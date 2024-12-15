I love to hear your suggestions for recipes you love that need a makeover! Monkey Bread was a reader suggestion, and I have to be honest and tell you that I didn't know what Monkey Bread was!

Apparently, it is a very popular Christmas morning tradition in many homes here in the US. It is normally loaded with sugar and refined grain, which we know doesn’t support blood sugar balance or metabolic health.

I got to work on a Monkey Bread that is low-carb, gluten-free, refined sugar-free and produces a level glucose response. All of my kids love this one, so I hope your family does as well. You can make this on December 24th and enjoy it Christmas morning for a no-fuss breakfast. And yes, it produces a level glucose response when eaten alone, which is a small miracle for a sweet bread like this!

I am sharing this recipe today to give you plenty of time to perfect it. It includes a yeast dough made on the stovetop like a choux pastry. It comes together easily as long as you have some good yeast and the right ingredients.

I will share a video clip of my kids all helping. We assembled it in under 10 minutes with all hands dipping dough balls into butter and cinnamon “sugar.” A bundt pan makes the whole thing “fancy,” although you could bake this Monkey Bread in a regular cake pan, too!

This newsletter and recipe wouldn’t be possible without YOU! Thank you for being here, and a huge thank you to all who choose to support my work with a paid subscription.

my glucose response to this monkey bread

Message Beth Bollinger

Welcome, free subscribers!! This is a reader-supported publication. I spend many hours testing recipes for ease and deliciousness and to ensure they give a level glucose response, which is why they are exclusively for my paid subscribers. Wellness Wednesday newsletters are always free, but for full access to this recipe + video tutorials and my full recipe archives, printable PDFs, meal plans, metabolic health resources, and a brand new recipe every Sunday, subscribe for the year for just 96 cents a week!

Now for low-carb Monkey Bread! As with all my recipes, this Monkey Bread is low-carb and blood-sugar-friendly, free of gluten and refined sugar. This recipe is also nut-free and has dairy-free swaps. Feel free to download and print the PDF below🧡

It looks like a bundt cake and pulls apart like monkey bread!

Monkey Bread

By Beth Bollinger of Nest Wellness

Low-carb, gluten-free, refined sugar-free

Makes 12

Equipment

Saucepan

Measuring spoons and cups

Candy thermometer is helpful but not necessary

2 mixing bowls

Spatula

Parchment paper

Rolling pin

Wheel cutter

Bundt pan greased