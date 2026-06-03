Nest Wellness by Beth Bollinger

Nest Wellness by Beth Bollinger

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bkansky's avatar
bkansky
2h

Loved all this advice. I have been taking many of the vitamins you have suggested. Which K2 vitamin would you recommend?

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1 reply by Beth Bollinger
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Lisa
7h

Beth this couldn't have come at a more perfect time. I am a 57-years-old. I had my first DEXA band 2 years ago and I was floored to see that I had osteopenia. I've been active my whole life, ate healthy for the most part, never smoked and very rarely use alcohol. To say it knocked me through a loop is an understatement. Since then I have put in many factors to help increase my bone density including heavy lifting, increasing my protein, HRT, and supplements. Today I go from my second DEXA scan. Wish me luck!

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