2 layer carrot cake with cashew frosting

During Dr. B's medical training, we made a home in a charming 1906 craftsman in South Pasadena, California, with a garden bursting with avocados, Meyer lemons, oranges, and the most magnificent hydrangeas, gardenias, and roses. All 3 of our daughters were born during Dr. B’s residency and fellowship, and those blue, pink, and purple blooms became a birthday tradition. I used pieces of hydrangea and roses to adorn the carrot cakes I made for our three daughters each year.

Madison's 2nd birthday and Lauren's 3rd birthday

The Joy of Cooking cookbook (a wedding gift circa 1994) became a diary of our family's nutritional journey. Flip to the Carrot Oil Cake page, and you'll find a timeline of transformation written in the margins—vanilla stained notes and flour dusted fingerprints telling the story of this recipe's evolution.

The earliest modifications were simple: "almond flour? coconut flour?" As my understanding of nutrition grew, so did my recipe adjustments. You can see my scribbles in the cookbook as I made modifications to the recipe over the years so that it was at first refined sugar free, then grain free, then seed oil free, and finally the blood sugar friendly version that I am sharing with you today.

Camille’s 2nd birthday- her sisters and cousins helped to decorate her cake!

What began as a traditional cake gradually transformed into something that honored both celebration and health. Each substitution represented our growing awareness of food's impact on metabolic health.

The blood sugar friendly version I'm sharing today still carries the spirit of those birthday gatherings—where three little girls blew out candles on flower crowned cakes—but now offers nourishment alongside nostalgia.

my Joy of Cooking wedding gift and the Carrot Oil Cake that was the beginning of today's healthier version

This gluten-free, naturally sweetened carrot cake delivers all the flavor of traditional carrot cake while using more nutrient-dense ingredients. It's perfect for special occasions, a spring brunch, an Easter dessert, or a wholesome treat!

This carrot cake isn't just delicious—it's packed with nutrients that support your metabolic health. Take a look at the impressive nutritional profile of each ingredient:

Almond Flour

Protein : Provides plant-based protein for muscle maintenance and satiety

Vitamin E : A powerful antioxidant that protects cells from oxidative damage

Magnesium : Supports over 300 enzymatic reactions, including blood sugar regulation

Monounsaturated Fats : Heart-healthy fats that support balanced cholesterol levels

Low Glycemic Impact: Minimal effect on blood sugar compared to traditional flour

Coconut Flour

Fiber : Exceptionally high in fiber (about 10g per ¼ cup), supporting digestive health and blood sugar stability

MCTs (Medium-Chain Triglycerides) : Fats that are readily used for energy rather than stored

Iron : Essential for oxygen transport and energy production

Protein: Contains more protein than most grain-based flours

Cinnamon

Anti-inflammatory Properties : Contains compounds that fight inflammation

Blood Sugar Regulation : Helps improve insulin sensitivity

Antioxidants : Rich in polyphenols that protect cells from oxidative stress

Antimicrobial Benefits: Natural compounds that support immune function

Eggs

Complete Protein : Contains all essential amino acids needed for tissue repair

Choline : Supports brain health and neurotransmitter production

Lutein and Zeaxanthin : Antioxidants that support eye health

B Vitamins : Essential for energy metabolism and nervous system function

Vitamin D: Important for calcium absorption and immune function

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Oleic Acid : Monounsaturated fat that supports heart health

Polyphenols : Powerful antioxidants with anti-inflammatory effects

Vitamin K : Important for bone health and blood clotting

Vitamin E: Protects cells from oxidative damage

Walnuts

Omega-3 Fatty Acids : Anti-inflammatory fats that support brain and heart health

Antioxidants : Higher antioxidant activity than most other nuts

Melatonin : Natural compound that supports sleep quality

Manganese : Essential for bone formation and blood sugar regulation

Copper: Important for energy production and iron metabolism

Carrots

Beta-Carotene : Converts to vitamin A in the body, supporting vision and immune function

Fiber : Supports digestive health and promotes beneficial gut bacteria

Potassium : Essential for heart function and blood pressure regulation

Antioxidants : Including alpha-carotene and lutein, which support cellular health

Vitamin K1: Important for bone health and proper blood clotting

Crème Fraîche

Beneficial Fats : Contains both saturated and unsaturated fats that support hormone production

Calcium : Essential for bone health and muscle function

Probiotics : Contains beneficial bacteria that support gut health (when unpasteurized)

Vitamin B12: Important for nerve function and red blood cell formation

Choosing Metabolic Health

This recipe represents a metabolic upgrade from traditional carrot cake by:

Replacing refined flour with nutrient-dense, lower-glycemic alternatives

Using natural sweeteners in moderate amounts

Incorporating healthy fats that slow sugar absorption and provide satiety

Nutrient dense whole food ingredients that provide vitamins and minerals often missing in conventional desserts

Enjoying this carrot cake means satisfying your sweet tooth while actually nourishing your body with ingredients that support stable blood sugar, reduce inflammation, and contribute to overall metabolic health.

my glucose response to a slice of carrot cake made with maple syrup and frosted with crème fraîche

carrot cake frosted with crème fraîche

healthy carrot cake with frosting

By Beth Bollinger of Nest Wellness

Gluten free, grain free, refined sugar free with dairy free options

Makes: One 8-inch round cake (double the cake and frosting recipes to make a 2 layer cake)

Serves 10

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Cook Time: 40-45 minutes

Total Time: 1 hour

Equipment