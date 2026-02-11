moist and delicious almond flour + olive oil + yogurt cake

Last February, I created this blood sugar-friendly cake to celebrate Valentine’s Day without the blood sugar roller coaster. It quickly became one of your most-loved recipes—so this year, I’m re-sharing it and making it free for everyone. (This will give you a peek at how I write recipes with nutrient benefits, notes, and swaps, too!)

Consider this my Valentine to you: proof that you can absolutely have your cake and steady blood sugar, too.

Each slice delivers the perfect balance of moisture and tenderness thanks to heart-healthy extra virgin olive oil and protein-rich yogurt. It’s the kind of cake that makes your taste buds, your blood sugar, and your family equally happy!

Love isn’t just about the heart—it’s about nourishing every cell in your body. When we choose ingredients that nourish, protect, and energize our cells, even dessert becomes an act of self-care. This Valentine’s Day cake proves you can have your cake and good metabolic health, too!

Let’s take a peek at how these ingredients love you back:

Every bite delivers a perfect balance of protein from almond flour, yogurt, and eggs, which help keep your blood sugar steady while providing building blocks for healthy skin, muscles, and hormones. The extra virgin olive oil isn’t just for moisture—it’s packed with polyphenols and heart-healthy fats that support brain and cardiovascular health. (You know I love sneaking olive oil into unexpected places!)

A dollop of probiotic and calcium-rich crème fraîche adds luxurious texture while supporting your gut health, and a crown of fresh raspberries provides antioxidants and fiber that help protect your cells and support digestive health.

The result? A Valentine’s Day dessert that loves you back—keeping your blood sugar stable (yes, I tested it on my CGM!) while satisfying your sweet tooth. True love means having your cake and good metabolic health, too.

my glucose response to a large slice of cake, eaten alone for a "pure" glucose response

Happy Valentine’s Day to you and yours!

As always, this recipe is free of gluten, grain, and refined sugar, is low carb, can be made with or without dairy, is blood sugar friendly, and is made with whole food ingredients to support your metabolic health. Feel free to download and print the recipe PDF below🧡

almond flour + olive oil + yogurt cake

By Beth Bollinger of Nest Wellness

Gluten-free, grain-free, refined sugar-free, low carb, with dairy and dairy-free options

makes one 8” cake or 2 6” round cakes

serves 10-12

Equipment

Ingredients

Cake toppings

Method

Preheat oven to 350°F Coat an 8” round pan or 2 6” cake pans with extra virgin olive oil or coconut oil. Cut a piece of parchment paper for the bottom of the pan to allow the cake to come out easily. Combine almond flour, coconut flour, and baking soda in a bowl and whisk until well combined. Add eggs to a medium-sized bowl and beat lightly. Add syrup, oil, coconut milk, yogurt, almond extract, and vanilla to eggs and mix well. Add the dry ingredients to the egg mixture and mix until combined. Pour the batter into your prepared pan(s) and bake for 40-45 minutes until the top is golden brown and a toothpick inserted into the cake comes out clean. Cool the cakes in their pans for about 10 minutes, then run a butter knife around the edge of the cake pans to ensure no sticking. Turn the pans over one at a time and cool the cakes completely on a wire rack. In a small bowl, mix creme fraiche and sweetener and set in the refrigerator until the cake has cooled completely. To assemble the cake, place the first layer on a cake plate or cake stand. Spread jam evenly over this layer and add the second layer on top of the first. Spread the top cake with a thick layer of creme fraiche, allowing some to creep over the edges if you like. Add raspberries to the cream topping and enjoy! If you will not be eating this cake right away, store it in the refrigerator.

Swaps

Almond flour: use cashew flour, pumpkin seed flour, sunflower seed flour, or tiger nut flour

Coconut flour: use plain or vanilla protein powder in place of coconut flour

Eggs: I have tried to make this cake without eggs, and although it tastes really good, it is more of a “pudding” or custard than a cake

Maple syrup: I use maple syrup in this cake and get a good glucose response due to the combination of fat, fiber and protein. You could also use honey or monk fruit syrup.

Extra virgin olive oil: I love the moist cake that extra virgin olive oil creates, and I also love the health benefits of including olive oil in my daily diet. Coconut oil (melted) makes a beautiful, moist cake, too, so choose the oil you like! Avocado oil would also work in this recipe.

Coconut milk: I love the flavor and moisture that coconut milk provides in this recipe, but you could use cream if you tolerate dairy

Yogurt: use full-fat, unsweetened yogurt or use non-dairy yogurt (coconut or cashew) to keep this cake dairy-free

Almond extract: adds a lovely almond flavor to this moist and tasty cake!

Vanilla extract: use more almond extract in place of vanilla

Fruit jam: use store-bought jam that contains low or no added sugar. I used raspberry jam without seeds, but you could use cherry, blueberry, strawberry, or your favorite. You could also use homemade jam from one of the recipes on my website: this cherry jam or this strawberry jam would work well

Creme fraiche: to keep this cake dairy-free, use whipped coconut cream in place of the creme fraiche

Monkfruit allulose blend: use pure monk fruit, pure allulose, organic stevia, or if blood sugar balance is not a concern, use coconut sugar or maple syrup

Fresh raspberries: use any fresh berries available to you- currants, blueberries, sliced strawberries, or blackberries will all work well!

Notes

Store cake in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 2 days

Best served at room temperature - remove from fridge 30 minutes before serving

Can be frozen (without toppings) for up to 3 months; wrap tightly in plastic wrap first

If making ahead, add cream and berries just before serving

Room-temperature ingredients will blend better, especially eggs and yogurt

Don't skip the parchment paper - it's crucial for easy removal

The batter will be thick - this is normal

Let the cake cool completely before topping to prevent melting

If making two 6" cakes, divide the batter evenly for consistent baking

Check the cake at 35 minutes, as oven temperatures vary

Almond flour brands can vary - use fine-ground blanched almond flour for best results

Natural separation may occur in coconut milk - stir well before using, or even better, shake the can before opening!

For layer cake, ensure layers are completely cool and level before stacking.

Suitable for those following keto, paleo, or low-carb diets

Rich in protein and healthy fats for sustained energy

Together, we’re building a community focused on real food and metabolic health. If you enjoyed this post, please “like” and “restack” to help others find their way to better health, too! THANK YOU for being here and for supporting Nest Wellness. Wishing you a very HAPPY VALENTINE’S DAY.

