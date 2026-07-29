July has been a quiet month for our family, at least on the surface, with no big trips, no adventurous travel, but plenty going on behind the scenes. I’ve saved the details for the grateful section below, because this month deserves its own moment right there.

My July favorites are simple, heartfelt, and hopefully helpful too.

1. watching

The movie Groundswell is perfect timing with my recent collab with Steve Sabicer, all about Regenerative Farming. I truly believe that when we choose regenerative, it is a vote for human health and the health of our planet.

graphic from sciencemill.org

2. wearing

If you know me IRL, you know that I love beautiful clothes but that I wear the same things over and over and do not purchase new things very often. I love a good thrift store hunt and enjoy doing that with my daughters on our girls' weekends. That being said, I treated myself to a new nightgown and this simple, lightweight robe in baby blue, perfect for California or Baja. And I also upgraded my hair dryer, which is probably over 10 years old and was taking forever to dry my hair. This new hairdryer dries my hair in less than half the time and folds for travel. And because I know myself well enough that I will likely keep it for 10+ years, I didn’t mind paying a little more.

My favorite purchase of the summer is this polka dot dress from Doen — I feel confident and put together in this one simple dress. I’m having a bit of a polka dot moment, because I also love this Reformation top, which I wear with jeans, shorts, and skirts. I have been loving this Kosas tinted sunscreen- it goes on more like foundation but gives a glowy coverage and doesn’t feel greasy. I use the color Sunlit and find I don’t need foundation on the days I use it.

I am looking forward to my 40th + 1 high school reunion coming up in September and plan to wear my polka dot dress with these shoes and my mom’s vintage Lamarthe purse with bakelite handles that she purchased when we lived in Belgium, so it is probably from 1968-70? I will share a snap from the evening in our September favorites!

Have any of you been to your 40th high school reunion? How was it?!

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3. moving my body

I spent more than half of July in Oak Harbor with Maddie and baby Ellie, so movement on Whidbey Island looked like stroller and Ergobaby walks to get my 7,500–10k steps a day, and daily workouts from Adriana at the Capable Method. I’m loving her new series that is all bodyweight workouts, designed to maintain muscle and fitness when you don’t have access to a gym. Adriana offers lots of free classes on YouTube that you can try before you buy (this is not an ad, I am just a fan!)

4. nourishing from the inside out

Pique Sun Goddess Matcha

This one isn’t new to my favorites — it’s been my daily ritual for years, and I don’t see that changing. This is the cup I look forward to each morning.

A few things keep me loyal to this specific matcha: it’s ceremonial-grade, stone-ground by Japanese tea masters, and shaded about 35% longer than standard matcha — which naturally raises the L-theanine content and is exactly why it delivers steady, calm focus rather than the jittery spike-and-crash of coffee. It’s sourced from Kagoshima, Japan, a region prized for cooler mountain growing conditions and genuine distance from industrial pollution — which matters to me, since matcha is a ground whole leaf and I want to know where that leaf grew.

I’m also hearing there’s a real global shortage of quality ceremonial matcha right now, with demand outpacing what growers can supply — so if this is already part of your morning too, I’d stock up rather than wait.

Pique is currently offering up to 20% off for life plus a free gift through my link

20% off for life + a free gift🧡

5. gifting my paid subscribers

Substack just rolled out something I am pretty excited about: a dedicated Perks page for paid subscribers where I can offer bonuses and perks just for you!

Bookmark it now, because I’ll be adding to it regularly. Some perks — like a 1:1 call with me — are reserved for founding members, but most, including the brand new meal plan, are gifts for every paid subscriber.

Go take a look, I think you’ll be excited by what’s already there: nestwellness.substack.com/perks 🧡

Join as a paying or founding member

6. cooking

This was a big cooking month behind the scenes. A reader in our group chat asked about using my recipes to cook for a single person, and that’s exactly what I did for Maddie: I made all of her favorites and portioned them into single servings for her freezer. We made breakfast cookies, chili pie, lasagna, roast chicken and bone broth, and veggie soup.

And of course — the fifth breakfast cookie flavor finally arrived: peach cobbler. Softer than the original, with real peach folded into the dough. Two more flavors are already in the works: lemon poppyseed and lime coconut. This Sunday, by popular request, a brand new zucchini olive oil cake with lemon glaze; stay tuned!

join me in my metabolic kitchen

I love a good roast chicken, breakfast cookies, lasagna, and chili pie

7. reading

The Briar Club by Kate Quinn I absolutely could not put this one down.

What are you reading right now? Drop it in the comments — I always love a good book recommendation!

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8. looking forward to

On the calendar: our next Reset kicks off October 5th (with January 4th to follow). My fabulous assistant and editor, Lisa, has put together an email series for Reset members that starts the moment you sign up — use this link to get started. Once you're in, you'll get emails all through the week leading up to the Reset and the week of the Reset itself, and they contain everything you will need: the link to join the chat group, daily inspiration, and a downloadable recipe ebook. All of it is completely free; just be sure to sign up ahead of time below (you will need to sign up for each Reset as the sign-up doesn't carry over between rounds). Learn more about the Reset itself here.

sign up for our October 5-12 Reset here

9. grateful



Nolan has started applying to universities! He was my “geriatric” pregnancy, born when I was 42 and an empty nest seemed so far away then. Camille sent off 45 medical school applications and is now waiting on pins and needles to hear back. If all goes to plan, Nolan and Camille will leave home next fall for their respective schooling, leaving Dr. B and me with an empty nest after 31 continuous years of parenting, whew!

I spent over two weeks on Whidbey Island with Maddie and baby Ellie, and I’m hoping to get back again soon, since Garrett won’t be home from deployment until sometime in October. Lauren and Chris have started planning their wedding, and we have a girls’ weekend (Ellie’s first girls’ weekend!) coming up for wedding dress shopping in Portland. Nolan is hoping for one more long weekend of birding before school starts, and Dr. B and I are dreaming about a solo trip to Baja this fall.

I was on my after dinner walk with Charlie and Luna last week when I ran into two readers who turned out to be neighbors. It always surprises and delights me when someone recognizes me. I’m a solopreneur, work from home or a local coffee shop, so that little moment of human connection meant more than they probably realized. So if you ever see me out and about, please say hello!

Camille and her pup Luna, our dog Charlie

10. learning



Use code HEALTH for $50 off any ticket. Dr. B and I will be in attendance and would love to meet you in person!

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If this post resonated, please hit ❤️ and restack so others can find their way here too. Together we are building something meaningful — a space rooted in real food, metabolic health, and showing up for one another.

I am grateful for this community, in the quiet months and the full ones alike.

Nourishing you always,

P.S.

Our next Reset kicks off October 5th — and since sign-up doesn't carry over between rounds, you’ll need to register to grab your spot for October. It's completely free, and includes plenty of guidance, the IG group chat, and a downloadable recipe ebook full of seasonal favorites to support your metabolic reset.

sign up here

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