reviewed by Michael Bollinger, MD, Orthopaedic Surgeon

There are practitioners who work in bone health because it is a specialty, and then there are those who work in it because they have lived the stakes personally. Jordan Jones is the latter.

Bone health has been one of the most consistently requested topics in this community, and I understand why. Many of you are navigating perimenopause and menopause, watching your risk profile shift in ways that feel invisible until they are not. Osteoporosis, fracture risk, what to eat, whether supplements help, how heavy you actually need to lift — these are the questions landing in my inbox week after week. You deserve a real answer from someone who lives and breathes this work.

Jordan is a UK-based physiotherapist who grew up on a sheep farm in Wales, specializing in musculoskeletal health before watching his Nan’s life shrink after a severe osteoporosis diagnosis and deciding that “stop moving and manage medically” was simply not good enough. He went back to the research, built a practice around evidence-based bone health, and then received his own DEXA scan showing osteopenia despite years of rugby and weight training. Rather than panic, he did what any good clinician would do: he got to work.

Jordan now writes exclusively on Substack at Strong To The Bone, where he translates the latest bone density research into practical, no-nonsense guidance for people who want to build and protect their bones for life.

I could not think of a better person to bring into this community for this conversation.

get to know Jordan Jones

Beth: Jordan, tell us a little about yourself and what led you to specialize in bone health.

Jordan: I’m based in the UK, and growing up in Wales on a sheep farm, I’ve always been fascinated by the human body and early on I decided I wanted to be a physiotherapist after working with one to rehab a rugby injury. Since qualifying as a physiotherapist I specialised in musculoskeletal injuries and management.

The bone health interest was born from my Nan being diagnosed with severe osteoporosis when I was young. However, over time and working with thousands of people, one of the things that excited me was seeing a person in their 90s jump out of a chair when I called their name for the appointment. I thought a way I can have a positive effect on the world is by reducing bone health issues and reducing fractures in the elderly, which are devastating to them.

Beth: Your Nan’s story is at the heart of why you do this work. Can you tell us more about what you watched happen to her and what it taught you?

Jordan: My Nan had always been a keen walker, her and my grandad would be out for hours. However, she developed back pain and went to her GP. As she was a tiny lady, who had always smoked she had an XR and DEXA scan organised which confirmed the diagnosis of Severe Osteoporosis. She was told that the only thing that would help her was medical management and to be careful and reduce her risk of falls.

From that point on her mobility worsened; she attended the hospital for her infusion and she still had multiple spinal fractures and a hip fracture. In my head the stop moving and medical management strategy DID NOT WORK, and that is what pushed me towards bone health.

Beth: When you got your own bone density result back showing osteopenia, despite being a former rugby player with years of lifting. What was that moment like, and what did you do with it?

Jordan: Absolute shock. I attended the scans confident I was going to have normal to above average density, due to my sporting history, weight training and diet habits across my adolescent years. However, when the radiographer told me my results I was confused and then had thoughts of bone issues I would have in my future.

I quickly spun it into a positive and thought I’ve never fractured before, and all I can do is work as hard as I can at reducing my risk. I have been getting blood tests done with my GP to make sure my endocrine function is normal, and we’re now looking at any absorption issues I may have, like Coeliac Disease.

the bone health conversation

Beth: Let’s start with the big picture. Most of us don’t think about our bones until something breaks. When should we actually start paying attention to bone health — and what should we be doing at different life stages?

Jordan: Bone density should be acknowledged throughout the lifetime, especially now that we’re all living much longer. During your childhood and adolescence diet is the most important factor, making sure we get enough protein, calcium, and vitamin D. Obviously, this is up to the parents of the child. Your peak bone density is formed on average by the time you’re 30, after this our bone density slowly reduces unless we’re actively weight training or exercising, and even then, we can’t always stop it altogether.

Both males and females follow the same pattern until we get to a female’s menopause, then there’s a quick change where women lose bone density rapidly and men much slower until they hit the 70-year age mark.

The key thing to remember is that maximising bone density when you're young gives you a much larger scope to lose bone but still maintain adequate bone density.

Beth: Perimenopause and menopause are a major focus in this community. Estrogen plays a significant role in bone density, and many of my readers are navigating that transition right now. What do you most want them to know?

Jordan: Women need to be aware that the rate of bone loss in the first 5-10 years post menopause is much higher than the rest of the years, potentially hitting 2-3% per year rather than up to 1%. Bone density has to be a key thought in a peri and post menopausal woman’s brain.

Working with your doctor to make sure your hormones are optimised to a safe level for yourself. Understanding that even if your hormones are changing, affecting bone density, you can still optimise for everything else, such as increasing protein intake, calcium and vitamin D, resistance training and reducing alcohol or smoking.

Beth: Let’s talk about exercise. What types of movement are most effective for building and maintaining bone density — and are there exercises you’d prioritize above others?

Jordan: Resistance Training is key for bone density, in particular heavy lifts including multiple joints such as deadlifts, squats and overhead presses. We want to utilise exercises that load the spine with compressive forces and cross the hips, as these are the two areas most at risk of osteoporotic fractures. After heavy lifting the next priority is impact; such as jumping, landing or skipping. If you don’t have access to heavy weights or gym equipment then introducing jumping into your life 2-3 times a week will give you a great start on maintaining or improving your bone density. The impact-based work really targets the hip, helping to boost bone density there.

Beth: Weighted vests have gotten a lot of attention lately as a bone health tool. What does the evidence actually say, and who should be using one?

Jordan: The resistance training literature shows that high loads >75% of a person’s 1 rep maximum are the most effective for bone health. However, this is not a switch for working or not; it is a continuum and increasing the load your body has to absorb on a walk or run by wearing a weighted vest is going to be a positive and increase the bone-building stimulation. The biggest effect I would take from using a weighted vest would be the strength and coordination improvements it would give your muscles.

These improvements cannot be understated as they reduce fracture risk, which is ultimately what we want to reduce.

Beth: Strength training is something I talk about constantly in this community — especially as we approach and move through midlife. How do you think about resistance training specifically in the context of bone health?

Jordan: It is crucial. To be getting the most change from your bones you need to be lifting heavy, and this is very heavy. The research points us to 75% + of your 1 rep max. You need to be pushing the weight, and once your muscles get stronger you need to gradually progressively overload the exercise to continue pushing the bones to adapt.

Beth: Can you regain bone density you’ve already lost — or is the goal primarily to stop further loss? I think a lot of readers assume that once it’s gone, it’s gone.

Jordan: The LIFTMOR study is the most cited and quoted research in this space, and it showed that post-menopausal women can improve their bone density by utilising heavy resistance training. The improvement is even larger than it sounds when comparing this improvement to women who continued with body weight exercise, whose bone density continued to reduce. So you have an even bigger gap open up between the 2 groups.

Beth: Let’s talk about calcium supplementation, because this is genuinely confusing territory. There has been research raising concerns about calcium supplements and cardiovascular risk. What is your current thinking on supplementation versus food-first approaches?

Jordan: I advocate food first for calcium as the cardiovascular concerns appear to be mitigated with this, and then only supplementing if needed. If clients need to supplement, I recommend a lower dose of under 500mg per serving and one that is calcium citrate based, as the gut can often struggle to absorb anything higher than this or calcium carbonate based. The use of vitamin K2 is useful to help direct calcium into the bone rather than the cardiovascular system.

Beth: Speaking of food — what does a bone-supportive diet actually look like? What are the key nutrients beyond calcium that people tend to overlook?

Jordan:

Protein is absolutely key and should be the main priority. Vitamin D Vitamin K2 Magnesium Zinc Vitamin C

Beth: Protein is a big topic in this community — we emphasize 25–30 grams per meal for blood sugar balance and muscle maintenance. How does protein factor into bone health?

Jordan: As I mentioned above, protein should be a key focus for anyone focused on maintaining their bone health throughout their lifetime. Bone is made up of approximately 30-40% collagen, which is made of different amino acids you get from protein intake. This collagen provides a framework for mineralisation. Additionally, as you have stated, a higher intake of protein enables us to hold onto more muscle as we age.

Beth: What about vitamin D and K2 — two nutrients that seem to come up constantly in the bone health conversation? What does the evidence support?

Jordan: In the northern hemisphere vitamin D is critical to supplement, especially in the winter, as the intensity of the sun is not enough to help us produce it naturally. Some people (including myself) will supplement the whole year around. You are able to get a blood test from your doctor to check if your vitamin D levels are appropriate. Vitamin K2 is extremely difficult to get enough of in your diet and often needs to be supplemented. K2 is to help direct calcium into the bone rather than depositing it into the soft tissues.

Beth: Falls are a major risk factor for fractures, particularly as we age. Beyond bone density itself, what can people do to reduce their fracture risk?

Jordan: Absolutely, falling is a huge issue in an ageing population.

People should try to maintain as much muscle mass in their legs as possible through weight training and eating adequate protein. Practice balancing 2-3 times a week. The ability to stand on one leg is a massive indicator of falls risk, and unfortunately, if you don’t use it, you lose it. Continuing to move as much as possible, the fear of falling itself can lead to people reducing activity to reduce the risk of falls. However, this reduction in activity then has a negative effect on coordination, balance and strength, actually increasing the risk.

Beth: What does a DEXA scan actually tell us, and who should be getting one, at what age, and how often?

Jordan: DEXA scans show the density of a bone; they often look at the lumbar spine and hips to measure density. After the image has been taken, they then rank your density as a T-score, 0 to -1 is normal bone density, -1 to -2.5 is osteopenic and then finally -2.5 onwards is osteoporotic. The T-score is the density of your bones compared to the density of a 30 year old caucasian person of your gender. For more elderly populations this is less helpful as a low T-score may be normal for your age. Some DEXA clinics will also give you the Z-score which is what your bone density is compared to people the same age, sex and ethnicity. This is often more helpful to see where you compare.

what are 3 things you would never do or eat when it comes to bone health?

I would never smoke I would never reduce my activity Sardines are great for calcium and protein. However, I just can’t eat them. I’ve tried to make myself like them, eating them daily for a month, and I couldn’t keep the habit. But if you like them, then tuck in!

what bone health myths do you most want to debunk?

That the risks of lifting weights outweigh the positives for people with low bone density. This is absolutely false and I want to help change this narrative.

what are 5 things you’re loving right now?

Weight training Running Writing about bone health Cooking (I find Beth’s recipes fantastic) TV shows such as Invincible on Prime

where can readers find you and follow your work?

I’m exclusively on Substack at present. Find me here: https://substack.com/@strongtothebone

my key takeaways

Bone health is one of those topics that can feel abstract until it suddenly isn’t. A surprising DEXA result. A fracture. A parent who stops moving and never quite gets back to who they were. I brought Jordan into this community because so many of you have been asking these questions, and I wanted you to hear from someone who has lived this from every angle — as a clinician, as a grandson, and as a patient.

What struck me most in this conversation was how consistent Jordan’s recommendations are with everything we already talk about here: protein first, real food over supplements where possible, and the understanding that the body responds to challenge. The bones are no different. They need load. They need nourishment. And the good news — the genuinely hopeful news — is that it is never too late to start.

Here is what I want you to carry with you from this conversation.

The menopausal transition is the window that matters most — and most women (and their doctors) miss it entirely. The SWAN study, which followed 1,902 women across multiple ethnicities, found that the greatest reduction in bone mineral density occurs in the year before the final menstrual period and the first two years thereafter. The steepest bone loss happens during perimenopause — before a diagnosis, before symptoms are obvious, and before most women are even thinking about their bones. A separate 6-year prospective study found trabecular bone loss reaching 6.3% annually in the lumbar spine during perimenopause — even while estrogen levels were still adequate. This is the moment to get serious about resistance training and nutrition, not after a DEXA result comes back low.

Your bones need heavy load — not just movement. To actually stimulate bone adaptation, Jordan points to the research: you need to be lifting at 75% or more of your one-rep max. Walks and yoga are wonderful for many reasons, but they will not move the needle on bone density the way heavy compound lifts will.

Jumping is one of the most accessible bone-building tools we have. Impact-based exercise — jumping, skipping, landing — is particularly powerful for hip bone density, which is the site most at risk for osteoporotic fractures. A landmark study found that premenopausal women who performed 50 vertical jumps daily gained 2.8% femoral bone density in just five months. A 2024 meta-analysis of 19 randomized clinical trials confirmed that jump training significantly improves bone mineral density at the femoral neck. You do not need a gym. You just need to leave the ground. Even 20–50 jumps a day is a meaningful place to start — and it takes less than two minutes.

Protein is the foundation, not a bonus. Bone is roughly 30–40% collagen, which is built from the amino acids in dietary protein. Jordan puts protein at the top of his nutrient list — ahead of calcium — and it aligns with everything we already talk about here for blood sugar and muscle preservation.

Calcium from food first, supplements with caution. The cardiovascular concerns associated with calcium supplementation appear to be less significant with food sources. If you do supplement, Jordan recommends calcium citrate at under 500mg per serving, paired with vitamin K2 to help direct calcium into bone rather than soft tissue.

You can rebuild what you have lost. The LIFTMOR study showed that post-menopausal women who did heavy resistance training actually improved their bone density, while a comparison group doing bodyweight exercise continued to decline. This is genuinely good news — and it is why I keep saying it is never too late.

Balance practice is underrated. The ability to stand on one leg is one of the strongest predictors of falls risk — and like bone density, if you do not train it, you lose it. Jordan recommends practicing balance 2–3 times per week, which sounds like a commitment until you realize it does not have to be.

Two of my favorite hacks: brush your teeth standing on one foot — one minute each side. And when you put your shoes on, do it standing on one leg. Both take zero extra time, and both build the neuromuscular coordination that keeps you steady for decades to come. (see video at the bottom of this post!)

Get a DEXA scan and ask for your Z-score. The T-score, which compares you to a 30-year-old, can be misleading for older adults. The Z-score, which compares you to people your own age, sex, and ethnicity, gives a more useful picture of where you actually stand.

This newsletter wouldn’t be possible without YOU! A huge THANK YOU to all who support my work here on Substack.

Bone health affects every single one of us, and most of us aren’t thinking about it nearly early enough. If someone in your life could use this conversation, a friend in perimenopause, a parent getting older, someone who just got a surprising DEXA result, please send this their way.🧡 A share or a restack means more than you know.

Thank you for helping this community grow!

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P.S. Protecting our skeletal strength is just one piece of the puzzle when it comes to navigating midlife with confidence and vitality. If today's conversation inspired you to look closer at your routines, here are three community-favorite deep dives from the Nest Wellness archive to help you keep building your wellness toolkit:

eating for perimenopause + menopause — My guide on how to shift your nutrition to support your hormones, protect muscle mass, and stabilize blood sugar during this transition.

10 daily habits for a healthier life — Small, non-negotiable daily shifts that yield massive rewards for your metabolic health and daily energy levels.

healthy aging + longevity tips — The lifestyle blueprint my parents are using to ensure they are not just living longer, but living healthier and more vibrantly.

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