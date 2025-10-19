Hello, friends! I’m in Cabo del Este, Mexico, for a weekend getaway with dear friends, followed by a trip to Todos Santos for a family wedding. I’ll be sharing glimpses of our eats and travels in my Instagram stories and Substack notes, but while I’m away, I’m thrilled to have Elizabeth Pizzinato as our guest chef today.

I met Elizabeth right here on Substack, and we bonded over Zoom about our love of cooking, travel, and good food. She is a lifelong marketer, curious traveler, and home cook who finds inspiration in the small, beautiful details of everyday life. With more than 20 years in luxury hospitality and travel and experiences in over 50 countries, she brings a deep appreciation for culture, creativity, and connection to everything she creates.

Through her newsletter

, Elizabeth shares thoughtful moments, good food, curious finds, and the joy tucked into everyday life- always with a recipe at the heart of it. Whether it’s a deep dive into an ingredient, a story, or something she can’t stop thinking about, her work is rooted in memories of her mother’s Italian cooking,

, and travels that continue to inspire her kitchen.

Think of Elizabeth’s work as a note from a friend who loves to cook and ponder- someone who celebrates the art of paying attention and finding delight in life’s delicious bits. I know you’re going to love what she’s sharing with us today!

After the Q&A, don’t miss Elizabeth’s recipe for Coconut-Lime Sheet Pan Chicken & Vegetables

meet Elizabeth Pizzinato

Beth: Elizabeth, how did you get started as a food writer?

Elizabeth: It’s funny—I kind of backed into food writing. In 2009, while running global brand communications for Four Seasons Hotels, social media and food blogging were just taking off. I started a food blog to understand the platform and went to a 2011 blogger event knowing no one yet left feeling like I’d found my people. The sense of community and creativity really drew me in.

That blog eventually faded; Substack reignited my writing spark. My newsletter, The Delicious Bits Dispatch, is more personal and blends reflection with a seasonal recipe. What I love most about Substack is how the community echoes those early blogging days: a circle of writers who celebrate and support one another’s work, while offering fresh perspectives on food culture.

What drew you specifically to writing about restaurants and food culture?

I grew up modestly, the child of hardworking immigrants, where vacations meant car trips and coolers of homemade food instead of fancy restaurants or exotic locations. Later, decades in hospitality took me around the world. Those contrasts—my mother’s Italian home cooking and global fine-dining experiences—shaped how I see food. Food carries memory and emotion, connecting us to people, places, and moments long past. Remember the restaurant critic in Ratatouille? One bite, and he was home.

What are some red flags you’ve learned to spot that indicate a restaurant might not be worth your time or readers’ money?

Long menus trying to please everyone are a warning sign. I prefer shorter, focused menus that change often; it shows the kitchen cares about seasonality and the team are constantly trying new things. That’s exciting for both the diner and the chef. If we’re on holiday and the place is full of tourists, I usually skip it because I want to eat where the locals are. And no matter what type of restaurant, cleanliness is key!

What’s the most memorable meal you’ve had in the past year, and what made it stand out beyond just the food?

Two standouts come to mind: The Jane in Antwerp and Dreyfus in Toronto, opposites in scale but similar in spirit. It wasn’t just the exceptional food, the ambiance, or the fact that we weren’t rushed out for the next seating—it was the way we connected with the service team. We had engaging, far-ranging conversations with the people looking after us. Those human moments stayed with us long after the meal ended.

I hear you are an ‘adventuresome globetrotter’—how do you choose your food destinations, and what’s your approach to eating in a completely new place?

Food isn’t always the central focus, but it’s certainly high on the list! Years ago, we set out to eat at the top 25 restaurants on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list, an adventure that took us to unexpected places like Lima, Peru, with its 80 microclimates, 50 types of quinoa, and incredible fusion of Indigenous, Spanish, African, Chinese, and Japanese influences. We might be the only people who went to Peru for the food, not Machu Picchu!

We plan just enough to leave room for discovery. We seek out recommendations from trusted friends, usually book one or two key spots, then talk to locals—bartenders, baristas, taxi drivers—for their hot takes.

What’s the most surprising food discovery you’ve made while traveling, and how did it change your perspective on that cuisine?

Sri Lankan cuisine was a completely delightful surprise, and the country itself is just beautiful. North Americans often lump Southeast Asian cuisines together but being there makes you realize how distinct each culture really is. Sambols—tangy condiments of coconut, chili, lime, and dried fish—add brightness and complexity to almost every dish. We left knowing we’d only tasted the beginning of what Sri Lankan food has to offer.

Do you have a strategy for finding authentic local food when you’re somewhere new, or do you prefer to stumble upon places organically?

It’s a balance of intention and serendipity. I look for spots away from touristy areas that are packed with locals instead. I also don’t obsess over online reviews; we’re willing to take some chances, especially if something’s been recommended. A progressive dinner, sampling several places, beats one disappointing tasting menu.

I love visiting markets, where you can often sample foods, and grocery stores. They reveal what’s in season and have fun souvenirs and treats to bring back home: flavoured salts, dried mushrooms, unusual rices, interesting condiments.

Having eaten around the world, are there any ingredients or cooking techniques you’ve encountered abroad that you wish were more common in American and Canadian kitchens?

Curry leaves crackling in oil, anchovies used as seasoning, preserved lemon in vinaigrettes or used with roast chicken, and Indian tadka—the technique of sizzling spices in hot ghee to release their aroma and essential oils, which is a delicious way to dress vegetables. It’s all about layering for depth rather than spotlighting a single spice or flavour.

For home cooks who can’t travel as much as you do, how can they bring that sense of food adventure and discovery into their own kitchens?

Start small: bring home one new spice, condiment, or vegetable and let it reshape a familiar dish. Keep three “passport” ingredients on hand—say, fish sauce, gochujang, and coconut milk—and seek out recipes to expand your repertoire.

I like to recommend The Flavor Thesaurus by Niki Segnit as a great addition to any cookbook collection. It’s a brilliant guide to how different ingredients pair and interact, providing both inspiration and new ideas on flavour combinations for novice cooks and pros alike.

And make the table beautiful. Adventure doesn’t always require new geography; it can be as simple as lighting candles and using the good china on a Wednesday to make a meal special.

What’s your best advice for someone who wants to eat well while traveling but might be intimidated by unfamiliar foods or customs?

Lead with curiosity and an open mind and leave your preconceived likes and dislikes behind; you might love what you once avoided when it’s prepared differently. Learn a few key phrases: “hello,” “please,” “thank you,” “what do you recommend,” “delicious.” A smile is the universal language!

If you’re keen on eating well and discovering hidden treasures, do a food tour on your first day. Don’t be afraid of street food — stick to stalls that are busy and well-frequented. At restaurants, watch what locals order, sit at the counter, chat with fellow diners, and let staff guide you. Pick up a small phrase book focused on food, dining, and ingredient terms like this one. And most of all, have fun!

Food is an offering of hospitality. Receiving it with grace, even when you don’t like something, builds bridges and leads to wonderful experiences.

How has all this global food exploration influenced what you cook and eat at home day-to-day?

With every passing year, I cook more seasonally and increasingly support local growers. When fresh tomatoes disappear in early autumn, I turn to good canned ones, just as the Italians do.

Our farmers’ market runs year-round, and yes, there are lots of root vegetables right now. That’s where those lovely condiments and sauces from other cultures can really brighten a dish, and where I lean into my enormous cookbook collection—over 500 and counting—for ideas. I read them as much for enjoyment and understanding as for cooking; they’re travel, storytelling, and education all in one.

If your cookbooks are sitting on the shelf without being used, I recommend trying Eat Your Books. It’s a subscription-based online index that lets you search all your cookbooks in one place so you actually cook from them, not just admire the spines. And, if you want to test run a cookbook, don’t forget your local library!

What are 5 things you’re currently loving?

Cooking with delicata squash: the briefest season and the prettiest shape. I love that it doesn’t need peeling — just slice, roast, and enjoy it while it lasts.

My current red lipstick obsession: M·A·Cximal Silky Matte Lipstick in Chili

A handful of herbs to finish nearly everything. Micro basil is especially underrated.

Listening to my old CDs on my new CD player and rediscovering albums I’d forgotten about.

The Golem and the Jinni, by Helene Wecker: a novel with a gorgeous mix of history, folklore, and magic set in turn-of-the-century New York.

The recipe: Sri Lankan–Inspired Coconut-Lime Sheet Pan Chicken and Vegetables

In Sri Lanka, meals are alive with flavor, color, and balance — often built around coconut milk, warming spice blends, fresh lime, and cashews. This recipe captures that spirit in a streamlined, weeknight-friendly dinner. Juicy chicken thighs roast alongside seasonal cauliflower, carrots, and red onions, and are finished with a bright splash of lime and an optional sprinkle of cashews. It’s a travel-inspired meal that will transport you while supporting blood sugar balance, hormone health, and deep satisfaction — all ready in under an hour.

Download today’s recipe: Sri Lankan–inspired Coconut Lime Sheet Pan Chicken And Vegetables

Sri Lankan–inspired Coconut Lime Sheet Pan Chicken And Vegetables 66.1KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Thank you, Elizabeth, for joining Nest Wellness and offering us a peek inside your colorful, delicious world!

