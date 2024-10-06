Bread is one of the things (along with dessert!) that people seem to miss the most when they transition to a low-carb, blood-sugar-friendly way of eating.

All of my bread (and dessert) recipes are gluten-free, but I have recently received many requests to make more of them nut-free as well.

With the holidays fast approaching, I have been thinking about all of the traditional bread-heavy dishes and treats that we usually enjoy and how to make them better nutritionally and better for blood sugar and metabolic health.

My goal with this recipe was to create a “basic” yeast bread dough that can be used in many ways. This “croissant” recipe is just the start! I hesitate to call it a croissant because, other than the shape and the flavor, it is not like a true croissant. They are more like sweet bread or a sweet roll so if you think of it that way, you won’t be disappointed in the texture! It is not flaky and it does not have those gorgeous layers of pastry and butter. BUT I do think they are worth the effort and mastering this dough will lead to cinnamon rolls and monkey bread, appetizers and more in the coming weeks!

I have included 10 video clip tutorials below so you will know exactly how to make this recipe, roll the dough, cut the dough, and form the “croissants.”

I always try to keep the number and type of ingredients to a minimum, but this recipe does have two ingredients that may be new to you. I have used oat fiber and tiger nut flour to achieve gluten/nut-free status and have them elicit a level glucose response. Both of these ingredients will appear in at least two upcoming recipes so if you buy them, this will not be the only recipe that uses them. They are terrific, healthful ingredients that deserve a place in your pantry.

Oat Fiber

Oat fiber is made from the oat hull, the outer shell of the oat kernel that has been ground into a powder. It is pure insoluble fiber, meaning your body cannot digest it. Insoluble fiber will not spike your glucose or insulin, like regular oats, oat flour, or oatmeal, but it will help you reach your fiber goals! I like my clients to aim for 30-50 grams of fiber daily.



Oat fiber is indigestible, and therefore, it contains zero carbs and nutrients. The insoluble fiber helps reduce constipation, promotes a feeling of satiety, and may help reduce overall LDL cholesterol. Oat fiber is actually the part of oats that makes them “heart-healthy”.

Tiger Nut Flour

Tiger nut flour is a starchy flour made from root vegetables, not nuts, and is gluten-free, grain-free, and paleo-friendly. It has a sweet, nutty flavor and can be used in baked goods, pancakes, and cookies. Tiger nut flour is rich in prebiotic fiber and can be a good alternative for those with nut allergies or following specific diets. By itself, it is not blood sugar-friendly for everyone, so that is why I like to use it in combination with other flours.

As with all my recipes, these Keto Croissants are gluten-free, refined sugar-free, low-carb, and blood-sugar-friendly. I have included substitutions for many ingredients.

gluten free yeast bread with a level glucose response? yes, please!

Keto “Croissants”

By Beth Bollinger of Nest Wellness

makes 10 small “croissants”

Gluten-free, nut-free, low-carb, keto, blood sugar friendly

Equipment