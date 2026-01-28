We started the new year in the mountains with all of our children and a brand new engagement! The second week of January brought our quarterly reset, followed by MCATs, a birthday, a new driver in the family, a growing grandbaby, and a sweet visit to my parents in Central California.

This month has asked a lot of us emotionally. The books I’ve been reading - Caste, The Buddha in the Attic, The Mitford Affair, all feel eerily relevant right now. They’re reminders of what happens when cruelty becomes policy, when fear drives division, and when we forget our interconnectedness. But they’re also stories of resistance, of people who held onto their humanity in the hardest of times. That feels important to remember.

I’m holding my loved ones a little closer this month, and I’m grateful for this community - for the kindness and care you show each other and to me. We take care of our bodies and our health so we can show up for what matters.

→ Keep scrolling for my favorites that have been sustaining me this month.

listening:

Letters from an American by Heather Cox Richardson - Her Substack bio says it all: “I’m a history professor interested in the contrast between image and reality in American politics. I believe in American democracy, despite its frequent failures.” Her daily newsletters (which I listen to as audio) give essential historical context to current events. She helps me understand how we got here and reminds me that we’ve faced constitutional crises before.

Beautiful Ugly by Alice Feeney - A gripping thriller about a man whose wife disappears after a mysterious phone call. A year later, grief-stricken and unable to move on, he travels to a remote Scottish island to try to rebuild his life—and sees a woman who looks exactly like his missing wife. The twists are magnetic and jaw-dropping—escapist listening at its best.

The Mad Wife by Meagan Church - A haunting exploration of a 1950s housewife whose carefully crafted life begins to unravel after the birth of her second child. When she suspects something darker lurks behind her new neighbor’s constant smile, others begin questioning her sanity. The themes of women being gaslit, dismissed as “hysterical,” and silenced for speaking uncomfortable truths felt especially resonant this month. Weaves domestic drama with psychological suspense—so immersive I couldn’t stop listening.

cooking:

I have been making this super easy and delicious chili pie on repeat lately- we’ve made it three times in one week and even cooked it with my parents this past weekend. It’s become our go-to comfort meal when we need something hearty and satisfying.

I’ve also been making my tuna and white bean salad regularly for quick, protein-packed breakfasts and lunches, frequently topped with my super seed sprinkle for extra protein and fiber. For Nolan’s 17th birthday, we made honey walnut shrimp from my takeout makeover series for dinner, and a stack of his favorite pancakes for his sleepover breakfast with friends.

We’ve had much to celebrate this month, so I’ve made dozens of mocktails. My daughter Lauren will be hosting a baby shower for Maddie next month, so mocktails will definitely be on the menu once again!

Speaking of the baby shower, Lauren and I are cooking up the menu together and plan to feature this winter spoon salad alongside other seasonal favorites and cookies from this collection. It’s been such a joy planning with her—celebrating new life feels especially meaningful right now.

warming:

I know it is cold in many parts of the world right now, so here are some chicken soup recipes to sustain you:

playing:

Over the holidays, I started playing Wordle with my kids (I know I am so late to this game!) and have become addicted to playing Spelling Bee as well—one more way to unwind and give my brain something to do besides doomscrolling the news.

watching:

Astrid: A French TV series with English subtitles, following an autistic woman who works as a criminal records archivist and solves crimes with her photographic memory. It’s clever, compassionate, and beautifully done - a refreshing take on the detective genre.

Guinness: A little violent at times for my taste, but a mesmerizing tale of a family, fortune, and the dark legacy of the iconic beer empire. The storytelling and cinematography kept me hooked despite the intensity.

All Creatures Great and Small: Dr. B, our animal lover Nolan, and I have been watching this sweet adaptation of James Herriot's beloved stories about a veterinarian in 1930s Yorkshire. It's full of heart, compassion for animals, and picturesque countryside, which is comforting and utterly charming.

upcoming: Valentine’s Day grazing platter

On February 12, join me and Sonja Manning for a live cooking class where we’ll build a grazing platter that’s beautiful enough for date night, nourishing enough to fill you up, and structured to keep blood sugar steady. This cooking class is sponsored by Lineage Provisions, who will be providing their incredible regeneratively raised meat sticks and air dried steak for our board!

Along with Anja Lee Hall, we’ll make a luscious roasted beet hummus, quick-pickled red onions for that perfect bright pop, and I’ll show you how to assemble a protein-forward platter that feels romantic, abundant, and deeply satisfying — not diet food in disguise.

Light a candle. Pour a mocktail. Come snack with us!

save your spot here🧡

lifting:

I started lifting weights at age 55. I initially worked with The Strength Studio in Sebastopol (which is a great way to begin if you have never lifted weights before!) and transitioned to working out with my daughter Camille several months ago. We lift at least three times a week, focusing on form while progressively adding weight. I can now match her on upper body lifts, though she’s still stronger on lower body—but I’m working on it. I’m pretty proud of my 160-pound squats and 125-pound hip thrusts!

I monitor my body composition and have reached 32% lean muscle. My goal this year is to hit and maintain 33% for balance, longevity, and healthy aging. This chart shows average muscle percentages by age group, and my aim is to always be in the higher range for my age (I am 59).

I’ve been slowly upgrading my gym equipment. My new gym bag has a bottom zippered shoe compartment that keeps my lifting shoes and shower flip-flops separate from my clothes and toiletries - such a simple thing that makes a big difference! Dr. B gave me Bose headphones for Christmas, and I just treated myself to proper lifting shoes. The stability they provide when lifting heavier weights is tremendous!

My favorite part of lifting is still spending time with Camille, followed by my sauna “treat” at the end!

learning:

I believe in the power of data to change our behavior, and that’s why I wrote this month’s post about wearing a CGM. I had the chance to influence both my son-in-law and my mom to try a continuous glucose monitor for the first time this month.

My mom has been wearing hers for just two days, and she is already learning so much. After discovering that her “healthy” breakfast of pineapple, banana, and toast spiked her blood sugar, she completely changed her approach. “This has made me realize that we need more protein and water each day,” she wrote. “This morning we started with two eggs, whole grain toast, smaller portions of pineapple, and blueberries. You can see that my coffee with milk and honey gave me a spike, but breakfast did not. Thank you, Beth—this will definitely help both Dad and me!”

This is exactly why CGMs are so powerful. In just two days, my mom went from thinking she was eating well to knowing what actually works for her body—and she’s already making informed choices that will serve her health for years to come.

reading:

Caste by Isabel Wilkerson - A powerful examination of America’s “hidden” caste system and how it shapes our society, comparing it to caste systems in India and Nazi Germany. An eye-opening and essential read.

The Buddha in the Attic by Julie Otsuka - A haunting account of Japanese picture brides who immigrated to America in the early 1900s. Told in a collective first-person voice that’s both intimate and heartbreaking, including a bride from Sebastopol, California, where I live.

The Mitford Affair by Marie Benedict - A riveting historical novel about the infamous Mitford sisters and their entanglement with fascism in pre-WWII England. The parallels to our current moment - the erosion of democratic norms, the normalization of cruelty - are impossible to ignore.

Here for the Cake by Erin La Rosa - A frivolous beach read, perfect for a little levity and fun. The only light thing I read this month that was light and frivolous.

What are you reading right now?

Leave a comment

enjoying:

I’ve been a Pique fan for a long time, and their Radiant Skin Duo has become one of my daily favorites—especially during my January reset. The matcha comes in convenient to-go sachets (so easy when I’m traveling or heading to the gym), giving me calm, sustained energy without jitters. The L-theanine keeps me focused and balanced throughout the day. The green tea catechins also help brighten and firm skin from the inside—which is kind of amazing!

The electrolytes are the best-tasting I’ve found—clean, not overly sweet, and made with top-shelf minerals for deep hydration. I drink them during workouts, when we’re skiing, and during my quarterly reset to stay properly hydrated. What really sets this duo apart are the clinically proven ceramides that improve skin elasticity and reduce fine lines, plus hyaluronic acid for that dewy glow we all want. Basically, it’s skin care you drink—and at 59, I’m all about supporting my skin, hydration, and energy from within.

I love that Pique combines ancient botanicals with cutting-edge science—no fillers, no sugar, just formulas that actually work. Plus, they’re running a New Year offer right now, so it’s the perfect time to reset your routine.

get your radiant skin duo!

matcha + electrolytes = Pique Radiant Skin Duo

Thank you for being here. Thank you for reading, for cooking my recipes, for trusting me with your health journey, and for letting me be your cheerleader and “healthy friend.” You inspire me every single day, especially right now.

Here’s to a 2026 filled with stable blood sugar, abundant energy, nourishing food, and the strength we find in community.

Together, we’re building something meaningful—a space focused on real food, metabolic health, and showing up for each other. If you enjoyed this post, please “like” and “restack” to help others find their way to better health, too.

With gratitude,

Get more from Beth Bollinger in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

Invite your friends and earn rewards!

If you enjoy Nest Wellness, share it with your friends and earn rewards when they subscribe!

Refer a friend

This post is sponsored by Pique, but as always, I only share products I use and love 🧡

Some links in this newsletter are affiliate links, meaning I may earn a small commission if you make a purchase. This helps keep Nest Wellness running at no extra cost to you. I only share things I truly love and recommend what I truly believe in. Thank you for supporting this community!