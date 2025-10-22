Holidays that revolve around sweets can feel stressful… especially when you’re trying to nourish your family without making your kids feel like the “odd ones out” at school or in the neighborhood.

For that reason, my four kids have always participated in trick-or-treating because childhood traditions and belonging matter, too.

Halloween has always been a big deal in our house. We go all out with costumes, decorations, and trick-or-treating. It’s a family tradition I wouldn’t trade for anything.

When they were young, it was simple: we’d swap their candy haul for a coveted toy or book, or the “Switch Witch” would exchange it for spending money so they could choose something themselves. As they got older, I taught them to read labels and sort their candy into piles: those that don’t support metabolic health (artificial colors, corn syrup, questionable additives) and treats with cleaner ingredients that are perfectly fine to enjoy on special occasions, such as holidays and birthdays.

This approach gave them agency, taught them to read labels, and allowed them to participate fully in childhood traditions without shame or restriction.

So whether you’re handing out candy to trick-or-treaters or managing your own kids’ Halloween stash, here are some better-for-you options that won’t make you feel like the neighborhood grinch...

my 4 kiddos, Dr. B and I (peaky blinders)

Halloween treat swaps, by type

🍫 chocolate (no corn syrup or weird ingredients)

🍒 gummies + fruit candies (natural colors + flavors)

🍿 savory snacks

👻 other fun options

For my paid subscribers, I’ve put together a complete Halloween menu that makes it easy to feed your family nourishing meals and treats throughout the spooky season. From hearty mains like Bison Pumpkin Chili and Pumpkin & Spinach Stuffed Chicken to festive kid-approved snacks like Spooky Spider Deviled Eggs and Snickerdoodle Protein Pumpkins, this menu has everything you need for Halloween parties, family dinners, and lunchbox treats.

Every recipe is designed to support metabolic health while still bringing the Halloween fun.

The Halloween Menu:

Philly Cheesesteak Stuffed Red Peppers

Sausage & Cauliflower Rice Stuffed Peppers

Bison Pumpkin Chili

Pumpkin & Spinach Stuffed Chicken

Honey Mustard Fall Harvest Salad with Crunchy Chickpeas

Air Fryer Sweet & Spicy Nuts

Whipped Feta Pumpkin Dip

Frankenstein’s Monster Guacamole

Spooky Spider Deviled Eggs

Clementine Pumpkins

Spiders on a Log

Candy Corn Fruit Kabobs

Candy Corn Protein Chia Parfait

Bat Energy Bites

Snickerdoodle Protein Pumpkins Honey Mustard Fall Harvest Salad with Crunchy Chickpeas

Snickerdoodle Protein Pumpkins

Download the Menu here: