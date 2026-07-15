This week’s recipe is free for everyone, thanks to Pique’s sponsorship. Just so you know, I only ever partner with companies whose products I already use and love🧡

This bright and zesty lemon pound cake is pure sunshine in every slice. Made with fresh lemon zest folded into a moist, tender crumb and topped with a puckery lemon glaze. The secret is using both juice and zest in the batter. Once cooled, drizzle the tangy lemon icing over the top, creating the perfect sweet-tart balance. It's equally lovely for breakfast, afternoon tea, or dessert - and the leftovers (if there are any!) are even better the next day.

As always, this lemon pound cake is blood sugar-friendly and crafted to support your metabolic health, using good-for-you ingredients!

Somewhere around three in the afternoon, many of us go looking for something. For me, it is frequently a matcha.

If I am going to have a mid afternoon snack, it has to provide some protein and fiber, and it must be low glycemic (meaning it doesn’t spike my blood sugar, leading to a crash and leaving me wanting sugar just before dinner).

Ten grams of protein per slice, four grams of fiber, under six net carbs. A snack that actually holds you until dinner. This lemon pound cake is the perfect matcha accompaniment.

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I always want to be sure that I am teaching you the why behind the recipes I create, so I wanted to take a minute to call out some of the ingredients in this lemon pound cake, why I use them, and how they support your health:

Two flours are doing the real work in this crumb — almond and coconut — and neither behaves like the traditional wheat flour it’s replacing. Almond flour is rich in vitamin E and monounsaturated fat, and it carries a meaningful dose of magnesium, which supports both bone density and the enzymatic reactions involved in blood sugar regulation. Coconut flour is unusually concentrated in fiber for a baking flour — about 5 grams per 2 tablespoons — and that fiber is a large part of why this loaf doesn’t behave like a typical quick bread once it hits your bloodstream.

Eggs are the backbone of the protein here — a complete protein source with all nine essential amino acids, plus choline, which supports brain and liver health, and (in pasture-raised eggs) a real contribution of omega-3s. The yogurt adds more complete protein alongside probiotics for gut health, and the extra virgin olive oil is rich in polyphenols and heart-healthy monounsaturated fat — the same oil, incidentally, that shows up again and again in the research on the Mediterranean diet’s cardiovascular benefits.

Lemon zest and juice bring vitamin C and antioxidants, and the zest specifically carries beneficial polyphenols that the juice alone doesn’t have — which is part of why this recipe uses both.

There is maple syrup in the batter, and I still get a lovely, level glucose response because of the exact ingredients above. The fat in olive oil and almond flour slows gastric emptying, the fiber in coconut flour blunts the curve, and the complete protein in eggs and yogurt further steadies the whole thing. This is what I mean when I say a baked good can support your metabolic health, not because it’s virtuous, but because of how it’s built.

CGM note: this loaf produces a gentle, rolling glucose response rather than a spike, thanks to the fat-fiber-protein combination above working together rather than any single ingredient doing the job alone. Eaten on its own, mid-afternoon, I still see a flat, level line — no crash, no crash-driven craving before dinner. If you want the flattest possible response, pair it with a protein-forward drink alongside it, which is exactly what the afternoon matcha is doing.

As always, this recipe is free of gluten, grain, and refined sugar, is low carb, can be made with or without dairy, is blood sugar friendly, and is made with whole food ingredients to support your metabolic health. Feel free to download and print the recipe PDF below🧡

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lemon pound cake with lemony glaze

By Beth Bollinger of Nest Wellness

Gluten-free, grain-free, refined sugar-free, low carb, with dairy and dairy-free options

makes one loaf pan

serves 10

For the Cake

Lemony glaze

¾ cup powdered monk fruit sweetener (to keep these low-carb and blood-sugar-friendly)

3 tbsp fresh squeezed lemon juice

Preheat oven to 350°F Coat the loaf pan with extra virgin olive oil. Cut a piece of parchment paper for the bottom of the pan so the cake comes out easily. Combine almond flour, coconut flour, and baking soda in a bowl and whisk until well combined. Add eggs to a medium-sized bowl and beat lightly. Add syrup, oil, milk, yogurt, lemon zest, lemon juice, and vanilla and mix well. Add the wet ingredients to the dry mixture and mix until combined. Pour the batter into your prepared pan and bake for 45-50 minutes until the top is golden brown and a toothpick inserted into the cake comes out clean. Cool the cake in the pan for about 10 minutes, then remove it and let it cool completely on a wire rack. Make the Lemon Glaze While the cake is baking, make the lemon glaze by mixing powdered sugar and lemon juice together in a small bowl. When the cake is cool, drizzle with glaze, let it dry, and enjoy!

Store cake in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 5 days

Best served at room temperature - remove from fridge 30 minutes before serving

Can be frozen (without glaze) for up to 3 months, just wrap tightly in plastic wrap first

Room-temperature ingredients will blend better, especially eggs and yogurt

Don't skip the parchment paper - it's crucial for easy removal

Let the cake cool completely before topping it with the glaze to prevent melting

Almond flour brands can vary - use fine-ground blanched almond flour for best results

Suitable for those following keto, paleo, or low-carb diets

Rich in protein and healthy fats for sustained energy

Let’s talk about collagen

Summer always nudges me to pay closer attention to my skin — more sun, more time outdoors. And it’s reminded me of something I already believed but hadn’t fully applied to a supplement: healthy, radiant skin isn’t about what you put on your face. It’s about what you support from within.

I already take collagen every single morning, in my matcha, and that isn’t changing. It’s hydrolyzed — broken into small peptides my body absorbs and uses as both raw material and a signal to build more collagen on its own. That’s the workhorse mechanism behind most collagen on the market, and it works.

But this summer I have added a second one, in a second cup, because it does something my morning collagen doesn’t: Pique’s Carrara combines two rare, clinically studied collagen types most single-source powders don’t carry. It has Type I Marine Collagen to support skin radiance and resilience, alongside a rare Type II Collagen, sourced from wild Hokkaido salmon, to support skin elasticity and joint agility in as little as two weeks. Unlike hydrolyzed collagen, this Type II is undenatured — kept structurally intact — which is why it works in milligrams rather than grams and through an entirely different pathway in the body. And one thing that stood out to me, and that I’d genuinely never thought to look for in a collagen before: Carrara is also the only collagen clinically proven to reduce the biological age of immune cells. That’s a more complete way of thinking about aging than skin alone.

Two scoops in my afternoon matcha, and it’s become one of my favorite parts of my day — it mixes beautifully and tastes like a café-quality latte, not a supplement.

Pique is offering 15% off for life through my link, with free shipping and a 90-day money-back guarantee.

15% off for life

Nourishing you always,

P.S. My carefully crafted recipes are usually for paid subscribers — this one is free for everyone this week, thanks to Pique. If you have been curious about Carrara collagen, this is a lovely week to start.

P.P.S. If a slice and a cup at three o’clock is your kind of afternoon, stay close — on Sunday, I am sharing a brand-new breakfast cookie with my paid community. I have been testing them all month, and they are very good. This is exactly the kind of recipe waiting for you on the other side of a subscription🧡

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Nest Wellness Lemon Pound Cake With A Tangy Lemon Glaze 368KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

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Some links in this newsletter are affiliate/sponsored links, meaning I may earn a commission if you make a purchase. This week’s recipe is sponsored by Pique. I only recommend what I truly believe in. Thank you for supporting this community!

Nutrition from Cronometer for one serving