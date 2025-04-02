March was a whirlwind of creativity and comfort as I've attempted to balance developing The Blood Sugar Method course with

(my heart project that's finally coming together!) with testing new spring recipes like the

(Sunday for paid subscribers!).

I hope you enjoy these 10 favorites from March - they have brought so much joy to my daily routines while I navigate this season of personal and professional growth. I’d love to hear some of your favorite things from the last month in the comment section!

cooking up a downloadable metabolic health course for you!

1. Sharing all things No-Oats!

I loved putting this one together for you, complete with all the bells and whistles! I eat no-oats nearly every morning, so I have no shortage of photos, topping ideas, and pro tips to make your favorite savory or sweet version of this high protein, high fiber, blood sugar friendly breakfast:

2. Prepping for our upcoming Functional Medicine Detox

I have created a brand new downloadable recipe ebook for this spring detox that starts April 7-14. You don’t have to be in my detox group or be doing the detox to benefit from the 24 simple, real food recipes in this collection. If you want to learn more about the detox we do, check out this post:

3. Trying Foie liver detox + support tea

FOIE tea is a tea by supplement creator and functional medicine practitioner Melissa Hsu. Foie tea contains powerful detoxification herbs, and I like to enjoy a cup a couple times a week on a regular basis, and every day during our detox.

Melissa describes FOIE this way: “hardcore organic traditional Chinese medicine liver support herbal infusion tea that has been formulated to help manage stress, effects of alcohol consumption, lack of sleep, excessive sugar consumption, PMS, anger, toxin overload, inflammation”.

Melissa is offering a discount for my readers- use code NEST10 (FYI Melissa also makes my favorite bio-available B vitamins called Balance that I take every morning!)

4. Spending more time outside

Our Northern California weather has been changeable and unpredictable recently but we are spending a little more time outdoors each day. I love morning sunlight and late evening sun to set circadian rhythms and contribute to better sleep, but at midday, I always wear a hat and polarized sunglasses to protect my fair skin and light eyes. I just ordered this wide brim Cuyana hat for our upcoming trip to Mexico, and I love my go to polarized Maui Jim sunglasses that are lightweight and perfect for my smallish face.

5. Living in my early Spring uniform

When not in the kitchen or recording course modules, I've been practically living in my favorite high-waisted jeans paired with the oatmeal sweater I can't seem to put away during our changeable northern California weather.

As we transition to spring, I've embarked on what feels like an epic quest for the perfect spring dress – something flowy but structured, maybe a wrap dress? I have this dress and this one in my shopping cart (suggestions are welcome if you've found your own perfect spring dress!).

6. Eating the same salad for lunch

My structured Polène bag that I bought as a birthday present in London has been my constant companion through it all – and ironically, has been the perfect bag for my laptop and my lunch- this tuna + bean salad that has fueled me all month long. Seriously, I can’t stop eating this salad:

7. Listening to a new podcast

I love a podcast when I am walking with my weighted vest, cooking, folding laundry, and driving. I listen to Zoe, Levels Health, Dr. Mark Hyman, Dr. Peter Attia, Dr. Louise Newsom, and Dr. Kelly Casperson. But this week, I found a brand new podcast, and I am obsessed! It is called SHE MD and is hosted by Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi, “Dr. A,” and women's advocate Mary Alice Haney. The podcast covers women’s health topics IN DEPTH, like endometriosis, PCOS, menopause, lupus, surrogacy, and more. Check it out!

8. Shopping the FULLSCRIPT stock up sale

April 8-10 only and everything is 25% off! Practitioner grade supplements, protein powder, collagen, creatine, toothpaste, soap and more! You do need to make an account to access the savings, but then you are in!

9. Introducing Nest Wellness Nutritionist Amanda Newman !

Are you ready to transform your relationship with food and reclaim your metabolic health? Schedule a consultation with Amanda Newman, Nest Wellness's newest nutritionist who combines cutting-edge science with practical, sustainable approaches to wellness.

Take the first step toward vibrant metabolic health today—your future self will thank you for making an appointment with Amanda and discovering how small, consistent changes can lead to profound metabolic transformation.

10. Creating a healthy carrot cake from The Joy of Cooking

What began as a traditional cake baked for my children’s birthdays gradually transformed into something that honored both celebration and health. And now, the recipe is yours! For Easter, for birthdays, or just for fun. This one is all about nourishment alongside nostalgia.

I'm excited to share a collection of 20 metabolically healthy Spring brunch and Easter recipes in the month of April To make your hosting experience seamless, I'll include six suggested menu combinations that take the guesswork out of planning. Whether you're hosting a small family gathering or a larger celebration, these curated menus will help you create a memorable and health-conscious spread without the stress of figuring out which dishes complement each other.

Upgrade to get all the recipes, including my grain-free carrot cake!

the perfect Spring dessert: carrot cake that supports your metabolic health

Together, we're building a community focused on real food and metabolic health. If you enjoyed this post, please “like” and “restack” to help others find their way to better health, too!

Thank you for being here,