One of the things I love most about building this community is the extraordinary people it brings into my kitchen — and Kerry Faber Dish Lister is one of my favorites.

Kerry has been a guest chef here at Nest Wellness twice before — her Peanutty Chicken became an instant community favorite, and her Moo Shu Pork Stir-Fry is one of the most popular recipes in the archive. If you have not made either of those yet, consider this your sign.

What I love about Kerry’s cooking is that it is genuinely creative, deeply flavorful, and always built around real, whole ingredients. She thinks about food the way I do — not as a set of restrictions but as an opportunity to make something delicious and nourishing at the same time. This salad is perfect for your next picnic or BBQ.

This time Kerry is back with a recipe that is perfect for our community — a grinder-inspired lupin pasta salad that somehow captures everything you love about an Italian grinder without the bread, and delivers serious protein and fiber in the process. She discovered lupin through my savory scone recipe, which makes my heart happy. Lupin is one of my absolute favorite ingredients, and I love watching it find its way into new kitchens.

I will let Kerry take it from here…

Kerry: I’ve always loved Italian grinders: the classic sandwich layered with cured meats, mozzarella or provolone, shredded iceberg lettuce, red onion, and pepperoncini, tossed in a creamy dressing and served on a crusty hero roll. These days, though, it’s really the fillings I crave most, without the bread, and they’re what inspired this recipe.

I also recently discovered lupin beans, and they’ve quickly become a bit of an obsession. I was first introduced to lupin flour through Beth’s incredible savory scone recipe and was drawn to its high protein and fiber content. From there, I began experimenting with lupin in different forms, including flakes, rice, and pasta, adding them to soups, salads, and grain bowls. In this recipe, lupin pasta provides the perfect base for a grinder-inspired pasta salad that captures everything I love about the sandwich in a lighter, protein-packed form.

Italian grinder orzo salad

Recipe courtesy of Kerry Faber, Dish Lister

Lupin orzo rice was a happy recent discovery, and now I can’t stop cooking with it! With 18g of protein, 17g of fiber, and just 3g net carbs (from the brand I use), it quickly became a healthy no-brainer for recipes that call for orzo or rice. This summery pasta salad has all the delicious elements of an Italian grinder sandwich, minus the roll. It’s perfect for a summer barbecue or beach picnic.

Serves: 4 as a main course, 6-8 as a side salad

Large pot for cooking the lupin orzo, colander for draining and rinsing, small bowl for whisking the vinaigrette, whisk, large mixing bowl for assembling the salad, sharp knife and cutting board, measuring cups and spoons, grater for the Parmesan

For the salad:

8 oz lupin rice orzo (or lupin rice or lupin pasta) (see Note)

4 oz Genoa or soppressata salami, cut into ½-inch cubes (see Note)

1 cup mozzarella pearls (bocconcini), drained

2/3 cup pepperoncini peppers, roughly chopped

½ small red onion, thinly sliced

2 to 3 canned whole artichoke hearts, roughly chopped

2 tightly packed cups baby arugula (2 oz)

2 tbsp thinly sliced basil (to garnish)

For the vinaigrette:

(Makes about 1/3 cup)

Make the lupin orzo/rice according to package directions. Drain, rinse with cool water, and set aside while you prepare the dressing.

Make the vinaigrette: In a small bowl, whisk together the red wine vinegar, Parmesan cheese, minced garlic, oregano, salt, and pepper. While whisking constantly, slowly drizzle in the olive oil until the dressing is smooth and fully emulsified.

In a large bowl, combine the cooled orzo, salami, mozzarella pearls, pepperoncini, red onion, artichoke hearts, and arugula. Pour the dressing over the salad and toss well. The arugula should wilt slightly once coated in the vinaigrette.

Taste and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper as needed. Garnish with fresh basil and additional grated Parmesan cheese, if desired.

Serve the salad at room temperature or refrigerate until ready to serve. Let it sit out for 10–15 minutes before serving.

I use the Aviate brand of lupin rice orzo, but feel free to use any high-protein, gluten-free pasta you like.

Substitute an equal amount of shredded rotisserie chicken for the salami.

nutritionist notes by Beth Bollinger

This salad is a masterclass in building a blood sugar-friendly meal that genuinely tastes like an indulgence — and the secret starts with the base.

Lupin pasta or orzo is one of the most remarkable ingredients in my kitchen. Made from lupin beans, it delivers approximately 40% protein and an extraordinary amount of fiber per serving — more than virtually any other pasta on the market. It is naturally low in carbohydrates, which means it produces a dramatically flatter glucose response than conventional pasta. If you have not tried lupin pasta yet, this recipe is the perfect introduction.

Genoa or soppressata salami adds complete protein and healthy fat from pork, along with B vitamins including B12 and zinc — nutrients that are critical for energy, immune function, and metabolic health. Quality cured meats from pasture-raised animals are a whole food protein source that have been part of traditional Mediterranean diets for centuries.

Mozzarella pearls contribute additional complete protein alongside calcium, phosphorus, and vitamin K2 — the nutrient that directs calcium into bone rather than soft tissue. A genuinely functional addition to an already nutrient-dense bowl.

Artichoke hearts are one of the most fiber-rich vegetables available — a single artichoke heart provides meaningful prebiotic fiber that feeds the beneficial bacteria in your gut.

Arugula is a nutritional powerhouse — rich in vitamin K, folate, calcium, and glucosinolates, the sulfur compounds that support detoxification and have been studied for their cancer-protective properties. Its peppery bitterness also stimulates digestive enzymes, which support nutrient absorption from the entire salad.

Pepperoncini add capsaicin alongside vitamins A and C — capsaicin supports metabolic health, reduces inflammation, and may improve insulin sensitivity.

Extra virgin olive oil in the vinaigrette provides heart-healthy monounsaturated fat and polyphenols — oleocanthal in particular has potent anti-inflammatory properties comparable to ibuprofen at therapeutic doses. The fat in the dressing also significantly slows glucose absorption from the entire meal.

Red wine vinegar is worth highlighting specifically — the acetic acid in vinegar has been shown in multiple studies to blunt post-meal glucose response when consumed at the start of a meal. A vinegar-dressed salad before or alongside your main ingredients is one of the simplest blood sugar tools available.

CGM note: expect a very flat glucose response. The lupin base, the fat from olive oil and mozzarella, the fiber from artichokes and arugula, and the vinegar in the dressing work together to create one of the most blood sugar-friendly pasta salads imaginable.

If this salad surprised you the way it surprised me, please hit ❤️ and restack it — the more people who find their way here, the more women we reach who are ready to learn that eating for their health can taste this good. Find more of Kerry's incredible recipes at Dish Lister — and tell her Beth sent you.

Nourishing you always,

P.S.

The July Reset is just around the corner — July 13–20 — and I want to make sure you are ready. If you are joining us, now is the perfect time to order your kit through my Fullscript dispensary so it arrives in time. Order your kit here.

And if you have not yet signed up for the waitlist, please do — that is how you will receive all of the pre-Reset emails, the recipes, and the link to join our private Reset chat group where the real magic happens. Join the waitlist here.

New to the Reset? Everything you need to know is right here. Whether this is your first Reset or your fourth, I cannot wait to do this one with you🧡

P.P.S.

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Italian Grinder Orzo Salad 498KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

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