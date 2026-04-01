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We leave tomorrow for Costa Rica — a trip that's been two years in the making, and I think Nolan is the most prepared person in our family. Costa Rica has over 900 bird species, and he intends to photograph as many as humanly possible, including the loudest bird in the world, the three-wattled bellbird. Nolan has been bird-obsessed since he was a baby — I taught all four of our kids baby sign language, and his very first sign was bird.

Nolan thinks he may like to be a nature photographer someday, so as a combo birthday and Christmas gift, Dr. B and I gave Nolan a refurbished birding lens that fits my original food photography camera, and he has been practicing every chance he gets. These are some shots from the past few months. It has been such a privilege to watch Nolan follow his passion, and I love that his passions get us all outside, traveling and hiking.

Mountain Chickadee, Sandhill Crane, Long-billed Dowitcher, Townsend's Warbler, Chestnut-backed Chickadee, American Robin, Western Meadowlark, Brown Creeper, Nolan in his element (in SF)

I’ll be wearing a CGM during our trip to Costa Rica, and sharing meals in real time on Instagram Stories. At the end of our trip, I’ll write it all up — what I ate, how my blood sugar responded, and how I navigate balance while traveling — just like I did after New Orleans. If you have questions about eating, blood sugar, and travel, drop them below so I can make sure to address them in this upcoming post or in our chat.

April is finally baby month! My daughter Madison is due on April 24th, and my business partner Anja Lee Hall is due April 26th. I’ve been working on a deep-dive post on breastfeeding and postpartum nutrition that I cannot wait to share. If you or someone you love has a new baby coming, stay close.

→ Keep scrolling — everything that's been sustaining me this month is below

listening

Weightless by Dr. Rocío Salas-Whalen, MD — I cannot recommend this one enough. I come from a family with a genetic predisposition for overweight and obesity, and this book helped me understand these conditions more deeply than anything I’ve read on the subject. Consider it the definitive GLP-1 guide — whether you’re thinking about using one, currently on one, have a loved one on one, or simply want to understand the conversation. In The Blood Sugar Method we place a strong emphasis on protein and strength training alongside GLP-1 use, and Dr. Salas-Whalen is in complete alignment with everything we teach. So validating, so well done.

The Menopause Moment by Dr. Kelly Casperson, MD — Kelly Casperson, MD’s no-nonsense style is exactly what we midlife women need right now. She narrates her own book, which I love. Her central argument: women have been fed fear and confusion about hormones and aging for too long, and the result is a generation left guessing about their own bodies. She cuts through the myths with evidence-based clarity and a refreshing insistence that midlife is not an ending, it’s an evolution. Highly recommend for anyone navigating perimenopause or menopause, or anyone who loves someone who is.

wearing

When we traveled to New Orleans this month, I packed all the wrong things. It was so much warmer than I was expecting, so I did a little shopping.

I found two sundresses at Marine Layer this denim dress and the same silhouette in a floral linen. I wore them all week with my favorite tennis shoes and these cute and comfy socks.

I also bought a Doen sundress similar to this one at Buffalo Exchange. LOVE them all and wore them all week with this cute cropped denim bomber jacket from Walmart that I also picked up on my trip to find a replacement CGM (full story in this post!).

I realized this week that my spring wardrobe was missing a light colored denim jacket so I have added this butter colored cropped jacket that is perfect with these jeans and this linen floral dress. Still loving my red sneakers and wearing them with this denim dress and these ecru paige jeans.

This paperclip long necklace from Quince goes with everything, and so do these comfy and cute sandals. I bought them in black before our Thailand trip last May, and I purchased them in “luggage” this year because I love them so much!

celebrating

We’ll be in Costa Rica for Easter this year, so I wanted to make sure you have everything you need before I go.

peanut butter eggs, carrot cake, almond joy macaroons

This carrot cake is the one I’ve been making for birthdays and Easter for years — it’s the recipe I trust most for a celebration that doesn’t derail your blood sugar. And if you’re planning a full holiday menu, this Easter post has plenty of low-glycemic, nutrient-dense ideas to pull from. This asparagus salad with caper vinaigrette is a crowd pleaser and a beautiful dish to bring or serve for the holiday. If you need an easy, low glycemic treat, try these copycat Reese’s peanut butter eggs or these almond joy macaroons.

asparagus salad with caper vinaigrette and edible flowers, carrot cake close up

I also want to share this post by fellow food writer Jessie-Sierra; The Last Bite, who put together a beautiful guide for planning a Passover or Easter gathering. Her ideas are inspired, and her approach to entertaining is exactly the kind of relaxed, generous hospitality I love. Worth a read if you’re hosting.

loving

Most of you know that my daughter Camille is living with us while she applies to medical school, which means her dog, Luna, is living with us as well. Luna provides endless entertainment and companionship for our dog, Charlie (and for us too!) I have never had a dog with “hair” instead of fur, so caring for Luna’s hair has been a new experience. My hairstylist recommended the Wet Brush brand for both Luna and me! This brush for Luna helps to keep her curls nice and mat-free.

Charlie, Charlie 14 + Luna 1, Camille + Luna

learning from Betty Williams

Don’t miss this one. My friend Betty Williams, Anja Lee Hall and I are hosting a free live homemade kimchi class, and it’s going to be excellent. You’ll learn the difference between fermentation and pickling, the gut-health benefits of kimchi, and how to make a jar completely from scratch — the kind of hands-on, functional food knowledge I love bringing to this community.

Friday, April 10th | 4pm PST / 7pm EST | Zoom Save your spot here →

save your spot here🧡

cooking

Chili pie, tuna and white bean salad (still one of my most-saved recipes), tamale pie, and the winter spoon salad have all been in heavy rotation. But the post I poured the most into this month was the Build a Bowl framework — a system for building blood sugar-friendly, protein-first meals without a recipe. If you missed it, it lives in the recipe index.

I love the comfort of winter meals, but I am slowly coming around to more Spring recipes, so if you love asparagus, artichokes, cauliflower, and citrus, try some of these recipes in my Springtime recipe ebook.

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watching

Shrinking I genuinely cannot decide how I feel about this show — some of the lines are so cringy, and yet I keep coming back. I think it's because at its core it's about a group of people who show up for each other like family through all of life's messiness. That part gets me every time.

Project Hail Mary — I don't want to say too much because the less you know going in, the better. What I will say is that Dr. B, Nolan, and I watched this together, and I have not stopped thinking about it since. If you loved the book, you will not be disappointed. If you haven't read the book, even better. Just watch it.

pouring my heart into

The Build a Bowl post started as a simple framework and turned into one of the most thorough things I’ve written— a complete system for building blood sugar-friendly meals without a recipe, for the rest of your life. Your responses made the work so worth the effort

saving

Two things worth acting on before they expire:

Fullscript Spring Sale — the 25% off everything sale is coming up in May. If you don’t have an account yet, set one up here (everything is always 20% off) so you’re ready when the sale goes live.

Lineage Provisions — April 1–15, a free jar of raw honey with every order over $99. I love their meat sticks, their creatine, and especially this honey — certified glyphosate-free, which means no pesticide residue. Shop here. (The honey won’t appear in your cart, but it will be in your box when it arrives.)

the dresses that my 3 daughters wore are washed and ready in Ellie's closet, my 3 daughters at 3, 1, and 5

creating community

This community keeps me inspired and grateful. In the coming weeks, I have guest posts from some people I deeply admire: The Skeptical Cardiologist, Mira Dessy, Kerry Faber, Michelle Seguin MD and Melissa Norman. Each one brings something different to this space, and I cannot wait for you to “meet” them.

I have been planning ahead with these interviews, guest chefs, and collaborations so that I can be fully present with Madison and baby Ellie when she arrives—without missing a beat here. Everything will keep showing up in your inbox as usual, I’ll just be holding a baby while it does.

A note for my Sonoma County readers (or anyone willing to travel to Sonoma County!)

My daughter Camille is working on a research study through the Department of Kinesiology at Sonoma State University, and they are looking for participants.

The study is called Beyond Mere Muscle: Handgrip Strength as a Marker of Biological Aging — and given how much we talk about muscle, strength, and longevity in this community, it felt like a perfect fit to share.

You may be eligible if you are 40 or older, able to engage in moderate intensity exercise, and have no known cardiovascular, pulmonary, or metabolic diseases. Participation is a single one-hour lab visit at Sonoma State — and here’s the part I love: you walk away with real data about your own body.

During your visit you’ll receive:

A full body composition assessment

Muscular strength and endurance testing

An estimated VO2max from a 6-minute walk test

Cardiovascular risk factor screening

A cognitive function assessment

That’s essentially a comprehensive health snapshot, at no cost to you, while contributing to meaningful research on aging and longevity.

If you’re interested or have questions, reach out to McNair Scholar Petri Alva at alvap@sonoma.edu or Principal Investigator Dr. Bulent Sokmen at sokmen@sonoma.edu.

This is exactly the kind of research that helps us understand aging and physical health — and Camille and the team would be so grateful for your support.

reading

The Secrets of Flowers by Sally Page Emma, a grieving widow, takes a job at a garden center and begins investigating the identity of the florist aboard the Titanic. Equal parts mystery and healing story. I was absorbed in this story from the beginning.

Small Things Like These by Claire Keegan A historical novella set in 1985 Ireland, following a coal merchant in the weeks before Christmas who discovers a young girl locked in a convent coal shed. Short, devastating, and impossible to put down. If you haven't read Claire Keegan yet, start here.

Funny Story by Emily Henry After being jilted by her fiancé for his best friend, librarian Daphne moves in with the best friend's ex-boyfriend. Warm, funny, and genuinely romantic. Highly recommend for anyone who needs a lighter read right now.

Packing for Costa Rica: The Lion Women of Tehran by Marjan Kamali and Theo of Golden by Allen Levi— these two are coming with me, and I cannot wait.

What are you reading right now? Drop it in the comments — I always love a good recommendation!

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Together we’re building something meaningful — a space rooted in real food, metabolic health, and showing up for one another.

P.S. The breastfeeding and postpartum nutrition post is almost ready — it’s one I’ve been looking forward to writing for a long time. If you or someone you love has a new baby coming, stay close.

P.P.S. Sunday, I’m dropping a recipe that might make you forget the original ever existed. Thin Mints. Blood sugar friendly. See you then🧡

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