican state directly south (baja = “lower” in Spanish) of the U.S. state of California. I think it’s fun that before baking, the dish has the colors of the Mexican flag (red, white, and green!). Enjoy this with a fresh mango salsa that is bright and delicious.

Ingredients

Ingredients:

1 lb extra-large shrimp, shells removed

1 lb small steamer clams

3 to 4 oz (2 thin fillets) mild white fish (Dover sole, tilapia, or orange roughy)

1/2 red bell pepper, thinly sliced

1/2 poblano (or other mild green pepper), thinly sliced

2 Tbsp olive oil

Baja Seasoning Mix:

1 tsp garlic powder (not salt)

1 tsp smoked paprika

1/2 tsp cumin

1/2 tsp chili powder

1/2 tsp kosher salt

1/2 tsp lemon pepper blend

Salsa:

1 mango, peeled and diced (about 1 cup)

1/2 cup red onion, diced

1/2 cup tomato, diced

1/2 red bell pepper, diced

1/2 poblano (or other mild green pepper), diced

1 or 2 jalapenos, diced

1 cup cilantro, chopped

juice of 1 lime

For Serving: tortilla chips, sliced radishes or cucumbers, extra chopped cilantro, lime wedges

Method

Preheat oven to 450 F/230 C. Move the oven rack to the middle position. Place the shrimp, clams, fish, and pepper slices in a 9 x 13-inch baking dish. Drizzle with olive oil. In a small bowl, mix together the seasoning ingredients. Sprinkle the mixture over the seafood and peppers evenly. Place the pan in the oven and bake, uncovered, for 12 minutes. While the seafood bakes, combine the salsa ingredients in a medium bowl. Taste and add 1/2 tsp salt, if desired. I don’t add salt because the tortilla chips are salted, but you might feel otherwise. Remove the seafood from the oven and serve immediately with mango salsa, chips, and extra garnishes.

Thank you, Betty, for joining Nest Wellness and offering us a peek inside your world—and recipes! If you missed part 1 with Betty, find it here.

