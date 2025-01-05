honey walnut shrimp free of gluten, grain, refined sugar, dairy and made lower carb for metabolic health and blood sugar balance

My oldest daughter, Maddie, was home visiting during the holidays for two whole weeks. She just left and I am missing her already. Maddie has been a pescetarian since she was twelve years old (she is 28 now), and she loves to cook. She lives on Whidbey Island, Washington, with her husband when he isn’t deployed with the Navy (as he is now). Maddie’s husband, Garrett, is an avid fisherman and keeps their freezer stocked with salmon and shrimp all year round.

Maddie taught me how to make honey walnut shrimp this week and we made a couple of tweaks to be sure it gave a good glucose response. This honey walnut shrimp is honestly better than takeout and so much better for you!

I did eat the honey walnut shrimp alone to show a “pure” glucose response but it is even better served with broccoli, which will also improve the glucose response of this dish.

my glucose response to honey walnut shrimp eaten alone- glucose response will be even better eaten with broccoli!

I have been wearing a continuous glucose monitor for the past 4 years. I have found my biggest glucose spikes have been from eating out, and I find Asian dishes to be especially tricky. Those tasty sauces often pack hidden sugars and processed ingredients that don't do our metabolism any favors.

Maddie and I have recreated this honey walnut shrimp to keep all the flavor while ditching the blood sugar roller coaster. Get ready for a restaurant-worthy meal that keeps your glucose steady! I hope you love this “cleaned up” honey walnut shrimp recipe.

I know how frustrating it can be to find recipes that work for your body. That's why I meticulously test each recipe to ensure it supports stable blood sugar while being delicious.

Every recipe in my collection is:

Tested for glucose response

Tweaked until perfect- each recipe is tested at least 3 times

Made with real, whole food ingredients

Simple enough for busy weeknights

Family approved!

As always, this recipe is free of gluten, grain, dairy, and refined sugar, is low carb, blood sugar friendly, and made with whole food ingredients to support your metabolic health. Feel free to download and print the honey walnut shrimp recipe PDF below🧡

honey walnut shrimp

By Beth Bollinger of Nest Wellness

Gluten-free, grain-free, refined sugar-free, dairy-free

serves 4

Equipment