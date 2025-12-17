I just mailed my daughter and son-in-law’s Christmas box since they won’t be home for the holiday. I’ll be honest, I’m a little behind in my prep and planning this year, and I thought you might be feeling that way too.

This week is a full one for me as well, with my 31st wedding anniversary and my 59th birthday both before Christmas!

With the holidays just around the corner, I wanted to share a few thoughtful gift ideas you can pull together or create in this final week before the holidays. These are truly gifts from the heart and many cost little to nothing, and all are simple ways to show someone you care.

So whether you are short on time, working within a budget, or simply hoping to give something more personal this year, this post is for you!

Gifts That Don’t Cost a Thing

Handwritten letters – Share favorite memories, what you admire about them, or hopes for the year ahead. Tuck it in a pretty card or tie it with ribbon. When I was helping my dad sort through attic boxes this summer, letters and notes like this were such a fun find and such a touching insight into relationships.

Homemade coupons – “Good for one home-cooked meal,” “A morning of sleeping in while I make breakfast,” “An afternoon hike together,” or “One decluttering session”. These coupons were my favorite gift from my children when they were smaller . I still have coupons that say “good for one hug.”

Playlist or podcast recommendations – Curate something thoughtful based on their interests. Write out why you chose each song or episode.

Recipe sharing – Write out family recipes by hand with notes about why they’re special . Use this template: Nest Wellness Recipe Card 127KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Time and presence – Offer an afternoon of babysitting, dog walking, help with a project, or simply a walk with your undivided attention.

Your expertise – Teach them something you’re good at, whether it’s cooking, organizing, gardening, or budgeting.

Digital photo albums – Gather photos from the year and create a shared album or slideshow. Add captions with memories or inside jokes.

A “reasons I’m grateful for you” jar – Write 20-30 notes on small slips of paper, sharing specific things you appreciate about them. Fill a mason jar and tie with ribbon.

Gifts from Your Kitchen

Homemade treats make meaningful gifts, especially when they support blood sugar balance! Package these in cute jars tied with ribbon, or arrange in a basket lined with a pretty tea towel:

Quick Homemade Gifts

Thoughtful Last-Minute Purchases Under $30

A beautiful photo album – Print photos from the year and place them in a simple album

Fancy dark chocolate – Choose a high-quality bar (70% cacao or higher for the best blood sugar response). I love Spring + Mulberry and Beyond Good.

A legacy journal – The perfect gift for parents and grandparents! Filled with simple guided prompts, space to add photos, momentos, and more

Cozy cashmere socks – Everyone needs warm socks in the winter

Local coffee beans – Support a local roaster and give the gift of a good morning

A potted plant or fresh flowers – Adds life to any space

Beeswax candles – Clean-burning and long-lasting

Organic tea sampler – For the tea lover in your life

Dish towels or cloth napkins – Pretty and practical

A good book (follow the link to see my gifting list) or choose something you’ve read and loved, and include a note about why you loved it

Gift Baskets You Can Assemble This Week

Cozy Night In Basket

Homemade hot cocoa mix (or quality dark chocolate)

Cozy socks

A candle

A good book or journal

Homemade cookies

Healther Hot Cocoa Mix Recipe 1.51MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Breakfast Basket

Cooking Basket

For the Kids

Homemade playdough – Make in festive colors, package in small containers

Hot cocoa kit – Layer cocoa powder, coconut sugar, and mini dark chocolate chips in a mason jar or pretty recycled jar (see healthier hot cocoa recipe above)

Story time coupon book – “Good for 10 bedtime stories read by me.”

Baking date – Give ingredients for a recipe you’ll make together

For Anyone

A donation in their name – To a cause they care about, with a handwritten card

Experience gift – Concert tickets, museum passes, or a cooking class you’ll do together

Meal delivery – Cook a freezer meal they can heat up on a busy night

Photo prints – Print favorite photos from your phone, frame in inexpensive frames

Subscription to your favorite newsletter – Share something you love (like Nest Wellness!)

A Final Note on Last-Minute Gifting

Some of the most meaningful gifts I’ve ever received were handwritten notes, homemade treats, or simple offers of time and help.

If you’re reading this in the final week before Christmas, take a breath. You don’t need to buy everything or make everything. Choose one or two ideas that feel doable and genuine to you. The people in your life will feel your care, regardless of whether the gift took weeks or an afternoon to put together.

The most meaningful gifts often can’t be wrapped. Time, presence, a listening ear, a home-cooked meal, or simply showing up are the things people remember the most.

However you celebrate, I’m wishing you joy, connection, and plenty of good food shared with people you love.

With gratitude,

Some links in this newsletter are affiliate links, meaning I may earn a small commission if you make a purchase. This helps keep Nest Wellness running at no extra cost to you. I only share things I truly love and recommend what I truly believe in. Thank you for supporting this community!