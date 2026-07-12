I have spent the last two and a half weeks in Oak Harbor on Whidbey Island with my daughter Maddie and granddaughter Ellie. We have taken many walks down to the water, around town, to the market, and out for lunch. This time together has been sweet and memorable.

One of those lunches was a delicious quiche from a local coffee shop that Maddie and I were determined to replicate with a grain-free crust. When I make a grain-free crust, it has to rival or improve upon a wheat crust — and I think this one does. It is buttery, flaky, protein-rich, and holds together beautifully as a handheld slice. It even freezes well.

The filling is super creamy and loaded with Mediterranean flavors. We have made this several times this week, and I have stocked Maddie’s freezer with individually wrapped slices for easy breakfasts after I leave. In case you are curious, I have also been filling her freezer with chili pie, lasagna, roast chicken, bone broth, and three new flavors of breakfast cookies — more on those soon!

That's the same ease I want for you: a freezer full of breakfasts that love you back, ready on the busiest mornings.

This quiche earns its place on the breakfast table. A full dozen eggs and a cup of cottage cheese give you a filling that’s genuinely high in complete protein — the kind that stabilizes blood sugar, supports muscle, and keeps you full well into the afternoon. Lupin flour in the crust adds meaningful amounts of protein and fiber without any grains, making this one of the most protein-forward quiches you’ll find anywhere.

Feta contributes a real calcium boost — roughly 140mg per ounce — alongside the eggs (about 25mg each) and the cottage cheese. A single slice delivers a meaningful start toward your daily calcium target. The kale or spinach adds fiber and micronutrients, and the healthy fat from the butter or ghee supports absorption of the fat-soluble vitamins — K, D, and A — already present in the eggs and greens. Everything in this recipe is doing something good for your body.

here’s what’s waiting for you below:

The complete sheet pan Mediterranean quiche — the grain-free, protein-forward recipe I tested and retested until the crust was genuinely flaky (no small feat without gluten).

The full recipe with exact measurements, including my flaky lupin-and-nut or seed-flour crust that delivers real protein and fiber with zero grain

Step-by-step instructions for a foolproof crust — my cold-butter method for those flaky layers, plus the no-food-processor workaround

Nutritionist Notes breaking down the protein, calcium, and blood-sugar benefits in every slice

A full list of Swaps — nut-free, dairy-free, and vegetarian options so it works for your kitchen

My Tips for Success, including videos and make-ahead and freezer instructions for effortless breakfasts all week long

Bake it once this weekend, and you’ll have protein-rich, grab-and-go breakfasts waiting all week long. Let’s get cooking! 🧡

Come into the kitchen with me

As always, this recipe is free of gluten, refined grain, and refined sugar, is low glycemic and blood sugar friendly, and made with whole food ingredients to support your metabolic health. Feel free to download and print the recipe PDF below🧡

mediterranean sheetpan quiche

9 x 13 inch baking pan | Makes 8 pieces Prep time: 45 minutes | Bake time: 28–30 minutes | Cooling time: 10 minutes