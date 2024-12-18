One of the greatest joys and privileges in my career is meeting other incredible women who are improving the lives and health of others. I originally met Karina on Instagram, and I am so excited for you to get to know her. I have asked Karina to tell you more about herself while I am in London this week!

Hi! I'm Karina Baloleanu, a Certified Functional Nutrition Counselor. I'm also a wife and a mom to an incredible 4-year-old girl who is my biggest teacher and pushes me to grow every day. Originally from Romania, I live near Barcelona, Spain, with my family.

Karina Baloleanu, Certified Functional Nutrition Counselor

My health journey began about five years ago with my first wake-up call: gestational diabetes. With no family history and being a healthy weight, my doctor thought of it as just "bad luck." But the wake-up calls didn't stop there. After becoming a mom, I thought I could do it all, and I burned out. I also struggled with postpartum hypothyroidism, leading to feelings of overwhelm, constant fatigue, brain fog, and low energy and mood.

In reality, I discovered functional nutrition long before I even knew the term. In the doctor's office, I felt like just a diagnosis, receiving standard treatment without consideration of my medical history, lifestyle, or nutrition. I was told my lab values were out of range but not concerning enough to address—just "wait and check again in six months."

This experience made me question the conventional approach. I couldn't understand why no one was exploring the why behind my symptoms or what was truly happening in my body. So, I began asking those questions myself. I knew something had to change, and that first step was taking radical responsibility for my health. I learned to listen to my body, understand its needs, and explore the impact of nutrition and lifestyle on my overall health.

Through education, research, and plenty of trial and error, I slowly began to heal—not with quick fixes, but by addressing the root causes and focusing on the foundations of my health. As I made changes, I started to get my energy back, be able to focus more and experience less and less brain fog. My mood improved, and I felt more like myself again. Over the years, the puzzle pieces started fitting together, and the more I discovered, the more I craved to learn.

This transformation changed my life and fueled my passion for helping others. I went back to school, became certified as a Functional Nutrition Counselor, and now aspire to provide the support and guidance I needed years ago, empowering others to take charge of their health journeys.

Q. What services do you offer, and how do you like to help people?

A. My approach through my practice, Back to Wholesome, focuses on functional nutrition, emphasizing a deep understanding of each client's unique needs and the root causes of their health issues rather than just treating symptoms. I always start by doing a thorough case review, where we go through health history, previous lab work, supplements, and medications, as well as current nutrition and lifestyle practices.

I specialize in helping individuals experiencing chronic fatigue, mood swings, and low energy, whether they're struggling with hypothyroidism, adrenal fatigue, blood sugar imbalances, or other hormonal dysregulation. I partner with them to uncover the underlying causes of their hormonal imbalances, guiding them to make targeted diet and lifestyle changes. Along the way, I educate and empower them to better understand what's happening in their bodies.

Ultimately, I believe everyone has the potential to feel their best, and I'm here to provide the support, knowledge, and encouragement they need to embark on their wellness journey.

Q. How do you help someone who doesn’t know where to start or how to cook?

A. I believe that eating in a way that nourishes your body doesn’t have to be complicated. Most of my meals consist of simple sheet pan dishes with a protein source and various colorful root and cruciferous vegetables. I usually add a leafy green salad with healthy fats.

Many people come to a nutrition practitioner expecting a pre-established menu with strict grams and calorie measurements. However, that’s not my approach. Instead, I focus on teaching my clients frameworks for building nutrient-dense plates, like fat, fiber, and protein, at every meal. This empowers them to make informed choices and create meals that work for their lifestyles, ensuring they can sustain these healthy habits long-term.

By simplifying the cooking process and focusing on whole foods, I help my clients feel confident and excited about their meal choices.

Q. How do you help someone who tells you they don’t have time to cook or to eat healthy?

A. When someone tells me they don't have time to cook or eat healthy, I first work with them to identify practical strategies that fit into their busy schedules. It might include meal prepping, incorporating quick and easy recipes, or finding ways to simplify their cooking process. Additionally, I educate clients on what ultra-processed foods are, choosing quality proteins, understanding the difference between simple and complex carbohydrates, and recognizing healthy and inflammatory fats so they can make informed choices, even if they're traveling a lot or doing little of the cooking themselves.

After addressing their immediate concerns, I also like to discuss the importance of food and its crucial impact on our bodies and overall health because many people are not aware of it. The microscopic nutrition from the food we eat literally fuels our cells, affecting countless biological processes, including energy levels, aging, mental health, and even our relationships.

I believe we all make time for what truly matters, and I'm guilty of occasionally saying I don't have time for something when it really isn't a priority. So, a crucial step is understanding my clients' "why" and helping them see how these changes can help them achieve what matters to them and how it represents an investment in their long-term health.

Ultimately, my goal is to help them see that supporting their bodies doesn't have to be time-consuming or complicated.

Q. What’s your best piece of advice for someone wanting to start their own healthy journey?

A. My best advice for anyone starting their health journey is to play the long game. It can be tempting to look for quick fixes, like a magic pill or the perfect diet, but chasing fast results often slows you down in the long run. The health problems and symptoms we face didn’t happen overnight; they usually took years to build up. So, it’s unrealistic to expect them to go away just as quickly.

For example, dealing with my hypothyroidism was not a quick fix. There were years of nutrient deficiencies, chronic stress, digestive issues, and blood sugar imbalances leading up to it, which meant I spent a lot of time swimming upstream—finding the root causes and starting from there. And while that was my unique situation, the root causes can look completely different for others.

Patience, persistence, and a commitment to gradual progress while digging deeper to uncover the root causes will often lead to more sustainable success in the end.

Q. What would your perfect day look like?

A. My perfect day would start with waking up before everyone else, allowing me some quiet time to read a book, journal, meditate, and watch the sunrise. After that, I’d make and enjoy a nutritious breakfast with my family. We’d spend the day playing together, perhaps going to the beach or hiking and soaking up some time in nature. I dream of having my own fruit and vegetable garden, so tending to it would be a lovely part of my day.

In between family time, I’d have some work done on my practice, getting to connect and support others on their health journeys, which brings me joy and fulfillment. As the sun sets, we would cook dinner together and enjoy it as a family. After dinner, I’d put my daughter to bed, spend some quality time with my husband, follow my wind-down ritual, and then head to bed early to recharge for the next day.

Q. What kind of legacy are you hoping to build with your business, and how do you want to influence the next generation?

A. The legacy I hope to build begins at home with my daughter. At four years old, I see how these early years will shape her relationship with food and health. I once read that generational health can start with just one person—one person choosing real food, reading labels, and taking responsibility for their well-being. That idea stuck with me. I do my best to model a healthy lifestyle for her, teaching her about what foods can help her grow strong and resilient, how certain foods can make the army of little soldiers in our gut (our good microbes) stronger, where our food comes from, and how we prepare it. I want her to understand how the food we eat fuels every cell in our bodies and can influence who we become tomorrow. I hope this thinking becomes second nature for her, and she will pass it on to future generations.

This vision extends to my work, where I hope to create a similar impact by not only guiding clients through change but also empowering them to take control of their health. It's about helping them understand their bodies better, make informed choices, and build habits that can transform their well-being for years to come.

And, at some point, I'd love to work with parents and children, too, although I don't yet know in what form. But I truly believe our kids deserve to thrive. They are the future, and we need to do better for them.

Q. 5 tips for better metabolic health

A. I’m thrilled we’re discussing metabolic health more often these days. It truly lies at the core of our overall well-being, and there’s a lot we can do to support it through daily habits. Here are my 5 tips for better metabolic health:

Fat/Fiber/Protein : Prioritizing healthy fats, fiber, and protein at every meal or snack helps balance blood sugar, keeps you satiated, and provides steady energy. It also ensures your body gets essential nutrients for optimal metabolic function.

Regular Bowel Movements : This is a non-negotiable in my book and something I track with all my clients. Regular bowel movements are vital for eliminating waste and toxins, aiding in nutrient absorption, blood sugar regulation, and hormone balance.

Eat the Rainbow : The natural compounds that give plants their vibrant colors, known as phytonutrients, offer diverse health benefits. Including a variety of colors in your diet supports cellular health, reduces inflammation, has antioxidant effects, and boosts metabolic processes.

Prioritize Sleep : Quality sleep is a foundational pillar of health, influencing mood, hormone regulation, blood sugar balance, cognitive function, and even gut health. Insufficient or poor-quality sleep often lies at the root of hormonal imbalances, metabolic dysfunction, and many of the symptoms and conditions we see today. Some of my go-to tips for optimizing sleep include sticking to a regular sleep schedule, getting natural light exposure within an hour of waking, reducing blue light exposure after sunset, and keeping the bedroom cool, dark, and quiet.

Manage Stress: Stress is closely connected to metabolic health, and chronic stress can significantly impact various metabolic processes, including hormone regulation, blood sugar balance, gut health and digestion, and even sleep. I love tools like breathwork, meditation, journaling, and EFT tapping to move into a parasympathetic state. Q. Any myths you want to bust? A. Yes, one myth I frequently encounter is that there's too much focus on blood sugar these days and that glucose spikes only matter if you're diabetic.

The truth is that blood sugar levels are one of the most reliable indicators of metabolic health, influencing nearly every function in the body. Our bodies signal issues well before they show up on lab tests, and by the time fasting glucose is elevated, imbalances have likely been present for a while. While blood sugar naturally fluctuates, when those spikes and drops become too steep, it can lead to significant problems.

Addressing these fluctuations early, in pre-disease state, allows for proactive steps to improve health, energy levels, and mood while preventing future issues. It's not just about avoiding diabetes; stable blood sugar is essential for feeling your best every day.

Blood sugar imbalances can manifest as symptoms like feeling "hangry," excessive thirst, fatigue, poor sleep, brain fog, mood swings, weight gain or resistant weight loss, and even the need for sugar or caffeine to get through the day. These symptoms are not uncommon—in fact, more people than we realize are on a blood sugar rollercoaster every day. Recognizing these signs helps us take action before things worsen.

Q. What are 3 things you would never do or eat?

Skip Breakfast or Have Coffee on an Empty Stomach: Prioritizing a protein-rich breakfast completely shifts my entire day. It helps me manage cravings, stay focused, and maintain steady energy levels. For me, this is non-negotiable when it comes to supporting hormonal balance. Count Calories: Rather than focusing on calorie counts or restrictive diets, I prefer to eat nutrient-dense foods and listen to my body’s needs. Chronic calorie restriction can backfire, leading to slower metabolism and potential hormonal imbalances. Drink Sodas or Sugary Drinks: I honestly can’t remember the last time I had a soda. I used to be the person who would try every new flavor of Fanta as soon as it came out, but now, I don’t even crave them. It’s amazing how your tastes can change when you nourish your body and focus on eating mostly whole foods.

Today, I am featuring Karina’s Favorites!

What are 5 things you are loving right now?

1// Seasons – In the past year, I’ve been embracing seasonality more intentionally, whether it’s eating fruit and vegetables that are in season, really taking in nature’s changes that come with every season, or even listening to my body depending on the menstrual cycle phase I am in. It has helped me appreciate every season more and see the beauty in each stage.

2// Nest Wellness brownies – my entire family lives on your recipes, but this brownie has been on repeat and is my go-to recipe whenever we have guests. I also love that my daughter is creating core memories around these healthy, delicious, and nutrient-dense recipes.

3// Op_e_n app – this has been a game-changer for me when it comes to breathwork. I’ve never been able to stay consistent with this practice until I found this app. I love the variety it offers - I can do morning breathwork to energize my body and relaxation/sleep breathwork to wind down before bed.

4// Blue light-blocking glasses - these have been part of my evening routine for close to a year now, and I’ve seen significant improvements in my sleep (it takes me less to fall asleep, I dive into deep sleep faster, etc.)

5// Sundays at the beach – ever since we moved to Spain, we wanted to be intentional about spending more time outdoors, and going to the beach, especially out of season, is one of my favorite ways. I love packing a picnic and spending Sunday afternoons playing in the sand, spotting planes fly off, and watching the sun as it sets behind the hills.

Thank you🧡

