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May has been a month of big moments and quiet ones.

Ellie is growing and changing fast. Cooking in Madison’s kitchen in Oak Harbor. Nolan finishing his junior year of high school. Camille putting the finishing touches on her medical school applications. Lauren driving up to Oak Harbor for Ellie time — watching my girls become aunties has been one of the unexpected joys of this season. A live class with Michelle Seguin MD that moved me more than I expected. (If you haven’t met her yet, please seek her out!) And the ordinary, sustaining rituals that hold everything together — matcha, movement, lunch with old friends, books, and the community I get to build here with you every single week.

It has been a full and beautiful month. Here is everything that has been sustaining me.

1. listening to these podcasts

Heads and Tails Podcast by husband and wife team Dr Kate and Jay White. She is an OB/GYN and menopause specialist, and he is a psychologist.

20 Good Summers Podcast by Paulina Porischova and her fiancé Jeff Greenstein- just a good reminder that at our age, we likely have 20 good summers left. It has prompted Dr. B and I to make a list of things we want to do and places we want to see.

Levels: this episode about athletes and the persisting myths about the need for a high carb way of fueling workouts

2. wearing these spring favorites

My style philosophy has always been the same: a few things I really love, worn on repeat, that make getting dressed easy. In midlife, I have gotten even more intentional about that. Quality over quantity, comfort without sacrificing how I feel, and nothing that requires more than five minutes of thought in the morning.

This month, I have been living in easy separates, favorite denim, and sundresses, and the same rotating cast of shoes I reach for every spring.

This gingham skirt and t-shirts, always these jeans, Levi’s shorts for hotter days ahead, and this light-weight spring sweater in the perfect blue that goes with everything. Raffia slides, espadrilles, these zip sandals that are comfortable enough to walk miles in, and my trusty Adidas. This thin gold bracelet I have rarely take off, and this raffia bucket hat that has become my new favorite for sunny walks, along with my favorite lightweight polarized aviator sunglasses.

3. moving my body

Strength training twice a week minimum — most weeks I lift with Camille twice and once with Dr. B. Long walks after meals have been genuinely life-changing for my glucose response and my mood. Our dogs, Charlie and Luna, are always enthusiastic participants. Dr. B takes a little more convincing, but he always says once he gets outside, he’s glad he did. In his defense, he is standing and walking all day for his job and plays ice hockey two nights a week, so walking more after work and dinner is not super appealing, but he knows I love it, and the time alone is a perk.

In Oak Harbor, daily walks to the waterfront and then pushing the stroller uphill on the way home, which is its own workout!

For the weeks when I don’t have access to a gym, I have been loving the Capable Method. This arms and abs session needs zero equipment, and this 30-minute full body workout requires just hand weights and a mat. Both are worth bookmarking.

4. nourishing from the inside out

Pique’s new Carrara Marine Collagen is genuinely different, and as someone who thinks carefully about what I recommend, it caught my attention immediately.

Carrara is the first formula to combine Type I marine collagen for skin radiance and smoothness with rare Type II collagen from wild Hokkaido salmon nasal cartilage, which supports deeper structural resilience in skin, joints, and connective tissue. It also includes clinical-grade biotin and micronized pearl powder for hair, nails, and luminosity, all in a rich coconut cream base.

Turning 60 this year has made me think differently about beauty. Not surface beauty, but the kind that comes from nourishing the structure beneath the skin. Collagen production declines significantly during perimenopause and menopause, and this is the most targeted approach I have found to address it from the inside out.

I add Carrara to my afternoon Sun Goddess Matcha. It dissolves instantly and makes the whole drink silkier, richer, a little sweeter, and coconutty. The most effortless upgrade to a ritual I already loved.

Pique is offering Nest Wellness readers 20% off plus exclusive free gifts on Carrara.

shop Carrara here

5. learning from

Michelle Seguin MD brought something really special to The Blood Sugar Method this month. Her live class on building an anti-inflammatory plate through seasonal eating and gardening was one of the most beautiful classes we have hosted — the kind where you walk away genuinely inspired to grow something and cook it. If you missed it, the recording is waiting for you inside the membership.

And coming up on June 24th — I will be teaching a members-only class on baking with alternative, nutrient-dense flours. Everything from almond and lupin to coconut and more — how to use them, when to combine them, and how to get results that taste like something worth making again. If baking blood sugar-friendly has felt complicated or hit-or-miss for you, this one is for you.

And in July, I am so excited to introduce a very special guest — my husband, Dr. Michael Bollinger, board-certified orthopaedic surgeon, fellowship-trained hand and upper extremity specialist, and joint replacement surgeon. Dr. B will be talking about the connection between metabolic health, bone health, and surgical recovery, and opening the floor for your orthopedic questions. This is going to be a really good one.

Join The Blood Sugar Method here to access all recordings and everything else inside the membership.

6. cooking

With my daughter Madison and baby Ellie (who mostly supervised from her bouncy seat or from Maddie’s arms). We made Thai larb, chili pie, burgers, chicken tenders, strawberry rhubarb muffins, cottage cheese and yogurt bowls, and more cups of bone broth and tea than I can count. Cooking for people you love is one of life's great pleasures, and this month I had even more of it than usual.

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7. watching

How to Get to Heaven from Belfast — Dr. B and I stumbled onto this one by accident and could not stop watching. Equal parts absurd and entertaining.

Remarkably Bright Creatures — we watched this one on with Lauren, Maddie, and baby Ellie curled up alongside us. A touching story, and I always love Sally Field.

So fun to revisit The Devil Wears Prada and then go straight into The Devil Wears Prada 2

8. pouring my heart into

Ellie. Madison. This community. The July Reset coming up. Collagen and creatine in my matcha every morning and strength training 2-3x a week because turning 60 means building my 7th decade intentionally, not just hoping for the best.

And I got my labs back this month — and I want to share them with you because I think anyone who tells you how to eat should be able to show receipts

My fasting glucose is 83, fasting insulin 3.9, A1c 5.1%, triglycerides 46, HDL 68, and my triglyceride to HDL ratio — one of the strongest predictors of insulin resistance we have — is 0.68. Almost 60, postmenopausal, no medication.

This is what a consistent, low-glycemic, real food lifestyle looks like over time. Not perfection — there was definitely an empanada in Costa Rica that sent my CGM to 196. But consistency. Day after day, year after year.

These numbers are possible for you, too. That is why I do this work.

A special note: I eat animal protein — eggs, salmon, full fat Greek yogurt, full fat cottage cheese, mackerel, oysters, grass-fed beef, salmon, and sardines. I always have and I always will, not out of habit but because the evidence for complete animal protein in midlife, particularly for muscle preservation, bone density, and cognitive health, is some of the strongest in nutrition science. I respect that people make different choices for different reasons. But I worry about the growing trend of eliminating entire food groups that humans have eaten for hundreds of thousands of years — especially in midlife, when protein quality and bioavailability matter tremendously. Want to learn more about lab testing and biomarkers worth tracking? Function Health is where I get my own comprehensive labs done (over 100 biomarkers at an exceptional value). Dr. Mica | Swiss Army Mum has written an excellent guide to metabolic health biomarkers, worth bookmarking.

9. grateful for

A body that is still strong. A husband who supports everything I build. Four children who are thriving. A granddaughter who has completely rearranged my priorities in the best possible way. And this community, which continues to surprise and move me every single week.

10. creating community

One of the things I think about most is how to help this community connect not just with me, but with each other. We are thousands of women from all over the world who found each other through a shared interest in feeling well, and that is remarkable.

I came across a wonderful article recently by friendship expert Anna Goldfarb, author of Modern Friendship, in which she talks about five questions that spark meaningful connections. I want to try all five here. (These questions work IRL too, try them!)

Drop your answers in the comments. I will be reading every single one, and I have a feeling you will find your people!

1. What have you been obsessed with lately? An invitation for enthusiasm. The best case scenario is that you realize you share an obsession with someone else.

2. What keeps you busy? Not where you work, but what lights you up. Hobbies, passions, the things that make your days feel full.

3. What have you been watching, reading, or listening to that you recommend? Share your current favorites and give someone in this community a reason to reach out.

4. Who or what makes you laugh the hardest? Humor is one of the seven pillars of friendship, according to evolutionary psychologist Robin Dunbar. If we share a sensibility, we are already friends.

5. What do you wish more people knew about you? This one is my favorite. Open-ended, a little vulnerable, and always surprising.

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11. reading these books

Recent reads I have loved:

KIN by Tayari Jones

When the World Fell Silent by Donna Jones Alward

License to Thrill: Lily Bollinger, A Champagne Widows Novel by Rebecca Rosenberg

The Trouble with Sheep and Goats by Joanna Cannon

What are you reading right now? Drop it in the comments — I always love a good recommendation!

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12. gifting these for the dads in my life

Father's Day is just around the corner, and I have been thinking about the men in my life who have shaped my world. Dr. B, my own father, and new dad Garrett. Here are a few things worth gifting: this smash burger kit, a wireless meat thermometer, a “smart” birdfeeder with ID feature, Beats headphones like my favorite pair, these leather slippers that Dr. B loves, a gift card for their favorite restaurant, or a gift that costs nothing but your time, like a “coupon” for a hike, a picnic, watching a game together, or a day spent fishing or birding.

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If this post resonated, please hit ❤️ and restack so others can find their way here too. Together we are building something meaningful — a space rooted in real food, metabolic health, and showing up for one another.

Nourishing you always,

P.S.

The July Reset runs July 13–20 — seven days of clean, low-glycemic eating with community support. If you have been thinking about joining us, this is your moment. Sign up here to get on the waitlist.

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weighing Ellie in a tray on the kitchen scale (she slept through the whole silly thing)

soaking up time with daddy Garrett before he leaves for a 4 month deployment

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