As a nutritionist and integrative health practitioner, I'm passionate about helping people understand that food is medicine—not just fuel, but a powerful tool to nourish, protect, and energize our bodies at the cellular level. After years of studying metabolic health and witnessing countless transformations in my clients, I've become convinced that the right foods, eaten at the right times, can dramatically change how we feel, age, and function. My approach centers on using real, whole foods to support stable blood sugar, reduce inflammation, and optimize the metabolic processes that determine whether we thrive or merely survive. When we truly understand how food impacts our metabolism, we can make choices that don't just satisfy hunger but actively protect our health and sustain our energy for decades to come.

But first, let me define metabolic health: metabolic health refers to how well your body processes and uses energy from food. When you are metabolically healthy, your body efficiently converts food into energy, maintains stable blood sugar levels, and properly regulates hormones like insulin.

full access save 20%

The Five Markers of Metabolic Health

You are considered metabolically healthy when you meet all five of these criteria without medication:

Waist circumference under 40 inches (men) or 35 inches (women) Blood pressure below 130/85 mmHg Fasting glucose under 100 mg/dL Triglycerides under 150 mg/dL HDL cholesterol above 40 mg/dL (men) or 50 mg/dL (women)

The shocking reality? Only 12% of American adults meet all five criteria, according to research from the University of North Carolina.

Why Are We Failing Metabolically?

1. The Standard American Diet: Our food environment is dominated by ultra-processed foods high in refined sugars, refined grains, seed oils, and additives. These foods spike blood sugar, promote inflammation, and disrupt normal metabolic processes. When you eat processed foods regularly, your body becomes less sensitive to insulin, leading to higher blood sugar and increased fat storage.

2. Sedentary Lifestyles: Physical inactivity directly impacts how your body uses glucose. Without regular movement, muscles become less efficient at taking up sugar from the bloodstream, forcing your pancreas to produce more insulin. Over time, this leads to insulin resistance—a hallmark of poor metabolic health.

3. Chronic Stress and Poor Sleep: Stress hormones like cortisol interfere with blood sugar regulation and promote belly fat accumulation. Poor sleep (less than 7 hours or poor quality) disrupts hunger hormones, increases cravings for high-carb foods, and impairs glucose metabolism.

4. Environmental Toxins: Exposure to chemicals, plastics, pesticides, and processed foods can disrupt endocrine function and contribute to insulin resistance. These "obesogens" interfere with normal metabolic processes at the cellular level.

5. Healthcare System Limitations: Our current healthcare system is designed for acute care and disease management, which means less time and resources are available for the preventive lifestyle interventions that can address underlying metabolic dysfunction. Combining medical care with nutrition and lifestyle changes creates the strongest foundation for optimal health.

What Good Metabolic Health Looks Like

When your metabolism is functioning optimally, you experience:

Stable energy throughout the day without crashes

Healthy weight that's easy to maintain

Good sleep quality and waking refreshed

Mental clarity and stable mood

Reduced inflammation and faster recovery

Balanced hunger and satiety cues

Efficient fat burning for energy

The Empowering Truth?

You have incredible power to improve your metabolic health through simple, sustainable lifestyle choices:

Embrace whole foods that nourish your body—focusing on protein, fiber, and healthy fats that naturally support stable energy and blood sugar.

Find movement you enjoy, whether it's strength training, walking, dancing, or playing with your kids—you can enjoy improved insulin sensitivity and energy with increased muscle mass.

Discover stress-relief practices that work for you, like meditation, deep breathing, gardening, walking a dog, hiking, yoga, or spending time in nature—even small moments of calm make a difference.

Create sleep habits that support your goals with consistent bedtimes and a peaceful sleep environment—quality rest is when your body repairs and resets.

Get curious about your body's responses through lab work and tools like continuous glucose monitoring to learn what foods make you feel your best.

Why This Matters

Poor metabolic health isn't about weight—it's the foundation for most chronic diseases. Metabolic dysfunction contributes to type 2 diabetes, heart disease, stroke, certain cancers, Alzheimer's disease, and even mental health issues.

The 88% of Americans who aren't metabolically healthy are at significantly higher risk for these conditions, which explains why healthcare costs continue to skyrocket and life expectancy is declining despite medical advances.

Your Path Forward

Metabolic health is your body's ability to efficiently process energy and maintain stable blood sugar, blood pressure, and cholesterol levels. While only 12% of us currently achieve optimal metabolic health due to our challenging food environment and modern lifestyle, this represents an incredible opportunity for transformation.

The beautiful truth is that metabolic health is absolutely achievable through consistent lifestyle choices focused on real food, joyful movement, stress relief, and restorative sleep. Small, sustainable changes compound over time to create dramatic improvements in how you feel, think, and function—often in ways that surprise and delight people.

You're more capable than you know when it comes to improving your metabolic health, and you don't have to figure it out alone. I'll share all the tools, recipes, and strategies you need to succeed.

join my supportive community + save 20%

Start with these free resources:

Want more support, an exact framework, experts to guide you, teach you to cook + a community to lean on?

join the blood sugar method

Join The Blood Sugar Method! Beth Bollinger · Jul 12 Are you ready to learn how to eat in a way that truly nourishes, energizes, and protects your body? Want to understand how to optimize your metabolic health? Read full story

Together, we're building a community focused on real food and metabolic health. If you enjoyed this post, please “like” and “restack” to help others find their way to better health, too!

Thank you for being here,

Invite your friends and earn rewards!

If you enjoy Nest Wellness, share it with your friends and earn rewards when they subscribe!

Refer a friend

resources: