My family loves this dish, and I always love a good one-pot meal! While I usually make it with ground lamb, this Pot Pie with Cheddar Biscuits is absolutely perfect for leftover Thanksgiving turkey—in fact, it might be the best use for those leftovers you’ll find. (Be sure to save those turkey bones…you’ll need them for this Sunday’s recipe!)

Pot pie is just about the most perfect fall comfort food, and this version is hearty, satisfying, blood sugar-friendly, and incredibly cozy.

Even better, this week’s recipe is free for everyone, thanks to Pique’s sponsorship — I love partnering with brands that share my passion for real food and metabolic health.

This meal involves some chopping, but it cooks up quickly, and you’ll have dinner on the table in short order. The real star? Those biscuits. Loaded with crispy, smoky bacon and warm, gooey cheese, they deliver a flavor burst in every bite. Picture golden, tender biscuit topping giving way to a rich, creamy filling of tender meat and perfectly seasoned vegetables.

This isn’t just a meal—it’s the kind of cozy, comforting dish you’ll want to make again and again all fall and winter. And if you’re lucky enough to have Thanksgiving leftovers? This is how you transform them into something everyone will be excited to eat.

As with all of my recipes, this Turkey Pot Pie with Cheddar Biscuits is gluten-free, grain-free, refined sugar-free, low-carb, and blood-sugar-friendly. I have included substitutions for all of the ingredients, including ways to make this dish dairy-free.

lamb pot pie with bacon cheese biscuits and a stable glucose response

Recipe: Pot Pie with Bacon Cheddar Biscuits

By Beth Bollinger of Nest Wellness

Serves 6-8

Gluten-free, grain-free, low-carb, blood sugar friendly

Equipment

Biscuit Ingredients

To top the biscuits

1 tbsp butter or ghee melted

1 tbsp coarse sea salt (like Maldon)

Filling ingredients

Method

Make the Biscuits

In a bowl, combine dry ingredients: almond flour, arrowroot, lupin flour, baking soda, sea salt, and baking powder. Whisk well to combine. Add melted butter or oil, milk, and eggs and mix until a sticky dough forms. Fold in the cooked, chopped bacon and the shredded cheese. Set the bowl in the fridge while you make the chicken and veggie filling.

Make the Filling

Preheat oven to 400F Add olive oil to a 12-inch cast-iron skillet over medium heat. Add carrots, celery, onion, and rosemary, and cook until tender, about 10 to 12 minutes. Add the arrowroot and stir until it coats the veggies and no flour is visible. Add bone broth, milk, salt, and pepper, and bring to a simmer. Turn the heat to low and simmer, stirring often, until very thick, 7 to 10 minutes. Remove from the heat. Add the cooked meat and peas and stir to combine. Set aside while you shape your biscuits. Divide the dough into 8 equal-sized pieces, and using your hands, shape the biscuit dough into rounds. Place the biscuits on top of the meat and vegetable mixture. Brush the tops of the biscuits with melted butter and sprinkle with coarse sea salt Place the skillet on a sheet pan, and bake, uncovered, at 400F for about 30, until the biscuits are golden. Cool for 10 minutes to let the filling thicken slightly, then serve. Enjoy!

Swaps

Notes

To make the biscuits dairy-free , use coconut oil, unsweetened nut milk, and vegan cheese, or omit the cheese.

To make the filling dairy-free , use unsweetened nut milk.

Store leftovers in the refrigerator. Double this recipe and freeze one pot pie with biscuits for an easy meal later on!

I hope your family loves this one as much as my family does!

Nutrition Cronometer

Nutrition Per serving when divided into 8, according to Cronometer