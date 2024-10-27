Welcome! This newsletter and recipe wouldn’t be possible without YOU! Thank you for being here, and a huge thank you to all who choose to support my work with a paid subscription.

We had a debate at our house this week as to why this dish is called Million Dollar Spaghetti Casserole. My husband, Dr. B, thinks it is because it is the opposite: a novice cook could make this using leftover spaghetti noodles for very little money. My son, Nolan (15) thinks the name comes from the fact that Million Dollar Spaghetti Casserole tastes like a million bucks. My daughter Camille (23) loves this casserole, too, but she thinks someone made it up when they didn’t have lasagna noodles on hand and thinks it’s pretty lazy!

Whatever the origins, this dish is similar to lasagna in that there are layers of cheese, noodles, meat sauce, and veggies. The other debate going on at my house is whether to call this casserole spagagna or lasasta. Whatever you call it, this dish boasts 33 grams of protein per serving and more fiber than carbs, so I guess that makes it zero net carbs?

Whether you have trick-or-treat-age children at home or not, this casserole is the perfect cozy fall dish or pre-trick-or-treat fuel! Million Dollar Spaghetti Casserole is cheesy, comforting, and full of the protein and fiber kiddos need to keep them going throughout the evening without getting too hyped up on sugar. It’s a dish I can count on to fill them up and balance out the inevitable candy that is such a big part of this holiday.

It’s become a bit of a Halloween tradition: a hearty dinner, costumes, then trick-or-treating. And when the kids return with loads of candy, they can indulge in moderation, knowing they’ve already had a satisfying, balanced meal (and then we will take Dr. Ariana Ebrahimian’s advice and ditch the rest). If you’re looking for a way to balance out the inevitable sugar fest, this Million Dollar Spaghetti Casserole is my secret weapon! It makes the night feel just a little more manageable—and the leftovers are a win, too!

Halloween 2010: Camille 8, Madison 14, Nolan 18 mos, Lauren 12

Dr. B loves Halloween: Peaky Blinders, tooth fairy + hockey player, ghostbusters

Nolan always gets into the Halloween spirit, usually with Charlie by his side now that his sisters are grown!

my glucose response to one serving of Million Dollar Spaghetti Casserole using Eat Chef's Kiss protein spaghetti

Now for High Protein Million Dollar Spaghetti Casserole! As with all of my recipes, this casserole is gluten-free, grain-free, high protein, refined sugar-free, low-carb, and blood-sugar-friendly. I have included substitutions for many ingredients, including ways to make this casserole dairy-free as well. Feel free to download and print the PDF below🧡

Million Dollar Spaghetti Casserole

By Beth Bollinger of Nest Wellness

Gluten-free, grain-free, low-carb, keto, with dairy-free options

Serves 8

Equipment

Mixing bowl

Skillet

Large pot (to cook the noodles)

9 x 13 baking pan

Grater

Sharp knife

Fish spatula

Sheet pan