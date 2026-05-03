You may remember the empanada moment from my Costa Rica travel diary. Day eleven, Central Market in San Jose — a corn flour empanada filled with seasoned meat. My CGM recorded a 107-point spike, straight up to 196. This is a pretty classic refined grain response. Entirely worth it as a once-in-a-trip experience, but not something I want to repeat often.

I came home determined to create an empanada with a flavorful filling and a tender crust that supports my blood sugar and metabolic health. I have made dozens of empanadas this week, and Maddie and Garrett have been my willing taste testers.

Empanadas have deep roots across Latin America, Spain, and Portugal — and the beauty is that no two regions make them quite the same way. In Argentina they are baked or fried and filled with spiced beef, olives, and hard-boiled egg. In Colombia they are made with corn masa and filled with potato and meat. In Chile they are stuffed with a slow cooked filling called pino. Costa Rican empanadas are typically made with corn flour and filled simply with meat or black beans. Spanish empanadas lean toward tuna, tomato and peppers or pork. Every culture has made them their own.

This recipe borrows from several of those traditions at once — the spiced beef and olive filling of the Argentine style, the sweet potato and chorizo influences of Central America, and the baked golden crust that shows up across the whole Latin world. Consider it a love letter to all of them, made low-carb and blood sugar friendly.

This low-carb dough uses almond flour and lupin flour in place of corn or wheat flour, and the result is a tender, golden crust that holds together beautifully. All the comfort and satisfaction of the original, none of the glucose drama.

Maddie and I developed these together in her Oak Harbor kitchen while I was helping with baby Ellie, so I think I will forever tie her second week of life with empanadas!🧡

The dough swap is everything here, metabolically speaking. Traditional corn or wheat empanadas are almost entirely refined carbohydrates — as my Costa Rica CGM data showed vividly, a single corn empanada produced a 107-point glucose spike. This version uses almond flour, naturally high in healthy fat and low in carbohydrates, paired with lupin flour, which is exceptionally high in both protein and fiber. Together they produce a dough that is genuinely satisfying and blood sugar stable.

The sweet potato adds a small amount of complex carbohydrate that includes beta-carotene, potassium, and fiber. The purple variety has the added benefit of anthocyanins, which have anti-inflammatory properties. The hard-boiled egg and chorizo contribute additional protein and fat, which further blunt any glucose response from the filling. Serve with avocado or guacamole for a complete, blood sugar-friendly plate.

corn flour empanada on the left, empanada makeover on the right

The low-carb empanada recipe below is one of the most exciting things I have developed since returning from Costa Rica.

Here’s what’s waiting for you below:

The complete low-carb empanada dough, tested dozens of times in Maddie’s kitchen so yours come out golden and tender every time

A deeply savory filling — spiced beef with sweet potato, chorizo, olives, and hard-boiled egg

Swaps for every dietary need, including dairy-free and vegetarian options

A printable recipe PDF

If you have been thinking about upgrading, this is a good moment. Everything is below.

Come into the kitchen with me

As always, this recipe is free of gluten, refined grain, and refined sugar, is low carb and blood sugar friendly, and made with whole food ingredients to support your metabolic health. Feel free to download and print the recipe PDF below🧡

empanada makeover

large mixing bowl, large skillet, measuring cups and spoons, whisk, rolling pin, or tortilla press, parchment paper or silicone baking mat, baking sheet, a fork (for crimping edges), pastry brush, sharp knife, cutting board, and a kitchen scale (recommended for portioning dough)