Welcome to Nest Wellness! Browse hundreds of recipes in my recipe index, explore my ebooks over on my website, or dive deeper with my Blood Sugar Method course.

If you’ve ever come home from a trip feeling bloated, exhausted, and a few pounds heavier, this post is for you.

Last week I was in New Orleans for the annual Orthopaedic conference (AAOS) with Dr. B. If you’ve ever traveled for work or pleasure, you know the challenge: unfamiliar restaurants, limited control over meal timing, conference food, walking more (or less) than usual, disrupted sleep, and the temptation to indulge in local specialties — and maybe more alcohol and sugar than usual too.

New Orleans is particularly tricky. This is the city of beignets, po’ boys, gumbo over rice, bread pudding, and Hurricane cocktails. It’s one of America’s greatest food cities, and I planned to enjoy it. But I also planned to keep my blood sugar stable and feel energized throughout the week. My strategies are the same no matter where I am: avoid sugar and simple carbs — for me this isn’t just a wellness preference, it’s how I avoid chest pain and feel my best.

This post is a real-time diary: I documented the choices I made with every meal as I navigated a week of travel and restaurant dining. My goal is always the same: to feel good, maintain muscle mass, and keep blood sugar and energy stable.

If you’ve ever wondered how to maintain metabolic health while traveling, keep reading!

why travel disrupts blood sugar

Before I dive into strategies, let’s talk about why travel is genuinely hard on your metabolism, even when you’re eating “carefully”.

Disrupted routine Travel throws off everything your body relies on for blood sugar stability. Meal timing shifts, food choices narrow, ingredient quality becomes unpredictable, hidden sugars are a real issue, and hitting your foundational protein target gets significantly harder when you’re eating from a conference buffet or a restaurant menu you didn’t choose. Sleep and stress Even a one or two hour time zone shift can affect blood sugar. Hotel sleep quality, travel logistics, and elevated cortisol from being out of your environment, and your glucose response to food is already affected before you factor in food choices. Movement patterns Travel creates extremes. You might be logging 15,000 steps sightseeing and walking between conference sessions, or you may be sitting for hours on planes, in lectures, and at long dinners. Neither extreme is what your body is used to, and both affect how your muscles use glucose. Social and logistical pressure Conference meals may be predetermined. Business dinners happen at restaurants you didn’t choose. Colleagues want to try the local food, and they should. This is New Orleans. The pressure to just go with it is real, and honestly, not entirely wrong. The temptation to “just enjoy yourself” Here’s my take: you should enjoy yourself. Fully. The goal was never perfection. But there is a meaningful middle ground between white-knuckling every meal and complete abandon — and that middle ground is exactly where metabolic health becomes a lifestyle rather than a diet.

My goal this week is simple: feel good, maintain stable energy, protect muscle mass, and still experience New Orleans.

Join as a paying or founding member

7 strategies for this week

Strategy 1: Protein First, Always

No matter where I am, 25-35g of protein at every meal is non-negotiable. Protein blunts the glucose response, keeps me full, and prevents the energy crashes that make travel exhausting.

In practice: eggs, Greek yogurt, seafood, chicken, or fish as the foundation of every meal — with extra protein added when portions are small. I also travel with protein-rich snacks: nuts, seeds, meat sticks, and my new cheesy protein biscuits.

Strategy 2 — Enjoy Local Food Strategically

I’m not skipping the food that makes New Orleans special. I’m just thoughtful about when and how I eat it — and honest about what works for my body.

Gumbo? Focus on the seafood and sausage, skip or minimize the rice

Dessert? Share it after a protein-heavy dinner

Fried seafood? Absolutely — shared as an appetizer alongside a protein-forward meal

Full disclosure — beignets never made the list. I don’t eat gluten or refined grains, and New Orleans gave me absolutely no reason to feel deprived about it. When you’re eating pompano in curry brown butter, boiled crawfish, and a boat of oysters prepared six different ways — you are not missing out on anything!

Strategy 3: Navigate Conference Food

Conference meals are almost universally carb-heavy — pastries at breakfast, sandwich platters at lunch, pasta at dinner, and soda, cookies and muffins everywhere. Dr. B noted that this conference included more nutrition content than any he had attended — and yet the food served to physicians didn’t come close to reflecting what was being taught on stage. The irony wasn’t lost on either of us.

My approach:

Breakfast: Skip the pastries, load up on eggs, greek yogurt and other sources of protein, bring my own if needed

Lunch: Eat the protein and vegetables, minimize bread and chips

Snacks: Bring your own — nuts, meat sticks — to avoid the cookie table between sessions

Dinner: Choose restaurants where I can order a proper meal that prioritizes protein and veggies

Strategy 4: Move After Meals

Even 10-15 minutes of walking after eating can lower a post-meal glucose spike by 20-30 points. In New Orleans this is easy — we walk to restaurants, take the stairs everywhere, and make a point of a walk after dinner before heading back to the hotel. On days I have had CGM data, this has been consistently true for me — a short walk after eating visibly flattens the glucose curve.

Strategy 5: Hydration and Sleep

Two things that can affect blood sugar when neglected:

Water: Half my body weight in ounces daily

Sleep: 7-8 hours, even with the time zone shift (I did use melatonin this week to adapt to the time change more quickly)

Alcohol: Limit or skip — or pair it with food and water

Electrolytes: Morning and evening, with magnesium electrolytes at night for sleep

Dehydration and poor sleep both significantly impair glucose response — sometimes as much as a high-carb meal.

matcha, electrolytes, creatine, collagen, supplements, MHT all came with me

Strategy 6: The Assembled Meal

When restaurant menus are limited, I build a meal from appetizers and sides rather than ordering an entrée that doesn’t work.

Shrimp cocktail + side salad + a side of vegetables

Oysters + Caesar salad (no croutons) + side of protein

Vegetable sides + whatever protein is available

This works surprisingly well, and nobody at the table notices or cares.

Strategy 7: Saying No Thank You

Sometimes the restaurant doesn’t have good options. Sometimes someone offers you something you know will make you feel terrible. You don’t owe anyone an explanation — and you don’t need a script.

The most disarming thing you can say is simply: “I just feel better when I eat this way.” Most people respect that more than you’d expect.

day-by-day meals

Day 1 — travel day

We left the house early, and I brought my usual tea + collagen + creatine with me. We had a long layover in Portland (where our daughter Lauren lives), so we enjoyed a matcha at Kaleido Coffee, then a tasty lunch (my favorite fermented tea leaf salad) at Burma Joy before heading back to the airport for our flight to New Orleans.

On the plane, we were served burgers. I ate the beef patty, pickles, and tomatoes with yellow mustard and skipped everything else. Sparkling water and electrolytes kept me hydrated throughout the flight.

Not glamorous — but exactly the assembled meal approach in action.

Day 2 — First Full Day in New Orleans | Monday, March 2nd

I applied an OTC Stelo CGM first thing, and unfortunately, it was a dud, so I have no glucose data for today. Flying blind, but staying the course!

Breakfast: Matcha made in the hotel room with added collagen.

Lunch: Grilled salmon salad from food truck Queen on Wheels. Felt nourished and energized afterward, Dr. B and I walked before he headed back to the conference.

Snack: Matcha + creatine + a handful of walnuts. Enough to bridge the gap to dinner without arriving ravenous.

Dinner: Seawitch A dozen oysters to start, then split a loaded salad and red fish with crab with Dr. B. Two squares of 85% dark chocolate for dessert. Walked after dinner through the Garden District.

Oysters are one of the most nutrient-dense foods on the planet — zinc, B12, omega-3s, and high-quality protein. A perfect New Orleans indulgence that also happens to be exactly what your body needs.

oysters and dinner at Seawitch

Day 3 — Tuesday, March 3rd

Another hotel room matcha to start my day with added collagen. (And yes, I do travel with my frother!)

Brunch: The Vintage on Magazine Street Two egg bites + iced jasmine tea (no sugar), two squares of 85% dark chocolate, and Pique yuzu electrolytes throughout the day. A handful of walnuts to round things out.

A note on the CGM situation I applied a new Lingo OTC CGM — picked up the last one at Walmart — and unfortunately it was another dud. Two for two. Customer service was lovely and will send a replacement to my home, but it’s safe to say the real-time glucose data experiment was not meant to be on this trip. I’m continuing to document everything I’m eating and why — because the strategies matter, regardless of whether technology cooperates!

Dinner: Station 6, Metairie We started with an appetizer of tuna tartare with avocado and fried oysters shared among three of us — a perfect example of enjoying local food strategically. Dr. B and I split a kale salad, and my entrée was pompano in curry brown butter with asparagus.

Pompano is a Gulf Coast specialty worth seeking out — mild, buttery, and pairs beautifully with the protein-forward approach. A dinner that felt indulgent and kept me feeling great.

Day 4 — Wednesday, March 4th

Hotel room matcha to start + collagen + creatine, then headed to Franco’s Gym on Magazine Street with Dr. B for a morning workout. One of my favorite travel strategies — finding a local gym keeps the routine anchored no matter where I am.

Breakfast at the Silver Whistle Cafe: Post Workout I had a Greek yogurt parfait with granola, honey, and berries + iced Earl Grey tea. I want to be transparent here — the granola and honey are not my usual choices and would not be part of a blood sugar optimized meal. But post-workout, with protein from the yogurt as the foundation, this is a reasonable indulgence.

Snack: Four cheesy protein biscuits. Traveled well and hit the spot between meals.

Lunch: Tuna salad + hummus with fried mushrooms. Good energy afterwards, and I walked through the French Quarter that afternoon.

Dinner: Commander’s Palace A New Orleans institution and worth every bite. Dr. B and I shared a salad and turtle soup — a classic that I had to try. One glass of white wine with dinner. My entrée was lemongrass fish with shishito peppers, soybeans, and coconut milk — incredibly flavorful and naturally aligned with everything I look for in a restaurant meal (protein, veggies, and healthy fat).

Honest note on the wine: I rarely drink alcohol, and tonight was a good reminder of why. I had trouble falling asleep, and my sleep was significantly disrupted. Lesson re-learned. Even one glass affects sleep quality — and poor sleep affects blood sugar the next day. The ripple effect is real.

This isn't just my experience — the research backs it up. During perimenopause and menopause, declining estrogen makes women significantly more sensitive to alcohol's sleep-disrupting effects. Alcohol fragments REM sleep — the deep, restorative stage your body needs most — and elevates cortisol overnight, leaving you wired, anxious, and exhausted the next day.

This is exactly why alcohol makes the strategies list. It’s not about restriction — it’s about knowing your body and making the tradeoff consciously.

Day 5 — Thursday, March 5th

Hotel room matcha + collagen to start, then headed down for breakfast.

Breakfast at the Silver Whistle Cafe: Greek yogurt parfait with granola, honey, and berries — same as yesterday. Not my most optimized choice, but the yogurt protein foundation makes it workable. When hotel breakfast options are limited, you work with what’s available and move on.

Snack: A satisfying and well-rounded bridge between meals: Pu-erh tea + collagen + creatine, walnuts, pumpkin seeds, a meat stick, and two squares of 85% dark chocolate. This is exactly what traveling with your own snacks looks like in practice.

Dinner: Jack Rose Dr. B and I started by sharing a zesty herb and watercress salad with shrimp — bright, fresh, and the perfect opener. My entrée was a whole fish stuffed with crab and shrimp, served with a little herb salad and field beans. Generous, flavorful, and completely aligned with everything I look for in a restaurant meal. No alcohol tonight — after Wednesday’s disrupted sleep and the low energy that followed the next day, the decision was easy. Some lessons only need to be learned once.

After dinner we took a long walk through the Garden District — one of the most beautiful neighborhoods in America and the perfect post-meal blood sugar strategy.





I slept much better and had an improved “readiness” score as well with no alcohol.

Join as a paying or founding member

Day 6 — Friday, March 6th

Hotel room matcha to start with added collagen and creatine, then breakfast before a long walk to the French Quarter.

Breakfast at the Silver Whistle Cafe: Greek yogurt parfait + 2 eggs. Adding the eggs was the right call — extra protein to anchor the morning made all the difference for staying full through a long morning of meetings and lots of walking.

Movement A long walk to the French Quarter before lunch — one of the great pleasures of New Orleans is that it is an extraordinarily walkable city. We leaned into it all week.

Lunch: Tujague’s, French Quarter One of the oldest restaurants in New Orleans and a wonderful spot. I ordered a chopped salad with added grilled chicken (+$4 — always worth asking). A simple, clean, protein-forward lunch that left me energized for the afternoon.



Dinner: I went back to Seawitch with Dr. B and his brother and this meal was pure New Orleans joy. We started with three pounds of boiled crawfish — shared, messy, and absolutely worth it. Followed by a literal boat of oysters prepared several different ways, then steamed spinach and crabcakes to finish.

Seafood-forward, naturally low glycemic, and one of the best meals of the trip. Dr. B and I walked back to the hotel after dinner — the perfect ending for our last night.

Boiled crawfish with good company under the New Orleans sky. This is what “enjoy yourself strategically” actually looks like.

Day 7 — Travel Day Home

Last hotel room matcha of the trip with collagen + creatine, then the same Greek yogurt parfait that anchored most of my mornings here.

Lunch: Portland Airport A Southwest salad with salsa as the dressing from Cafe Yummi — a great example of making the best available option work. Salsa is one of the most underrated low-glycemic dressings: flavorful with no added sugar. Energized afterward and walked through the terminal before boarding.



Dinner at Home!

There is nothing quite like the first meal back in your own kitchen. We roasted broccoli and zucchini in olive oil, salt and pepper, cooked up lupin flakes, and soft boiled eggs — then built bowls with the lupin flakes as the base, topped with roasted vegetables, eggs, and chili crisp. Simple, nourishing, and exactly what my body was asking for.

Slept beautifully in my own bed. And I will not be needing fried food again for quite some time.

The numbers: On Sunday morning, back at home, I stepped on the body composition scanner — partly out of curiosity, partly out of accountability. After seven days of travel, restaurant meals, one strength training workout, and a lot of walking, my muscle mass came in at 32.2%.

For context, 32-33% is considered the higher range for women aged 18–39. I’m 59. To me, this is proof that these strategies work — and that you don’t have to be home, in your routine, eating perfectly to protect what you’ve built.

My goal this year is to reach 33% muscle mass, and this trip was a good reminder of what actually moves the needle: consistent protein, regular movement, and small decisions repeated day after day.

You don’t have to be perfect to maintain your progress.

You just have to be consistent enough.

what I learned

Seven days, two dud CGMs, countless oysters, and one very memorable glass of wine. Here’s the short version:

Protein and walking did most of the metabolic work all week. Every good energy day can be traced back to an anchored meal and some movement afterward. Starting meals with vegetables or a simple salad set me on a good path before the entrée even arrived — a small habit that does a surprising amount of metabolic work without any willpower required.

Skipping sugary drinks and pastries became almost effortless once the strategy was in place. Sparkling water, teas, and electrolytes filled the gap completely.

And the honest lesson: one glass of wine disrupted my sleep, my mood, and my energy for nearly an entire day. Alcohol affects far more than blood sugar. Knowing your body — and paying attention to those signals — may be the most important strategy of all.

Maintaining metabolic health while traveling is about having a framework flexible enough to work anywhere, even in New Orleans!

What's your go-to strategy when you're eating away from home? Drop it in the comments — I read every one!

Leave a comment

bonus: travel packing list

Together, we’re building a community rooted in real food and metabolic health. If this post was helpful, please “like” and “restack” so others can find their way here too.

Thank you for being here,

coming Sunday for paid subscribers!🧡

New Orleans taught me that fish done right is one of the most satisfying, blood-sugar-friendly meals you can eat, and Sunday’s recipe is proof.

I’m sharing my blackened fish taco bowl with creamy avocado dressing — all the flavors of the best fish tacos you’ve ever had, none of the blood sugar chaos. Spiced fish, cilantro lime cauliflower rice, creamy avocado dressing.

Plus: I’m dropping the complete build a bowl guide for metabolic health — your cheat sheet for building a satisfying, blood-sugar-friendly bowl from whatever’s in your fridge, any night of the week.

If you’ve been on the fence about upgrading, this is a good week to do it! Sunday recipes alone are worth it + you’ll get access to the full archive the moment you subscribe.

Join as a paying or founding member

Get more from Beth Bollinger in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

Invite your friends and earn rewards!

If you enjoy Nest Wellness, share it with your friends and earn rewards when they subscribe!

Refer a friend

Some links in this newsletter are affiliate links, meaning I may earn a small commission if you make a purchase. This helps keep Nest Wellness running at no extra cost to you. I only recommend what I truly believe in. Thank you for supporting this community!