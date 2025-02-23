Too soon for another cake? Nahh. When neighbors share their bumper crop of lemons, it is time for this moist and delicious lemon loaf cake!

This bright and zesty lemon loaf cake is pure sunshine in every slice. Made with fresh lemon zest folded into a moist, tender crumb and topped with a puckery lemon glaze. The secret is using both juice and zest in the batter. Once cooled, drizzle the tangy lemon icing over the top, creating the perfect sweet-tart balance. It's equally lovely for breakfast, afternoon tea, or dessert - and the leftovers (if there are any!) are even better the next day.

As always, this lemon loaf cake is blood sugar-friendly and crafted to support your metabolic health, using good-for-you ingredients!

In our group chat this week for paid subscribers, we had a conversation about what constitutes “refined baked goods,” which I referenced in my saturated fat + heart health post. All of the recipes for baked goods that I share will support your metabolic health and give a level glucose response.

I always want to be sure that I am teaching you the why behind the recipes I create, so I wanted to take a minute to call out some of the ingredients in this lemon loaf, why I use them, and how they support your health:

Almond Flour:

Rich in vitamin E, which acts as an antioxidant

High in healthy monounsaturated fats

Excellent source of magnesium for bone health

Provides protein (6g per 1/4 cup)

Low glycemic impact

Contains L-arginine for heart health

Coconut Flour:

High in fiber (5g per 2 tablespoons)

Rich in medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs)

Good source of manganese for bone health

Low glycemic impact

Contains lauric acid, which supports immune function

Eggs:

Complete protein source (6g per egg)

Rich in choline for brain health

Contains lutein and zeaxanthin for eye health

Provides vitamin D and B12

Source of omega-3 fatty acids (in pasture-raised eggs)

Contains all essential amino acids

Extra Virgin Olive Oil:

Rich in heart-healthy monounsaturated fats

High in antioxidants, especially polyphenols

Contains anti-inflammatory compounds

Good source of vitamin E and vitamin K

Supports brain health

May help reduce the risk of chronic disease

Yogurt (plain, full-fat):

Contains probiotics for gut health

Good source of calcium and vitamin D

Provides protein

Contains B vitamins

Rich in potassium

Source of conjugated linoleic acid (CLA) in full-fat versions

Lemon (zest and juice):

High in vitamin C

Rich in antioxidants

Supports digestive health

Contains potassium

Zest contains beneficial polyphenols

Together, these ingredients create a nutrient-dense baked good that is:

Lower in carbs than traditional flour-based recipes

Higher in protein and healthy fats

Rich in vitamins and minerals

Supportive of stable blood sugar

Contains gut-healthy components

Do you like learning more about ingredients and why I choose them? Should I make this a regular feature? Let me know!

As always, this recipe is free of gluten, grain, and refined sugar, is low carb, can be made with or without dairy, is blood sugar friendly, and is made with whole food ingredients to support your metabolic health. Feel free to download and print the recipe PDF below🧡

lemon loaf cake with lemony glaze

By Beth Bollinger of Nest Wellness

Gluten-free, grain-free, refined sugar-free, low carb, with dairy and dairy-free options

makes one loaf pan

serves 10

Equipment