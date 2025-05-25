Baked pasta has always been a comfort food favorite in our home, especially for my son Nolan, who believes the cheesier, the better! While I certainly appreciate his enthusiasm for those classic, indulgent versions, this Mediterranean inspired version is a more sophisticated approach that provides more plants, more flavor, and more nutrients.

This grown-up version comes loaded with colorful vegetables, substantial protein from the lupin pasta, and plenty of fiber to keep you feeling satisfied longer. The artichokes, kalamata olives, and cherry tomatoes bring bright Mediterranean flavors while the feta adds just enough cheese to satisfy those comfort food cravings.

When I recently asked subscribers what they needed more of, the overwhelming response was (after dessert and chocolate) "easy weeknight dinners" — and this recipe delivers exactly that. From start to finish, it comes together with minimal hands-on time, making it perfect for busy evenings when you want something impressive and satisfying without spending hours in the kitchen.

Nutrients:

Lupin Pasta : Provides approximately 20g of protein per serving—nearly double the protein in chickpea pasta and triple that of traditional pasta. Lupin beans are rich in B vitamins, phosphorus, calcium, manganese, magnesium, and iron while supporting healthy gut bacteria with its high fiber content.

Olive Oil : Rich in heart-healthy monounsaturated fats and potent antioxidants called polyphenols that fight inflammation. The fat helps slow carbohydrate absorption, supporting stable blood sugar.

Artichoke Hearts : Terrific source of prebiotic fiber that feeds beneficial gut bacteria. Contains cynarin and silymarin compounds that support liver function and digestion while providing folate, vitamin K, and potassium.

Cherry Tomatoes : Contain lycopene, a powerful antioxidant that becomes more bioavailable when cooked (especially in combination with extra virgin olive oil!). Provide vitamin C, potassium, and polyphenols that support heart health.

Kalamata Olives : Offer healthy monounsaturated fats and unique polyphenols with anti-inflammatory properties. Their natural fat content enhances nutrient absorption from other ingredients.

Garlic : Contains allicin and other sulfur compounds with antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties. Supports cardiovascular health and immune function.

Feta Cheese: Provides calcium, phosphorus, and protein while containing less lactose than many dairy products, making it easier to digest for some people with mild lactose sensitivity.

Continuous Glucose Monitor Results:

my glucose response to this baked pasta + an after dinner walk

the recipe: Mediterranean baked pasta

By Beth Bollinger of Nest Wellness

Low glycemic, gluten and grain free, vegetarian, with dairy free options

Serves 4-6

Equipment