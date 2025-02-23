Too soon for another cake? Nahh. When neighbors share their bumper crop of lemons, it is time for this moist and delicious lemon loaf cake!
This bright and zesty lemon loaf cake is pure sunshine in every slice. Made with fresh lemon zest folded into a moist, tender crumb and topped with a puckery lemon glaze. The secret is using both juice and zest in the batter. Once cooled, drizzle the tangy lemon icing over the top, creating the perfect sweet-tart balance. It's equally lovely for breakfast, afternoon tea, or dessert - and the leftovers (if there are any!) are even better the next day.
As always, this lemon loaf cake is blood sugar-friendly and crafted to support your metabolic health, using good-for-you ingredients!
In our group chat this week for paid subscribers, we had a conversation about what constitutes “refined baked goods,” which I referenced in my saturated fat + heart health post. All of the recipes for baked goods that I share will support your metabolic health and give a level glucose response.
I always want to be sure that I am teaching you the why behind the recipes I create, so I wanted to take a minute to call out some of the ingredients in this lemon loaf, why I use them, and how they support your health:
Almond Flour:
Rich in vitamin E, which acts as an antioxidant
High in healthy monounsaturated fats
Excellent source of magnesium for bone health
Provides protein (6g per 1/4 cup)
Low glycemic impact
Contains L-arginine for heart health
Coconut Flour:
High in fiber (5g per 2 tablespoons)
Rich in medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs)
Good source of manganese for bone health
Low glycemic impact
Contains lauric acid, which supports immune function
Eggs:
Complete protein source (6g per egg)
Rich in choline for brain health
Contains lutein and zeaxanthin for eye health
Provides vitamin D and B12
Source of omega-3 fatty acids (in pasture-raised eggs)
Contains all essential amino acids
Extra Virgin Olive Oil:
Rich in heart-healthy monounsaturated fats
High in antioxidants, especially polyphenols
Contains anti-inflammatory compounds
Good source of vitamin E and vitamin K
Supports brain health
May help reduce the risk of chronic disease
Yogurt (plain, full-fat):
Contains probiotics for gut health
Good source of calcium and vitamin D
Provides protein
Contains B vitamins
Rich in potassium
Source of conjugated linoleic acid (CLA) in full-fat versions
Lemon (zest and juice):
High in vitamin C
Rich in antioxidants
Supports digestive health
Contains potassium
Zest contains beneficial polyphenols
Together, these ingredients create a nutrient-dense baked good that is:
Lower in carbs than traditional flour-based recipes
Higher in protein and healthy fats
Rich in vitamins and minerals
Supportive of stable blood sugar
Contains gut-healthy components
Do you like learning more about ingredients and why I choose them? Should I make this a regular feature? Let me know!
As always, this recipe is free of gluten, grain, and refined sugar, is low carb, can be made with or without dairy, is blood sugar friendly, and is made with whole food ingredients to support your metabolic health. Feel free to download and print the recipe PDF below🧡
lemon loaf cake with lemony glaze
By Beth Bollinger of Nest Wellness
Gluten-free, grain-free, refined sugar-free, low carb, with dairy and dairy-free options
makes one loaf pan
serves 10
Equipment
