1. Traveling

My recent trips to Atascadero and Portland were incredible reminders of how travel can both energize and challenge our routines. I've learned that having a flexible blood sugar strategy makes all the difference between feeling amazing and feeling completely depleted.

My travel blood sugar toolkit:

Portable protein snacks (nuts, seeds, and these yummy meat sticks that include heart and liver)

Electrolyte powder packets for hydration and mineral balance

Matcha travel packets

24-hour post-travel fast to reset my system and combat inflammation from travel stress

Restaurant strategy: focus on protein and vegetables first, then eat any starches last

The key is being prepared without being rigid. I want to enjoy local foods and experiences while still feeling energized and balanced!

Los Osos, California

2. Resetting

I've been experimenting with strategic fasting after trips, and it's been such a game-changer! After days of different foods, irregular meal times, and the general disruption that comes with being away from home, giving my digestive system a complete break feels like hitting the reset button.

That 24-hour fast I mentioned helps my body recalibrate, and honestly, it makes me appreciate my regular routine so much more. Sometimes the best thing we can do for our metabolism is pause and let our bodies reset. If you are curious to learn more about fasting, check out this post and this one, too.

3. Hydrating

Summer heat plus travel equals serious hydration needs! Proper hydration is crucial for blood sugar stability, especially when we're out of our normal routines.

My summer hydration formula:

4. Snacking

Travel and summer schedules call for strategic snacking! I've been perfecting my blood sugar-friendly snack combinations that travel well and satisfy:

The goal is to have options that won't spike my blood sugar but will keep me satisfied between irregular meals.

5. Listening

to these audiobooks and podcasts:

Lost Apothecary by Sarah Penner

The Deep Magic of Daily Consistency by Robin Sharma

Peter Attia podcast- skincare strategies and navigating bone health

The Ageless Brain by Dr. Dale Bredesen

6. Planning

I've been meal planning differently for summer - less rigid weekly prep and more flexible "formula" thinking. When travel and social events disrupt our normal routines, having a mental framework works better than strict meal plans.

My summer meal formula:

Protein + healthy fat + vegetables + optional starch

Keep breakfast consistent (my yogurt bowl + packed No Oats travels well!)

Be flexible with lunch and dinner timing

Always have backup snacks: matcha travel sticks + A2 milk with a splash of liquid monk fruit over ice in my travel bottle

7. Reading

these books:

All The Beauty in the World by Patrick Bringley

Great Big Beautiful Life by Emily Henry

The Murmur of Bees by Sofia Segovia

8. Wearing

Summer travel calls for versatile pieces- comfortable walking sandals, lightweight cardigans for air-conditioned spaces, and dresses that transition seamlessly from day to night. The key is choosing pieces that work for both sightseeing and nice dinners out, like this Doen dress that I am loving.

9. Connecting

Summer travel has been such a gift for deepening relationships - whether it's exploring new places with Dr. B or catching up with friends in different cities. Being out of our normal environment creates space for deeper conversations and new memories. This month, I have enjoyed trips to visit my parents in Atascadero, California, by train, and a visit with my daughter Lauren in Portland, Oregon (bonus visit by Maddie and Garrett, who drove down from Washington to spend the weekend with us, lucky me!)

Nolan and I arriving in Atascadero, California

One of the most meaningful parts of my visit with my parents was spending hours going through old family photos and reading letters together. Hearing the stories I'd never heard before and seeing my parents light up as they remembered different moments made me realize how much these visits mean for them and for me.

my dad age 3 (1945), my mom age 6 (1948) with the fish she caught in Lake Michigan

to do in Atascadero: Amtrak Coast Starlight train down the coast, birding along the way, and watching National Geographic Underdogs, narrated by Ryan Reynolds - entertaining for adults and children, I highly recommend it! Dining at Windows on the Water in Morro Bay is always a delight.

with mom and dad, my halibut dinner at Windows, Nolan, me, mom, and dad

to do in Portland: my favorite Burmese restaurant, lunch at The Minnow, matcha at Dragonfly Coffeehouse, hiking to the Bird Alliance, Powell’s bookstore, The Meadow salt and chocolate store, lunch at this beautifully restored and repurposed church called Steeplejack.

hiking, lunch at The Minnow, The Meadow, waiting for the streetcar, lunch at Steeplejack

10. Nourishing

Summer eating is all about finding that sweet spot between enjoying local foods and maintaining stable energy. I've been focusing on:

Local fruits and vegetables

Fresh seafood when available

Staying hydrated with infused waters and herbal teas

Balancing indulgences with plenty of vegetables and protein

I'm also loving my daily MatchaBar Matcha for sustained energy without the crash, and this green blender soup that's become my go-to light meal when it's too hot to cook.

Speaking of nourishing meals, I wanted to share some beautiful summer detox recipes that my detox group absolutely loved! You can see some of their gorgeous meals below. If you're interested in joining us, I will be running the program again in October! A two-day fast followed by eating clean, seasonal eating that leaves you feeling energized and refreshed!

Thank you for being here,

