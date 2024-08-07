My husband, my son, and I just spent 3 days with my parents in Central California. They have lived in the same home for 18 years, and have several acres, a big garden, chickens and lots of outdoor chores to keep them fit and active.

I have been in this nutrition, longevity, and healthy aging space for several years but I realized that I have never asked my parents what they think has contributed to their healthy aging. I was curious to know and thought you might be as well!

This is what they shared:

10,000 steps a day

My parents emphasized the importance of staying active, particularly through walking. They strive to take at least 10,000 steps a day, weaving leisurely strolls and frequent bursts of activity into their routine. This not only enhances their cardiovascular health but also boosts their mood. They walk their property daily, tending to their garden and caring for their chickens. Their daily walks with their dog Bert are both invigorating and stress reducing. Meanwhile, my mom practices mindfulness during these excursions, appreciating the beauty around her. Both of my parents wear Apple watches that remind them to get up and move if they have been sedentary for too long. Frequent, short bursts of activity are as important as planned physical activity. Their commitment to movement showcases how simple daily habits can significantly contribute to healthy aging and overall well-being.

Eat mostly whole foods, no fast food or ultra processed food

My parents explained that prioritizing whole foods has been pivotal in their longevity journey. By minimizing or completely avoiding fast food and ultra-processed items, they've cultivated a diet abundant in nutrients. This commitment to wholesome meals not only fuels their bodies but also prevents chronic diseases. They regularly prepare dishes using local produce and homegrown vegetables, which are not only fresher but also packed with flavor and essential vitamins, minerals, nutrients, and antioxidants. Additionally, they mentioned the importance of staying hydrated and limiting sugar intake, as these choices significantly impact energy levels and overall health, reinforcing the notion that mindful eating is key to aging gracefully.

Eat most meals at home, restaurant meals are a rarity

Eating at home allows my parents to complete control over ingredients and portion sizes, ensuring their meals remain nutritious. They cherish the act of cooking together, which not only strengthens their bond but also transforms meal preparation into a delightful ritual. It’s a time to share stories and laughter, reinforcing family ties. Occasional dining out is a treat rather than the norm; they prefer homemade creations that reflect their values. This intentional approach to meals fosters mindfulness, ensuring every bite contributes positively to their well-being while embracing the joy of food as part of healthy aging.

Cook with olive oil, avocado oil, ghee, and butter

They highlighted the significance of cooking with healthy fats such as olive oil, avocado oil, ghee, and butter, which provide essential nutrients while enhancing flavor. These fats not only support heart health but also facilitate the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins. My parents shared that they often use these same fats in their homemade dressings and sautés, making every dish both nourishing and delicious. This mindful selection of cooking ingredients reflects their broader philosophy: prioritize quality over quantity. By embracing wholesome fats, they not only protect their bodies but also transform cooking into an enjoyable experience that celebrates the richness of life at every age.

Sunshine + movement daily: walking, gardening, chicken, farm, and home maintenance chores

Daily exposure to sunshine and movement is integral to their lifestyle. My parents emphasize that a consistent routine of walking, gardening, caring for chickens, and maintaining their property infuses vitality into their days. This blend of physical activity not only strengthens their bodies but also boosts mood through the release of endorphins. Morning sunlight sets our circadian rhythm for the day and helps our bodies to produce melatonin for restful sleep at night. They cherish these moments outdoors, feeling energized by fresh air and natural light. Each chore becomes an opportunity for exercise and enjoyment, reinforcing the idea that engaging in purposeful movement fosters resilience and joy as they gracefully navigate the challenges of aging.

Hormone replacement therapy 30+ years for Mom

My mom shared her experience with hormone replacement therapy, highlighting its role in her well-being over the past three decades. She explained that this approach has helped manage symptoms associated with aging, supporting her energy levels and overall mood. This proactive approach to health necessitates taking an active role in one’s own wellness and both of my parents have always done their research, and sought out the best health advice.

Maintain an active social life- belong to clubs and social groups

My parents have emphasized that maintaining an active social life is crucial for their mental and emotional health. By participating in clubs, attending community events, and engaging with friends regularly, my parents cultivate connections that enrich their lives. These interactions provide laughter, support, and a sense of belonging that combats loneliness. They believe that sharing experiences and forming bonds with others not only enhances happiness but also fosters resilience against the stresses of aging. It's this vibrant social fabric intertwined with their daily routines that has contributed significantly to their overall well-being and longevity.

Little to no alcohol

Mom and Dad also pointed out that their choice to consume little to no alcohol plays a significant role in their health. By avoiding excessive drinking, they not only minimize the risk of various health issues but also preserve cognitive function, preserve their sleep quality, and emotional stability. My parents noted that this decision has helped them maintain clarity and focus, essential for enjoying life fully at their age. Instead of alcoholic beverages, they often opt for herbal teas or refreshing lemon, lime or cucumber infused water, which keeps them hydrated while offering delightful flavors. This conscious moderation reflects their commitment to an enriched, vibrant lifestyle well into their golden years.

Maintain close relationships with family

Mom and Dad underscored the importance of nurturing close relationships with family, which serves as an emotional anchor throughout life’s ups and downs. Regular gatherings and heartfelt conversations create a profound sense of belonging and love that enhances their overall well-being. My parents believe these connections provide invaluable support, especially during challenging times, fostering resilience that is vital for healthy aging. They make it a priority to connect with their children and grandchildren, hosting family meals, sharing daily text messages, frequent phone calls, and engaging in shared activities that strengthen these bonds. This emphasis on familial ties illustrates how interconnectedness profoundly impacts longevity and happiness.

The Bottom Line for Aging Well

I was struck by the simplicity of their ideas in a world where the health, wellness, and longevity space tells us we need every gadget, potion and supplement. I do love my gadgets (and if you have followed me on instagram, you know I love my CGM, Oura ring, and Lumen) but my point is, they aren’t a necessity. My parents do both wear an Apple watch and they use them for tracking steps, sleep, and for making sure they are not sedentary for too long (which is the same way I use my Oura ring).

Their insights reflect a profound understanding of healthy aging rooted in simplicity and consistency. By prioritizing whole foods and home-cooked meals, they emphasize nutrition as a cornerstone of well-being. Daily movement, whether through gardening or brisk walks, illustrates the importance of staying active without overcomplicating fitness routines. Additionally, their commitment to social interactions highlights how emotional connections contribute significantly to longevity. While modern technology can assist in monitoring health metrics, my parents demonstrate that genuine lifestyle choices often hold the key to vitality. Their approach serves as a reminder that sometimes less truly is more when it comes to aging gracefully.

Extra Resources:

Books

There are two books that I have read recently that are very much aligned with my way of approaching health, longevity and nutrition and I would highly recommend you read or listen to both! Both books highlight the need to protect and nurture our mitochondria for optimal health. Good Energy by Dr. Casey Means and Dark Calories by Dr. Cate Shanahan both provide evidence based nutrition and lifestyle recommendations with specific advice on how to implement these strategies. All of my recipes align with both of these brilliant doctors’ books.

Hormone Replacement Therapy

For the most current recommendations on hormone replacement therapy, seek out a Menopause certified doctor by going to Menopause.org If there are no menopause certified doctors near you, try one of the online services like My Alloy or Midi Health.

To learn more, read Estrogen Matters by Avrum Bluming and follow the doctors leading the new movement to bring menopause care to all women. Estrogen is anti-inflammatory and we lose all of our estrogen in menopause. Hormone replacement therapy is cardio-protective, protects our brain, reduces colon cancer risk by 30%, and is helpful for preserving bone as we age. My favorites Menopause specialists are Dr. Kelly Casperson, Dr. Louise Newson, Dr. Mary Claire Haver, and Dr. Corinne Menn (herself a breast cancer survivor and proponent of HRT).

Because people always ask, I will share what I use: estradiol patch, topical testosterone, and oral progesterone. I am 57 and have been using HRT for 2 1/2 years and plan to use it until my final days, just like my mom.

Wishing you good health

🧡Beth