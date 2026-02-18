Welcome to Nest Wellness! Browse hundreds of recipes in my recipe index, explore my ebooks over on my website, or dive deeper with my Blood Sugar Method course.

better than takeout: blood sugar friendly broccoli beef

A big thank you to Pique for sponsoring today’s post, making today’s recipe free for everyone!

I truly believe that food should taste amazing and nourish, protect, and energize our bodies.

That is why we started our “better-for-you-takeout” series with honey walnut shrimp. Several of you have made it already and raved about it, which makes me insanely happy! If you like copycat recipes like this, you might also like my California Pizza Kitchen copycat Italian chopped salad.

Over the past five years of wearing a continuous glucose monitor, I’ve learned something surprising:

My biggest glucose spikes didn’t come from dessert — they came from restaurant meals.

Especially Asian takeout. Many restaurant sauces and marinades contain hidden sugars and highly processed ingredients that can challenge metabolic health.

Dr. B’s largest spike ever? A “healthy” Vietnamese chicken salad loaded with hidden sugars in the dressing and marinade.

As a nutritionist focused on blood sugar balance, I knew there had to be a better way. I've recreated this takeout favorite to deliver all the savory-sweet flavor and tender beef you love while keeping your glucose steady.

This cleaned-up version of broccoli beef proves that supporting metabolic health doesn't mean sacrificing taste – it's about making strategic swaps that work better for your body.

Ready to enjoy this takeout classic — without the blood sugar roller coaster?

my glucose response to healthier than takeout broccoli beef

Join as a paying or founding member

I’ve been using Pique’s Deep Hydration Protocol—electrolytes during the day and magnesium at night—and I can really feel the difference. It’s a simple, science-backed ritual that supports my skin, energy, and sleep from the inside out, especially during winter. B·T Fountain (AM): I start my morning with this in my water bottle at the gym or throughout the day. The organic yuzu raspberry flavor is light and refreshing, and the clean mineral profile helps my body absorb hydration at the cellular level. It supports skin elasticity, that dewy glow, hair strength, and overall wellness—all without sugar, preservatives, or artificial ingredients. R·E Fountain (PM): This has become a key part of my evening wind-down. Its Triple Biomaxed™ Magnesium helps relax my nervous system, ease tension, and support deeper, more restorative sleep—without grogginess the next day. Together, they create a simple 24-hour hydration rhythm that supports calm energy by day and deeper rest at night. ✨ Winter Offer from Pique: Right now, you can enjoy 20% off for life + a free gift with the Deep Hydration Protocol—a simple way to commit to deeper hydration, steadier energy, and more restorative sleep all season long.

20% off for life + free gift

As always, this recipe is free of gluten, grain, dairy, and refined sugar, is low carb, blood sugar friendly, and made with whole food ingredients to support your metabolic health. Feel free to download and print the broccoli beef PDF below🧡

broccoli beef

By Beth Bollinger of Nest Wellness

Gluten-free, grain-free, refined sugar-free, dairy-free, low-carb

serves 4

For the beef and marinade

1 pound flank steak (sliced 1/4-inch thick)

1/4 tsp baking soda

3 tbsp water

1 1/2 tsp cornstarch

2 tsp avocado oil (for marinade)

1 tsp oyster sauce

2 tbsp avocado oil (divided for cooking)

For the sauce

For serving

4 cups broccoli florets, steamed or blanched

Konjac noodles, konjac rice, or cauliflower rice

Sesame seeds (optional)

Green onion, sliced (optional garnish)



Add the sliced beef, baking soda, and 3 tbsp water in a bowl. Massage the meat with your hands until all the liquid is absorbed. Mix the remaining marinade ingredients: cornstarch, avocado oil, and oyster sauce. Set aside to marinate for about 30 minutes. Make the sauce mixture by mixing the beef broth, sweetener, tamari or soy sauce, oyster sauce, sesame oil, and pepper. Set aside. Heat your wok or cast iron skillet over high heat until just smoking. Add 2 tablespoons oil and sear the beef on both sides until browned (this should only take 2-3 minutes). Turn off the heat, remove the beef from the wok, and set aside. Set the wok over medium heat and add another tablespoon of oil along with the garlic and ginger. Stir the garlic and ginger for 5 seconds, and then pour the sake around the perimeter of the wok. Next, add in the sauce mixture you made earlier. Stir the sauce around the sides of the wok to deglaze it (all those nice bits from stir-frying the beef should be absorbed into the sauce). Bring the sauce to a simmer. Stir the cornstarch and water into a slurry to ensure it’s well combined, and drizzle the mixture into the sauce while stirring constantly. Allow it to simmer and thicken for 20 seconds. Bring a pot of water to a boil and blanch your broccoli for 1-2 minutes (depending on whether you like your broccoli crunchy or a little soft). Drain and set aside. Alternatively, you could put broccoli florets in an oven-safe bowl, add 1/2 inch of water to the bottom of the bowl, cover tightly with a microwave safe lid or plate, and microwave for 4 minutes to steam it until tender. Toss in the cooked broccoli and seared beef (along with any juices). Mix everything together over medium heat until the sauce coats the beef and broccoli. If the sauce seems thin, turn up the heat and reduce it further, or add a bit more cornstarch slurry. If the sauce is too thick, add a splash of beef broth or water. Serve with plenty of cauliflower rice or konjac noodles!

Dr. B explains the science behind the sauce to Nolan.

Slicing the beef: Cut the flank steak thinly (¼-inch) against the grain for maximum tenderness. Look for grass-fed when possible for a better omega-3 to omega-6 ratio. Broccoli texture: Blanch for just 1-2 minutes to keep it bright green and crisp-tender. Raw broccoli won’t absorb the sauce; overcooked broccoli turns mushy. Serving options: Cauliflower rice, Konjac rice, lupin flakes, or Konjac noodles are all low carb. Leftovers: Store broccoli beef in an airtight container for up to 3-4 days.

Together, we’re building a community focused on real food and metabolic health. If you enjoyed this post, please “like” and “restack” to help others find their way to better health, too! THANK YOU for being here, and a big thank you to Pique for sponsoring today’s recipe!

Join as a paying or founding member

Nest Wellness Broccoli Beef 679KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Download

Invite your friends and earn rewards!

If you enjoy Nest Wellness, share it with your friends and earn rewards when they subscribe!

Refer a friend

NUTRITION by Cronometer

Kcal 354

Fat 18.6 grams

Protein 38.1 grams

Carbohydrates 12.4 grams

Fiber 2.6 grams (Fiber increases significantly when served over cauliflower rice, konjac rice, lupin flakes, or Konjac noodles, or alongside additional vegetables)

Net Carbs 9.8 grams