Holidays that revolve around sweets can feel stressful… especially when you’re trying to nourish your family without making your kids feel like the “odd ones out” at school or in the neighborhood.
For that reason, my four kids have always participated in trick-or-treating because childhood traditions and belonging matter, too.
Halloween has always been a big deal in our house. We go all out with costumes, decorations, and trick-or-treating. It’s a family tradition I wouldn’t trade for anything.
When they were young, it was simple: we’d swap their candy haul for a coveted toy or book, or the “Switch Witch” would exchange it for spending money so they could choose something themselves. As they got older, I taught them to read labels and sort their candy into piles: those that don’t support metabolic health (artificial colors, corn syrup, questionable additives) and treats with cleaner ingredients that are perfectly fine to enjoy on special occasions, such as holidays and birthdays.
This approach gave them agency, taught them to read labels, and allowed them to participate fully in childhood traditions without shame or restriction.
So whether you’re handing out candy to trick-or-treaters or managing your own kids’ Halloween stash, here are some better-for-you options that won’t make you feel like the neighborhood grinch...
→ Psst! Save for later: I just answered all things metabolic health, using a CGM, menopause, hope, and my daily favorites, over on. Check it out!
Halloween treat swaps, by type
🍫 chocolate (no corn syrup or weird ingredients)
Alter Eco - Organic, fair-trade chocolate bars and truffles
Beyond Good - Bean-to-bar chocolate with clean ingredients. I have met the founders at Natural Product Expo and they are passionate about making a great product and making sure the farmers earn a fair wage.
Evolved - Paleo and keto friendly chocolate cups and bars
Endangered Species Chocolate - Dark chocolate bars with yummy mix-ins
Hu Kitchen - Chocolate gems, filled chocolate bites, and bars made with organic cacao, no refined sugar
Lily’s - Stevia-sweetened chocolate bars and peanut butter cups (great for blood sugar!)
Pascha - Allergen-friendly chocolate chips and bars
Spring & Mulberry - Organic chocolate bars sweetened with dates and coconut sugar
Taza - Stone-ground organic chocolate
Theo Chocolate - Organic chocolate bars with clean ingredients
Unreal - Candy-coated chocolates and peanut butter cups without artificial colors or corn syrup
Unreal - Dark Chocolate Coconut Bars (like Mounds but cleaner)
Wild West Chocolates - Clean ingredient chocolate bars and “bear claws” sweetened with fruit (I met the founders at Natural Product Expo!)
🍒 gummies + fruit candies (natural colors + flavors)
Bare Snacks - Baked fruit chips (crunchy and naturally sweet)
Bear - fruit roll-ups made from fruit and veggies and nothing else
Black Forest Organic - Organic gummy bears with fruit juice
SmartSweets - Low-sugar gummy bears, Swedish fish, and peach rings
Solely - Fruit jerky, made with just fruit, nothing else
Surf Sweets - Organic gummy worms and bears with natural colors
That’s It - Fruit bars made with just fruit, nothing else
YumEarth - Organic lollipops, coated candies, sour littles, and gummy bears colored with fruit and vegetable extracts
🍿 savory snacks
Chomps - Grass-fed meat sticks (great protein option!)
Eden Organics - Roasted pumpkin seeds
Freestyle Snacks - Olives in a variety of flavors in convenient snack packs
Jackson’s Honest - Sweet potato and regular potato chips cooked in avocado oil
Lesser Evil - Organic popcorn in individual bags: just popcorn, coconut oil, and salt
Lineage Provisions - Regeneratively raised, clean ingredient meat snacks
Mission Meats - Grass-fed beef and mini size for kids
Olive My Pickle - Pickles in to-go packets
Simple Mills - Crackers with clean, grain-free ingredients
Whisps - 100% cheese crisps (pure protein!)
👻 other fun options
Bubbles - Individual bubble bottles or wands
Glow sticks or small flashlights - Fun, non-candy treat that kids love
Halloween pencils or erasers - Functional and fun (Halloween-themed available)
Mini rubik’s cube - Small, colorful, and entertaining
Play-Doh mini containers - Creative, mess-free fun
Pumpkin seed packets - Plant pumpkin seeds for next year!
Stickers - Character stickers, Halloween-themed, or motivational stickers
Temporary tattoos - Always a hit with kids: try spiders, flowers, or glow in the dark.
For my paid subscribers, I’ve put together a complete Halloween menu that makes it easy to feed your family nourishing meals and treats throughout the spooky season. From hearty mains like Bison Pumpkin Chili and Pumpkin & Spinach Stuffed Chicken to festive kid-approved snacks like Spooky Spider Deviled Eggs and Snickerdoodle Protein Pumpkins, this menu has everything you need for Halloween parties, family dinners, and lunchbox treats.
Every recipe is designed to support metabolic health while still bringing the Halloween fun.
The Halloween Menu:
Philly Cheesesteak Stuffed Red Peppers
Sausage & Cauliflower Rice Stuffed Peppers
Bison Pumpkin Chili
Pumpkin & Spinach Stuffed Chicken
Honey Mustard Fall Harvest Salad with Crunchy Chickpeas
Air Fryer Sweet & Spicy Nuts
Whipped Feta Pumpkin Dip
Frankenstein’s Monster Guacamole
Spooky Spider Deviled Eggs
Clementine Pumpkins
Spiders on a Log
Candy Corn Fruit Kabobs
Candy Corn Protein Chia Parfait
Bat Energy Bites
Snickerdoodle Protein Pumpkins
Download the Menu here:
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Nest Wellness by Beth Bollinger to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.