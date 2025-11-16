Savory scones are one of those versatile recipes that deserve a permanent spot in your rotation. They work beautifully for breakfast alongside tea and collagen (hello, effortless 30 grams of protein), or as a satisfying snack with a smear of grass-fed butter. They’re also the perfect protein-rich companion to a simple soup or salad.

They’re hearty enough to keep you full, endlessly customizable with whatever cheese, herbs, spices, or proteins you have on hand (I’ve included 11 combos to try!) and—when made with blood sugar-friendly ingredients like these—they won’t leave you with that mid-morning crash. With 21 grams of protein and 8 grams of fiber per scone, they deliver genuine staying power.

Think of them as the grown-up, sophisticated cousin of a biscuit: flaky, buttery, and absolutely delicious, but with the macros to actually support your metabolic health. Once you master the basic technique, you’ll find yourself making them on repeat.

Low Glycemic | Grain-Free | Gluten-Free | Keto-Friendly Savory Scones

savory protein scones

Recipe: savory protein scones!

These savory scones are buttery, and completely satisfying—without the carb load. They would make a terrific Thanksgiving morning breakfast fresh from the oven or work as a blood sugar-friendly snack any time. The combination of almond and lupin flour creates a tender crumb that rivals traditional scones while delivering an impressive 21 grams of protein and over 8 grams of fiber per scone.

Makes: 8 scones

Equipment:

