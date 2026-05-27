Nest Wellness by Beth Bollinger

Nest Wellness by Beth Bollinger

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Rooted & Nourished's avatar
Rooted & Nourished
2h

Thank you so much for sharing. Working hard on some of my less than optimal cholesterol numbers. I think it’s important to remember everyone is different. There are factors that affect individual numbers and we’ve all walked a different metabolic journey. Function Health (my preferred testing) has some different optimal numbers than what you’ve listed and I shoot for those. No doubt that your intentionality with your lifestyle is admirable and your guidance always appreciated. 🧡

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Rachel Ewbank's avatar
Rachel Ewbank
2h

The Correspondent! I just finished it! It was so good!

Thanks for sharing your newsletter! I always read every single word! So fun and informative, like always!💕

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