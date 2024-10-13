moist and delicious nut-free, gluten-free, low carb and keto pancakes

When my children were small, Saturday mornings were for pancakes! My husband, Dr. B, would take requests and make the kids pancakes into any shape they desired. I remember koalas, dinosaurs, bears, rainbows, wizard hats, horses and more.

Pancakes were such a big part of our family tradition that when we transitioned to a grain-free, sugar-free diet, creating a pancake recipe was at the top of my list. We have been enjoying my almond flour pancakes for ten years now, but I have had some recent requests for nut-free pancakes.

When I develop a recipe, it is important to me that the texture and flavor are just right, but it also has to be blood sugar friendly. I have been making a lot of pancakes this week, and it took several batches to perfect them. My son and daughter have been enjoying the process and have given me lots of feedback to help me get the texture and flavor right. Their constant feedback helps me to ensure that every recipe that I share with you is “ready” for prime time.

This was our detox week, so I have been tasting but not eating these pancakes. I finally enjoyed a stack of pancakes this morning so I could get a glucose response for you!

high fiber pancakes for metabolic health and blood sugar balance

If you are curious, we do a seasonal detox for one week every three months. The first two days are a “supported” fast, meaning we consume a shake with enough protein, vitamins, and minerals to prevent muscle wasting but not enough to prevent autophagy and ketosis. On days 3-7, we eat very clean and avoid the most common allergens. I provide a free Instagram chat group for questions and support, along with all of the recipes you need. We do this detox again January 6-13, 2025 if you would like to join us! The process is easy: order your kit (use code Beth10 to save), message me with your order number, and I will add you to the group; that’s it!

Read what detox participants have to say!

“I'm doing my first ever detox with you and I feel fantastic. It's not only been great that I've given up coffee, but you've once again inspired me in the kitchen. Your recipes have me learning and enjoying new foods!”

“Thank you so much for sharing your life of health...you've made a significant impact on me. I recently learned that my mother and older brothers all have diabetes...I'm turning 50 in a couple months and it's become even more of a motivation for me to keep my nutrition thoughtful.”

“I have been loving your recipes for the detox. I made the lentil and mushroom lettuce wraps yesterday and they were amazing. I am finally getting my husband to eat more salads.”

“Thank you for doing this. I feel so much better after the week of detox!”

“Hello! I'm on my last day of the detox and I'm so excited to start meal prepping for next week! Thank you for my meal plan, I'll let you know how it goes!”

“I've fallen in love with a few of the detox recipes and as is they are so good! I will continue to eat those too!”

“You hardly miss the dairy or other possible inflammatory ingredients”

“I really want to say thank you for everything...I feel like I've been trying so hard for such a long time and just failing and self sabotaging. You have given me a renewed sense of confidence and desire to be healthy, and my health is my #1 priority! They say "when the student is ready, the teacher appears"....I'm so happy you appeared”

“Tomorrow will be my last day. I am so grateful for this detox. What’s changed? 5lbs weight loss, no 3pm slump, no craving for sugar, water consumption is up, my GI issues feel like they are getting back to normal. What a difference 7 days make. I don’t feel ready to stop, and I’m motivated to keep this going. Thank you, Beth, for your guidance and support throughout. You’ve been so patient and helpful.”

benefits of a functional medicine detox

Now for PANCAKES! As with all my recipes, these PANCAKES are gluten-free, refined sugar-free, low-carb, and blood-sugar-friendly. I have included substitutions for many ingredients.

Healthy High Fiber Pancakes

By Beth Bollinger of Nest Wellness

Serves 2

Gluten-free, nut-free, low-carb, keto, high fiber, high protein, blood sugar friendly

Equipment