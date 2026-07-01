June was a month of small rituals and quiet moments: long mornings, good books, writing and recipe development, and two weeks in Baja that gave me a slow, sun-soaked rest. As I write this, I am back in rainy Oak Harbor with Maddie and baby Ellie while Garrett is deployed, so this month feels like it's closing on exactly the right note. Here's what filled June for me, plus links to some pretty great recipes for the holiday weekend.

1. listening to these audiobooks + podcasts

2. wearing these spring favorites

These simple wrap sandals by Margaux are easy and comfortable and go with skirts, this polka dot dress, and jeans. Some of you have asked about my nail polish and this is my non-toxic go to, my signature red. I have been loving this white blouse from Quince and these Paige barrel jeans with these raffia slides.

my new favorite summer sandals, getting some afternoon sun with Luna

3. moving my body

My mornings follow the same rhythm when I am in Baja: up with the sun, matcha, a long walk — sometimes alone, sometimes with a neighbor — then paddleboarding and a swim before breakfast. It's a ritual I genuinely love and one I protect whenever I can.

4. nourishing from the inside out

Turning 60 this year has made me think differently about what “taking care of myself” means, and it is less about the surface and more about giving my body what it needs from the inside. That’s exactly why two Pique products have become non-negotiable parts of my daily routine. The B·T Fountain goes in my water bottle before and during workouts — clinically proven ceramides and hyaluronic acid for deep cellular hydration, with clean electrolytes and no artificial anything. The R·E Fountain is my before-bed ritual — Triple Biomaxed™ Magnesium in the forms most effective for nervous system calm and deep, restorative sleep. I notice the difference on the nights I take it.

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5. learning from

My husband, Dr. Michael Bollinger — and on July 24th, you get to learn from him too. He’s joining me inside The Blood Sugar Method as a guest, an orthopaedic surgeon who spends his days thinking about bones, joints, and recovery. We’ll talk about where metabolic health and orthopedic health overlap, and he’ll take your questions too. Selfishly, I can’t wait to hear him explain some of this stuff to someone other than me for once!

Join The Blood Sugar Method here to access this session, all past recordings, and everything else inside the membership.

6. cooking

With the 4th of July right around the corner, I decided to pull together everything I’d want on my table (or bring to someone else’s house!). A few of my go-tos for the holiday:

spectacular sides: broccoli salad, kale chicken salad with tahini dressing, this Italian grinder orzo salad, and harissa chicken and chickpea salad, cowboy caviar, and this Paisley Farm Copycat 4 Bean Salad— all the cookout sides, none of the blood sugar chaos.

scrumptious mains: the perfect burger, chicken wings, and lamb kabobs — because a holiday cookout should still feel like a holiday cookout.

healthier sweet treats: paleo berry cake, frozen strawberry “cheesecake” bars, raspberry almond yogurt cake, flourless chocolate cake (or cupcakes) with fudgy mocha frosting, and PB and J shortbread bars — red, white, and blue without a drop of refined sugar.

This is genuinely one of my favorite weeks to cook all year, and I’ll be making at least half of this list myself. Tell me in the comments which one you’re making first!

a sneak peek for Sunday

A few of you have asked what it actually takes to hit 1,000–1,200mg of calcium in a day (not in theory, but on a real plate). So that’s exactly what Sunday’s post is: five full sample days, built from a community member’s question, showing you the math meal by meal. Calcium has a way of feeling like the hardest target to hit on my mantra list, and I think this one is going to make it feel a lot more doable.

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7. grateful for

This community — for showing up, for sharing your own wins and questions, and for making Nest Wellness feel like a place rooted in something real. I don't take that for granted.

8. appreciating nature

Watching Nolan and his friend Thomas spend hours exploring the desert and beach by ATV — cameras in hand, fishing, photographing, completely unplugged from screens — reminded me why we built this house in the first place. Both boys came home with incredible photos and a kind of presence I rarely see in teenagers anymore. I will be sharing some of their shots here because they truly captured the spirit of East Cape, Baja.

left to right: Killdeer, California Gnatcatcher, Indo-pacific Man-o-war, Cactus Wren, Melissodes sp., White-winged Dove, Ruddy Ground Dove, Greater Roadrunner, Domestic Cattle. Photography by Nolan Bollinger, East Cape, Baja California Sur

left to right: Black-tailed Jackrabbit, California Scrub Jay, Northern Cardinal, Greater Roadrunner, Desert Iguana, Crested Caracara, Gulf Ghost Crab, Magnificent Frigatebird, Snowy Plover. Photography by Thomas Carlson, East Cape, Baja California Sur

9. reading these books

What are you reading right now? Drop it in the comments — I always love a good recommendation!

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10. looking forward to

This week, I’ll be in Oak Harbor with Maddie and baby Ellie while Garrett is deployed. Deployments are hard on a new mom, and I want to be there for the early mornings so Maddie can sleep in and just be present so she doesn't have to do it all alone. Mostly, I just can't wait to hold that baby and love on my girl.

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I want to try something a little different this month. Tell me: what is one small ritual that has genuinely made your life feel calmer lately? It can be as simple as a morning walk or as specific as the way you take your matcha. I'll be reading every single comment, and I have a feeling some of you are about to give the rest of us a wonderful new idea.

Nourishing you always,

P.S.

The July Reset runs July 13–20 — seven days of clean, low-glycemic eating with community support. If you have been thinking about joining us, this is your moment.

sign up here

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