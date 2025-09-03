These are quite possibly the perfect late summer, early fall muffins. If you have an abundance of apples or zucchini from your garden or farmers market haul, make these muffins this weekend - you'll be so glad you did!

This was one of my most popular recipes with paid subscribers last summer, and I'm excited to share it with everyone today so you can all enjoy these delicious, blood sugar-friendly treats.

If you've tried and loved my lemon blueberry muffins, the base of these is very similar but with warming fall spices and your choice of either grated apple or grated zucchini. The beauty is that both versions taste amazing, so you can use whatever you have on hand. The apple version gives you classic fall flavors, while the zucchini version adds extra moisture and sneaks in vegetables without anyone knowing. If you are unfamiliar with how I write recipes, know that I always include swaps and notes, along with nutrient benefits, and a downloadable PDF.

Nutrient benefits of these muffins

Almond Flour : Packed with healthy fats, protein, and fiber, a gluten-free alternative that supports heart health, stabilizes blood sugar, and promotes satiety. It's rich in vitamin E, a powerful antioxidant that supports skin health and immune function.

Vanilla Protein Powder : Provides a complete source of protein, supporting muscle repair, immune function, and healthy hair, skin, and nails. Protein also helps regulate blood sugar levels and promotes a feeling of fullness.

Cinnamon : Known for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, cinnamon helps balance blood sugar, supports digestion, and has been linked to improved heart health.

Cardamom : This fragrant spice supports digestion, has anti-inflammatory properties, and may help regulate blood sugar levels. Rich in antioxidants, cardamom can also promote heart health and reduce the risk of chronic diseases.

Ground Cloves : High in antioxidants, cloves have strong anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties. They help with digestive health, may lower blood sugar levels, and support oral health due to their natural antibacterial compounds.

Eggs : A complete protein source with all essential amino acids, eggs are rich in choline, which supports brain health and metabolism. They also provide vitamin D for bone health and healthy fats that promote satiety, making these muffins both a nutritious and filling snack.

Maple Syrup (or Keto Syrup) : Maple syrup provides a natural, unrefined source of sweetness, with some trace minerals like manganese and zinc. For a lower-carb option, keto syrup offers a sweet alternative without spiking blood sugar, making these muffins suitable for those on a low-carb or blood sugar-friendly diet.

Grated Apple : Apples are a great source of dietary fiber, especially pectin, which supports digestion and promotes heart health. They also provide a dose of vitamin C, antioxidants, and natural sweetness that enhances the flavor of these muffins while offering a lower glycemic impact compared to refined sugar.

Zucchini : Low in calories and rich in fiber, zucchini is great for supporting digestion, hydration, and overall skin health. It also provides important vitamins like vitamin C, which boosts the immune system, and vitamin A, which promotes healthy vision.

Nuts : Walnuts and pecans are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which support brain health and reduce inflammation. They also provide a good source of protein, fiber, and healthy fats, promoting satiety and improving heart health.

Monk Fruit Sweetener: This natural, low-calorie sweetener provides sweetness without impacting blood sugar levels, making it an excellent choice for those managing blood sugar or following a keto diet. It also has antioxidant properties and is known for its zero glycemic index. Make your own sugar-free syrup with this recipe. These muffins are not only delicious but packed with nutrient-dense ingredients that support overall health, making them a perfect option for a blood sugar-friendly, gluten-free, and low-carb diet.

My glucose response

The recipes: cinnamon apple or zucchini muffins

By Beth Bollinger of Nest Wellness

Gluten-free, grain-free, low carb, blood sugar friendly, makes 10 muffins

One easy recipe, two delicious flavors! The recipe is the same whether you make these with grated apple or grated zucchini, and both are moist and tasty! Do not skip the spicy, sweet glaze- it is pretty special, if I do say so myself!

Equipment

Ingredients

Muffin Batter

2 cups almond flour

3 tbsp vanilla protein powder

1 tsp cinnamon

½ tsp cardamom

⅛ tsp ground cloves

1/2 tsp baking soda

1/4 tsp sea salt

3 large eggs

1/4 cup coconut oil or ghee, melted

1/4 cup maple syrup or keto syrup

1 tsp vanilla

1 cup grated apple (I used one large Gravenstein apple grated with a box grater, and I did leave the apple peel on) OR 1 cup grated zucchini, peel on; do not squeeze liquid out of grated zucchini)

Optional: add ½ cup chopped nuts like walnuts, pecans, or your favorite!

Optional: add ½ cup sugar-free chocolate chips to the zucchini muffins!

Muffin Glaze

6 tbsp powdered monk fruit sweetener (to keep these low-carb and blood-sugar-friendly)

1 tsp cinnamon

½ tsp cardamom

one pinch of ground cloves

6 tsp milk of choice (I used walnut milk, but you can use any dairy or non-dairy unsweetened milk)

Method

Make the Muffin Batter

Preheat oven to 350℉ Add almond flour, protein powder, baking soda, cinnamon, cardamom, cloves, and salt in a medium-sized bowl. Mix well using a whisk or a fork. Mix the eggs, melted oil or ghee, syrup, and vanilla in a separate bowl. Pour wet ingredients into dry ingredients and mix well once again. Fold the grated apple (or zucchini) into the batter and spoon 1/4 cup of the batter into muffin papers or silicone muffin liners. Bake in 350℉ degree oven for 22-25 minutes until light golden brown.

Make the Cinnamon Glaze

