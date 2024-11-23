Holiday breakfast cookie loaded with protein + fiber for a powerful and tasty start to your day!

Welcome! This newsletter and recipe wouldn’t be possible without YOU! Over 10,500 free subscribers read my weekly Wellness Wednesday newsletter. Thank you for being here. I am so very grateful.

We had a lively discussion this week in chat about the realization that for many of us, Thanksgiving week is more than just the main meal with turkey and all the trimmings. For many of us, this week involves house guests and many, many meals!

This post is all about making this holiday week a little easier for you. (I will keep the “meat” of this post free for all, and just the 2 new breakfast recipes below the paywall.)

Think casseroles, soups, stews, and make ahead meals that can feed many mouths. If your family is anything like mine, we are also accommodating different eating styles.

While we all eat gluten-free, most of my family can tolerate cow dairy (unlike me, I stick to goat or sheep dairy). I have one daughter who is a pescetarian (since age 12), and my son eats no birds. Nolan’s love of birds drives his avoidance of all poultry, and this is a choice he made when he was just 8 years old and still abides by today as an almost 16-year-old!

I always keep these special accommodations in mind when I write my recipe swaps and notes sections- to give you lots of customization options and ideas!

This weekend, I plan to make ahead:

Two loaves of triple chocolate banana bread for easy breakfasts and snacks

Two loaves of flax bread (one to eat with today’s new creamy egg casserole recipe and one to use to make my traditional “cornbread” dressing for Thanksgiving (recipe in the Thanksgiving menu for paid subscribers).

Creamy egg casserole (new recipe below!)

Holiday breakfast cookies (3 batches!) new recipe below

A meat lasagna and a vegetarian lasagna (same veggie loaded recipe, I just leave out the meat) Lasagna makes an easy lunch option or will also make a terrific dinner served with this focaccia bread and an easy green salad with a simple vinaigrette .

A double batch of Thai chicken meatball soup I will use bison or lamb for the meatballs and not add them to the soup; I will make steamed salmon fillets for the soup for anyone not eating the meatballs. So, I will end up with 3 containers: soup base, meatballs, and steamed salmon fillets. At mealtime, I will warm the soup base and proteins, and everyone can assemble their own soup!

This week we will have:

Miso salmon and veggies over blood sugar-friendly konjac noodles

Taco night with pork carnitas and white fish or salmon as our proteins with all of the fixings: store-bought guacamole, salsa, homemade pickled onions, shredded cabbage, pepitas, sprouted corn tortillas, cassava tortillas, and lettuce wraps too. Everyone assembles their own tacos or taco salad and it makes for a very social, fun dinner party!

Pork Carnitas In The Crockpot 63.9KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

When my older daughters come home, they usually want to have pizza night, so it may not fall on a Friday (our usual pizza night), but I will make sure it happens while they are home. This is our family favorite pizza recipe. I will make the dough, shape the pizzas and then we play music and everyone stands around the kitchen island socializing, and assembling their pizzas! Toppings we love: anchovies

italian sausage

squid

pepperoni

mushrooms

manchego or mozzarella

sliced olives

red pepper

onions

fresh basil and mircrogreens for topping finished pizzas

Other free recipes for make-ahead meal inspo:

Welcome!! This is a reader-supported publication. I spend many hours testing recipes for ease and deliciousness and to be sure they give a level glucose response, and that is why they are exclusively for my paid subscribers. For full access to this recipe + video tutorials and to my full recipe archives, printable PDFs, meal plans, metabolic health resources, and more, subscribe for the year for just 96 cents a week! Join today to get access my complete Thanksgiving menu with all the trimmings, all made blood sugar friendly, and to support your metabolic health!

Now for holiday breakfast cookies and a creamy high-protein egg casserole for a crowd! All of my recipes are gluten-free, refined sugar-free, low-carb, and blood-sugar-friendly. I have included substitutions for many ingredients, including ways to make this casserole dairy-free and vegetarian. Feel free to download and print both PDFs below🧡

I love a cookie and a level glucose response!

holiday breakfast cookies loaded with goodies!

By Beth Bollinger of Nest Wellness

Gluten-free, grain-free, low-carb, refined sugar-free, keto, dairy-free

makes 12 - 3 inch cookies

This holiday version will seem familiar if you have made my keto breakfast cookies! I have added gingerbread spice, dried cranberries, and nuts to the basic recipe to make a festive holiday version of this popular breakfast cookie.

If you aim for 25-30 grams of protein at breakfast, 2 of these cookies will give you 16.5 grams of protein and almost 12 g of fiber - a scoop of collagen in your coffee or tea will make up the remainder of your protein requirement for breakfast!

Make this recipe into 12 cookies or bake in an 8 x 8 pan and cut into bars to use as whole-food protein bars.

Equipment

2 mixing bowls

Sheet pan

Parchment paper

Optional: bake in an 8 x 8 pan to make these into bars instead of cookies

compostable plastic wrap

Wet Ingredients

2 large eggs

1/4 cup peanut butter (unsweetened and with no added oils)

3 tbsp unsweetened milk of choice

1/4 cup maple syrup

2 tbsp chia seeds

1 tsp vanilla extract

Dry Ingredients

Optional: to give these even more of a “spice cookie” flavor, add ½ cup crystallized ginger, chopped instead of the chocolate chips

Method

Preheat your oven to 350°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Combine wet ingredients: In a small bowl, whisk together the egg, peanut butter, milk, syrup, chia seeds, and vanilla extract until smooth. Mix dry ingredients: In a large bowl, combine almond flour, flaxseed meal, lupin flour, shredded coconut, hemp hearts, baking powder, spices, and salt. Pour the wet ingredients into the bowl with the dry ingredients and mix well. Add mixins: fold nuts, dried cranberries, and chocolate chips (if using) into the batter. Shape the cookies: Each cookie will be ¼ cup of dough. The dough will be very sticky, so it may be helpful to rub some coconut oil into your hands. Roll each portion into a ball, then flatten it slightly into a cookie shape using the palm of your hand. Place the cookies on the prepared baking sheet. If you have decided to make bars, press the dough into a parchment-lined 8 x 8 baking pan. Bake: Bake for 13-15 minutes or until the cookies are barely light brown around the edges; don’t let them get dark! Allow them to cool on the baking sheet for a few minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely. If you make bars and bake in an 8x8 pan, bake a little longer for 16-20 minutes. Bars: Allow the pan to cool, then lift the bars out using the edges of the parchment paper. Using a sharp knife, cut them into 8 bars. If you make these as protein bars for children, you can cut them into 16 squares! Enjoy! Any leftover cookies can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator or frozen for longer storage. Tip: wrap your bars or cookies individually in compostable plastic wrap so they are easy to grab and go!

Notes

These cookies are lightly sweetened, delicious, and nutrient-dense, providing a powerful start to your day! If you like a sweeter breakfast cookie, adding allulose, stevia, or monkfruit sweetener will not affect the glucose response.

Swaps

Nutrition from Cronometer

Holiday Breakfast Cookies Loaded Wth Goodies 931KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

creamy high-protein egg casserole

By Beth Bollinger of Nest Wellness

Gluten-free, grain-free, low-carb, keto, with dairy-free options

Serves 12

Equipment

Mixing bowl

Skillet

9 x 13 baking pan

Grater

Ingredients

1 pound ground sausage (mild Italian or breakfast sausage), cooked

16 eggs

4-ounce can of hatch roasted chiles, drained

2 cups cottage cheese, almond ricotta, or silken tofu

1 tsp everything bagel spice

2 cups manchego, shredded (about 8 ounces) or your favorite vegan cheese

Method

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F Cook sausage in a skillet over medium heat until cooked through 5- 10 minutes. Drain grease and save. Grease a 9x13-inch baking dish with reserved sausage grease. In a large bowl, break the eggs and whip them with a fork or a whisk. Next, add cottage cheese, chiles, and spice. Mix to combine. Lastly, fold in the cooked sausage and shredded cheese. Pour the mixture into the prepared baking dish. Bake in the oven until eggs are set firm, 30 to 40 minutes. Let the casserole cool for 10 minutes before cutting and serving.

Swaps

Ground meat: Use bison, chopped bacon, lamb, beef, turkey, or ground chicken. Whatever meat you choose, cook it before assembling the casserole. Add breakfast sausage seasoning (recipe below)* or 3 tsp Italian seasoning if your meat is unspiced. To make this vegetarian, leave out the meat and add extra veggies like sauteed mushrooms and chopped walnuts.

Sausage grease: use extra virgin olive oil, ghee, butter, or avocado oil

Hatch chiles: use salsa instead!

Cottage cheese: almond ricotta or silken tofu instead to keep this dish dairy-free

Manchego: use cheddar or your favorite hard cheese or use your favorite vegan cheese to keep this dish dairy-free

Notes

Make “egg bites” instead: bake this mixture in foil-lined or silicone-lined muffin tins.

Blend the egg and cottage in a blender for a smoother egg mix. This extra step is not necessary but you will see some cottage cheese in the egg so if that is a problem, blend it up!

Serve this casserole with berries, sliced oranges, and flax bread with smashed avocado.

Additions: add sliced black olives, diced bell pepper, mushrooms to the casserole

Save leftovers covered in the refrigerator for up to 3 days, tastes best reheated in the oven or toaster oven.

*Make your own breakfast sausage seasoning (for one pound of meat) 1 tsp dried sage 1 tsp salt ½ tsp ground black pepper ⅛ tsp dried marjoram pinch crushed red pepper flakes pinch ground cloves



Coupons

Sea salt use code Beth

Thrive Market save 40% on your first order

Wild Pastures regeneratively raised meats save $20

Pasturebird pastured, regeneratively raised chicken

Nutrition from Cronometer

Creamy High Protein Egg Casserole 762KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Thank you🧡

This newsletter wouldn’t be possible without YOU! A huge THANK YOU to all who support my work here on Substack. Happy Thanksgiving to you and yours!

🧡P.S.

If you know someone with pre-diabetes, diabetes, PCOS, metabolic syndrome, or anyone eating for blood sugar balance, low carb, keto, grain-free, gluten-free, or just eating whole food for better health, will you forward my Substack to them? I would love it if you would share my page with a friend or restack to your notes. Thank you!