My best ideas are actually YOUR ideas. It’s important to me to always be responsive to what you’re looking for, and two requests came through loud and clear in our chat this week: 1) you want a copycat KIND bar that’s good for metabolic health and blood sugar balance, and 2) you want more to-go lunches. So today, we’re ticking off both!

I remember when KIND bars first came out in 2004. My three daughters were young, and this felt like a treat I could feel good about giving them. KIND was revolutionary at the time—just nuts, honey, and chocolate. Simple and real. But by 2017, when Mars acquired the company, the ingredients no longer met my standards. That short ingredient list became much longer with additives I didn’t recognize, and they were no longer something I felt good about giving my kids or eating myself.

KIND bars had been off my radar for years until someone in our chat suggested I tackle a copycat version with real food ingredients. Challenge accepted! As always, I’ll give you lots of options so you can make them truly your own.

Bonus today: 3 meal prep lunches to support blood sugar balance that you can take to work, school, or enjoy as a picnic on the go!🧡

But first, a thank you: I am in awe of this community and so very grateful for you all🧡

NICE bars and my level glucose response

The recipe: NICE bars (KIND bar dupe)

Refined sugar free, low carb, dairy free

makes 8 bars

Equipment: