a break in the flurries at Northstar, Lake Tahoe

I have spent the past week with my husband’s family in a Lake Tahoe rental house for skiing, games, and togetherness. We gather the week after Christmas each year and ring in the New Year. My husband’s family eats the standard American diet (SAD) as we did until about 14 years ago. I did much of the shopping and provided real food options and meals, but much of what makes it to the rental house is highly processed cookies, candy, soda, crackers, chips, fruit juice, cakes, highly processed “milk” with suspect ingredients, pre-shredded cheese with anti-caking agents, sugary cereals, highly refined bread products and other things that I don’t normally buy for my own family.

It made me realize how much easier it is to choose and eat real food when that is what is on hand and in your pantry.

The greatest gift you can give yourself this New Year is a healthy pantry reset!

7 of 13 of us on the slopes!

As a nutritionist who's guided hundreds of women through their midlife wellness journey, I've learned that true transformation often begins in the most unexpected place: your pantry. While many of us start the new year with ambitious health goals, we overlook the fact that our everyday food environment shapes our choices more powerfully than willpower ever could.

Willpower is overrated. If certain foods trigger you—chips, crackers, cookies—the solution isn’t to fight temptation every single day. It’s to remove them from your home entirely. This is the philosophy that I use in my own home.

When it's 3 PM, your energy is crashing, and those processed crackers or cookies are calling your name from the pantry; even the strongest motivation can crumble. I've been there, and I've watched my clients struggle with this, too. But here's what I've discovered: when you remove the foods that don't serve your health and stock your kitchen with nourishing alternatives, you're not just cleaning out cabinets – you're setting yourself up for success.

Why Your Pantry Matters More Than You Think

Think about your great-grandmother's kitchen. It was filled with real, whole foods that came from the earth, not a factory. She wouldn't recognize many of the items in our modern pantries – the "fat-free" snacks loaded with artificial sweeteners, the granola bars with ingredients we can't pronounce, or the vegetable oils that have been processed beyond recognition.

These modern, processed foods are directly linked to the health challenges I see in my practice every day: unstable blood sugar, inflammation, hormone imbalances, metabolic dis-ease, and stubborn weight gain. When we fill our pantries with these items, we're essentially storing trouble for later.

The Hidden Saboteurs in Your Pantry

Let's talk about what needs to go and why:

Refined Grains: Those white flour products might be convenient, but they're essentially sugar in disguise. They spike your blood sugar just as quickly as table sugar, leading to energy crashes, cravings, and inflammation. This includes white bread, conventional pasta, and those "healthy" breakfast cereals that are just desserts in disguise.

Added and Artificial Sugars: The average American consumes about 17 teaspoons (71.4 grams) of added sugar daily – that's nearly three times the recommended amount of less than 25 grams a day! And artificial sweeteners? They might have zero calories, but research suggests they can disrupt your metabolism and gut health. Check those labels carefully – sugar hides under more than 69 different names.

Factory-Made Fats: Those vegetable and seed oils that became popular in the last century? They're highly processed and rich in inflammatory omega-6 fatty acids. Your great-grandmother would be shocked to see how we extract oil from corn or soybeans using chemical solvents and high-heat processing.

Processed Foods with Long Ingredient Lists: If you need a chemistry degree to understand the ingredient list, it doesn't belong in your pantry. Many of these ingredients are added to extend shelf life or enhance flavor, not to nourish, energize and protect your body.

Your Clean Pantry Blueprint

Now, here's the exciting part – restocking your pantry with foods that truly nourish, energize and protect your body. This isn't about deprivation; it's about choosing quality ingredients that support your health and taste better than their processed counterparts.

Stock Up On:

Quality proteins: canned wild salmon, sardines, and organic bone broth

Healthy fats: extra virgin olive oil, avocado oil, coconut oil, ghee and grass-fed butter

Complex carbohydrates: quinoa, sweet potatoes, berries, beans and pasta made from lupini beans

Nuts and seeds: almonds, walnuts, pumpkin seeds, chia seeds, basil seeds, and macadamia nuts

Legumes: lentils, chickpeas, black beans, lima beans, and lupin pasta

Herbs and spices: cinnamon, turmeric, garlic, ginger, dukkah, everything bagel spice, and seaweed sprinkle

Natural sweeteners: small amounts of maple syrup, honey, and dates, as well as small amounts of monk fruit, allulose, and pure organic stevia

Making the Transition

I always tell my clients: it isn't about perfection, it's about progress. Start with these simple steps:

Schedule time for a pantry audit: Set aside two hours on a weekend to really look at what's in your pantry. Read labels. If you can't pronounce it, question it. Snap a photo of the ingredients if you aren’t sure and share it in our chat! Remove items gradually: Focus on eliminating one category at a time. Start with the obvious offenders, like sugary snacks, and work your way through to the more subtle ones. Replace condiments that have more than 2 grams of sugar per serving with healthier condiments that contain fewer ingredients and less or no added sugar. Replace thoughtfully: As you remove items, replace them with whole food alternatives. Love crackers? Try almond flour crackers or make your own from chia seeds and nuts. Did you know you can even make your own graham crackers? Create systems: Organize your new pantry in a way that makes healthy choices easy. Keep nuts and seeds in clear containers at eye level, and store basic ingredients together for quick meal assembly.

The Real Benefits of a Clean Pantry

I see a remarkable transformation in clients who commit to this pantry reset. Within weeks, they report:

More stable energy throughout the day

Fewer cravings and better appetite control

Improved digestion and less bloating

Better sleep and clearer thinking

Natural weight management

Reduced joint pain and inflammation

The most significant change is in their relationship with food. Cooking becomes simpler and more intuitive when your pantry is stocked with real, whole foods. You're not constantly battling with yourself about what to eat because everything in your kitchen supports your health goals.

A Personal Note

I remember my own pantry transformation journey 14 years ago. As a nutritionist, I thought my pantry was "healthy," but when I really started examining labels and ingredients, I was shocked. Those "whole grain" crackers and pastas were mostly refined flour. The "sugar-free" products were full of artificial sweeteners. The "healthy" granola bars had more sugar than some candy bars.

Making these changes wasn't always easy, but it was worth it. My energy improved, my persistent afternoon cravings disappeared, and cooking became more enjoyable and less complicated. My whole family benefited and got healthier.

Your Next Steps

As we ring in the new year, I invite you to give yourself this gift of health. Start small if you need to – maybe begin with just one shelf or one category of foods. Remember, this isn't about creating a perfect pantry overnight. It's about gradually building a food environment that supports your health and makes it easier to nourish, energize, and protect your body.

Take that first step. Clear out one shelf. Read those labels. Question whether your great-grandmother would recognize what's in your pantry. Your future self will thank you for this investment in your health.

And remember, you don't have to do this alone. If you're feeling overwhelmed or unsure where to start, reach out for support. Sometimes, the simplest changes can lead to the most profound transformations.

Thankfully, we only have to navigate the minefield of junky foods one week of the year, but it is a good reminder of how much easier it is to choose real food when the junk doesn’t make it into the house.

Here's to your healthiest year yet, starting with your pantry!

