What if the single most powerful longevity tool wasn’t a pill, a supplement, or an expensive biohack, but simply the way you eat?

If you want to live a long, vibrant life with energy to spare and a sharp mind well into your later years, managing your blood sugar through low-glycemic eating might be your best strategy.

Many of you came to low-glycemic eating because of a diabetes or prediabetes diagnosis, wanting to lose weight, feel better in menopause, reduce inflammation, or reverse a metabolic condition. These are all excellent reasons. But today, I want to get back to basics and explain why I believe eating low-glycemic is essential for longevity and prevention, not just for reversing disease processes that have already begun.

I’m not talking about a restrictive diet or counting calories. I’m talking about understanding how the foods you eat affect your blood glucose levels and making choices that keep those levels stable throughout the day. This simple shift has profound implications for your longevity, your metabolic health, and your quality of life.

Let me explain why this matters so much, and more importantly, how to actually do it in a way that feels sustainable and delicious. But first, let's understand what's really happening in your body when blood sugar spikes repeatedly.

The Hidden Damage of Blood Sugar Spikes

Every time you eat foods that cause rapid and high spikes in blood glucose, you set off a cascade of events in your body. Your pancreas releases insulin to shuttle that glucose into your cells. While this is a normal process, the problem arises when it happens repeatedly—all day long, day after day, year after year.

Constant glucose and insulin spikes cause damage throughout your body:

Your Cardiovascular System

High blood sugar damages the delicate lining of your blood vessels (the endothelium), making them stiff and less flexible. This process, called endothelial dysfunction, is one of the earliest signs of cardiovascular disease. Over time, these damaged blood vessels are more prone to plaque buildup, inflammation, and the formation of blood clots—all of which increase your risk of heart attack and stroke.

Your Brain

Research increasingly shows strong connections between poor blood sugar control and cognitive decline. Chronic high blood sugar and insulin resistance are associated with increased risk of Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. Some researchers now refer to Alzheimer’s as “type 3 diabetes” because of the profound connection between insulin resistance and brain health. High glucose levels also cause inflammation in the brain and impair the brain’s ability to use glucose for energy—essentially starving your neurons even while glucose levels are elevated.

Your Kidneys

High blood sugar damages the tiny filtering units in your kidneys, leading to diabetic nephropathy over time. This is one of the leading causes of kidney failure.

Your Eyes

Elevated glucose damages the small blood vessels in your retina, potentially leading to diabetic retinopathy and vision loss.

Systemic Inflammation

Blood sugar spikes trigger inflammatory processes throughout your body. This chronic, low-grade inflammation is at the root of most age-related diseases, from arthritis to cancer.

Cellular Aging

High blood sugar accelerates the formation of advanced glycation end products (AGEs)—damaged proteins that accumulate in tissues and contribute to aging, wrinkles, arthritis, and loss of tissue elasticity. AGEs also promote inflammation and oxidative stress.

Insulin Resistance

Perhaps most insidiously, constant insulin spikes eventually lead your cells to become resistant to insulin’s signals. Your pancreas has to produce more and more insulin to achieve the same effect. This state of insulin resistance is the hallmark of metabolic syndrome and precedes type 2 diabetes, fatty liver disease, and many other chronic conditions.

The truth is, you don’t need to have diabetes to experience these effects. Even “normal” blood sugar that swings wildly throughout the day—from high after meals to low between them—creates stress on your body.

The Low-Glycemic Solution

This is where low-glycemic eating comes in. The glycemic index (GI) measures how quickly and how high a food raises your blood glucose levels. Low-glycemic foods cause a slower, more gradual rise in blood sugar, while high-glycemic foods cause rapid, large spikes.

But here’s what’s even more important: the glycemic load (GL), which takes into account both the quality of the carbohydrate (its GI) and the quantity you’re eating. You can eat low-glycemic by choosing foods with a naturally low GI and by moderating portions and combining higher-GI foods with protein, fat, and fiber.

When you eat in a low-glycemic way, here's what happens:

Stable energy throughout the day without crashes and cravings

Reduced inflammation and oxidative stress

Improved insulin sensitivity and metabolic health

Better weight management because stable blood sugar reduces hunger and cravings

Protected cardiovascular health through improved endothelial function

Enhanced cognitive function and reduced risk of dementia

Slower biological aging at the cellular level

Reduced risk of chronic diseases including type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and certain cancers

And perhaps most importantly for longevity: eating low-glycemic helps to preserve your metabolic flexibility: your body’s ability to switch between burning glucose and fat for fuel efficiently. This metabolic flexibility is a hallmark of healthy aging.

How to Eat Low Glycemic: The Guide

Eating low-glycemic doesn’t mean giving up all carbohydrates or never enjoying a sweet treat. It means being strategic about what you eat, when you eat it, the ingredients you use in homemade treats, and what you eat it with.

When you eat toast with butter and no protein, or coffee or tea with honey and no food, or when you snack on fruit, candy, chips, crackers, or sugary beverages, these all cause blood sugar spikes and crashes, telling your body to release insulin. These are what we want to avoid.

Here are the key principles to eating in a low glycemic way:

1. Prioritize Protein

Protein doesn’t spike blood sugar and keeps you satisfied for hours. Aim for 25-30 grams of protein at each meal. Good sources include eggs, fish, poultry, grass-fed beef, lamb, Greek yogurt, cottage cheese, and legumes. This protein post is a great guide that includes visuals!

2. Load Up on Fiber-Rich, Non-Starchy Vegetables

Vegetables like leafy greens, avocado, artichokes, broccoli, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, zucchini, peppers, asparagus, and green beans are naturally low-glycemic and packed with fiber, vitamins, and minerals. Fiber slows glucose absorption and helps keep blood sugar stable—aim for 30-40 grams of fiber daily. Fill half your plate with these at every meal. Use my build a healthy plate guide!

3. Include Healthy Fats

Fats slow down digestion and glucose absorption. Include avocado, olive oil, nuts, seeds, fatty fish, and extra virgin olive oil in your meals. Check out these two resources about healthy fats and the cholesterol paradox.

4. Choose Lower-Glycemic, Higher-Fiber Carbohydrates

When you do eat carbohydrates, choose those with a lower glycemic impact and higher fiber content:

The more fiber a food contains, the slower it releases glucose into your bloodstream.

5. Use Strategic Food Pairing

Never eat carbohydrates alone. Always pair them with protein, fat, and fiber to slow glucose absorption. For example, if you’re eating an apple, have it with almond butter. If you're having berries, add them to Greek yogurt with nuts and chia seeds or basil seeds.

6. Eat in the Right Order

Studies show that eating fiber-rich vegetables and protein before carbohydrates at a meal can significantly reduce the glucose spike. This simple hack—eating your salad or veggies and protein first, then your starch—can make a real difference.

7. Skip Refined Grains and Added Sugars

Bread, pasta, crackers, chips, pastries, cookies, candy, and sweetened beverages are the biggest culprits in blood sugar dysregulation. These foods are typically stripped of fiber, which is why they spike blood sugar so quickly. These should be occasional treats, not daily staples.

A Sample Day of Low-Glycemic Eating

