This one came straight from you.

After the empanada post landed, several of you asked for more handheld, portable meals that hit our protein goals without requiring a long afternoon in the kitchen. This is my answer — and what better day to share it than Mother’s Day.

The Chicken Calzone. The crust is made entirely from ground chicken — no flour, no grain, just protein — filled with spinach, cheese, and a little tomato sauce, finished with a crispy topping. It comes together in 35 minutes, requires almost no cooking experience, and is simple enough for kids to make for you today.

It is also one of the most efficient protein-to-calorie meals I have ever developed. One calzone delivers approximately 30–35 grams of protein at a calorie count that will surprise you. High protein, low calorie, minimal carbohydrate. It checks every box.

Make a double batch today and you have grab-and-go lunches sorted for the whole week. The empanadas were a labor of love. These take 35 minutes and are just as satisfying.

To every mama, mémère, grandmother, and anyone who fills that role in someone’s life — happy Mother’s Day. I hope today feels as nourishing as this recipe.

Why it works:

This recipe is one of the most efficient protein-to-calorie meals I’ve ever developed. Because we’ve stripped away all refined grains, seed oils, and hidden sugars, we’re left with a delicious nutrient-dense powerhouse that checks every box for metabolic health:

Protein first: Each calzone delivers approximately 30–35g of protein, which is essential for stabilizing blood sugar and preserving lean muscle mass.

Minimal glycemic impact: By swapping dough for chicken, we eliminate the classic refined-grain spike. This allows you to enjoy the pleasure of a calzone without the glucose spike.

Nutrient-dense additions: Hemp hearts in the crust are optional but worth including — they add healthy omega-3 fats, magnesium, and additional complete protein, while also helping to bind the mixture and keep the crust flexible and moist. Ground chicken is naturally very lean, and the hemp hearts compensate for that beautifully without adding carbohydrates.

Healthy fillings: Cottage cheese adds additional protein and moisture. Manchego, a sheep’s milk cheese that’s naturally lower in lactose than cow’s milk varieties, provides calcium, vitamin K2, and healthy fat. Spinach contributes folate, iron, and magnesium alongside meaningful fiber.

A better crunch factor: The lupin flake topping adds crunch while delivering additional plant protein and fiber — a far more nutrient-dense choice than traditional breadcrumbs.

Simplicity: It comes together in just 35 minutes and is simple enough for the kids to help assemble. It’s also perfect for meal prep, making this protein-forward comfort food a perfect go-to to add to your rotation.

CGM Note: Expect a very flat glucose response. This is a protein and fat-dominant meal with minimal carbohydrate — exactly the kind of meal that keeps your energy steady for hours.

this chicken calzone gave me a 16 point rise in glucose

Here’s what’s waiting for you below:

A foolproof method simple enough for kids to make for their moms — and delicious enough to want every week

The complete chicken calzone recipe, tested until the crust comes out perfectly golden and holds together every time

Swaps for every dietary need, including dairy-free and filling variations

Make-ahead and freezing instructions for the best meal-prep lunch of the week

A printable recipe PDF

There is no better day to invest in yourself than today. Everything is below.

Come into the kitchen with me

As always, this recipe is free of gluten, refined grain, and refined sugar, is low carb and blood sugar friendly, and made with whole food ingredients to support your metabolic health. Feel free to download and print the recipe PDF below🧡

chicken calzone

Makes 4 • Prep time: 10 minutes • Cook time: 25–30 minutes

Medium mixing bowl, baking sheet, parchment paper, pastry brush, sharp knife, cutting board