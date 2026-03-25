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If you follow my Instagram stories where I share my daily meals, you already know this salad makes a regular appearance on my plate.

I turn 60 this year, and this is my year of intentional muscle building. That means foundational protein at every single meal. This salad makes that easy. Tuna, beans, olive oil, fermented vegetables — protein, fiber, healthy fat, and gut support in one bowl, made on Sunday, ready all week.

I’ll often round it out with a couple of eggs or a scoop of cottage cheese to hit my 30 gram protein target, and I always have a source of ferments alongside for gut health. My current favorite midday ritual: this salad alongside a warm matcha latte — calm, focused energy and a blood-sugar-stable lunch in one sitting. Simple, economical, and deeply satisfying.

This is one of my most-used and loved meal prep recipes: my Mediterranean Tuna + Bean Salad.

Mediterranean inspired tuna + bean salad

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Why this salad works for metabolic health

The beauty of this salad is that it gets better after a day or two in the fridge as the flavors meld together. The protein from tuna, fiber from beans, healthy fat from olives and olive oil, and gut-supporting probiotics from fermented red peppers make this one of the most complete, blood-sugar-stable meals you can prep ahead.

And a big bonus — the Levels Health app confirmed what I already suspected: this tuna + white bean salad is a genuinely smart choice for metabolic health and longevity.

my glucose response to this tuna + bean salad

Why canned fish deserves a permanent spot in your pantr y

Canned tuna is one of my most recommended pantry staples.

Rich in high-quality protein that stabilizes blood sugar and keeps you satisfied

Excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids that support heart health and reduce inflammation

Contains vitamin D, selenium, and iodine — nutrients many of us don’t get enough of

Zero carbohydrates, making it ideal for blood sugar management

Shelf-stable, affordable, and requires zero cooking

Sardines deserve a special mention: one can plus one serving of yogurt gets me to 1,200mg of calcium from food alone — the daily target for women 50+.

Canned fish costs significantly less than fresh while delivering similar nutritional benefits — but source matters, especially for tuna. Mercury accumulates in larger, longer-lived fish, and tuna — particularly albacore — is one of the higher-mercury fish in the food supply. This is why I’m specific about the brands I buy and choose those packed in extra virgin olive oil.

For tuna, I reach for Safe Catch first — it’s the only brand that tests every individual fish for mercury before canning, with a limit ten times stricter than the FDA standard. Wild Planet is also a solid choice, sourcing only younger, smaller pole-and-line caught fish that naturally accumulate less mercury.

For sardines, mackerel, cod, and salmon — the mercury concern is much lower by nature, since these are small, short-lived fish. This is where Matiz and Fishwife shine — exceptional quality, responsibly sourced, and among the most nutritious canned fish available. Learn more about choosing healthy fish in this post by Annie Fenn, MD.

some of my favorites

Ways to enjoy this tuna + bean salad…

As always, this recipe is free of gluten and refined sugar, low carb and blood sugar friendly, and made with whole food ingredients to support your metabolic health. Feel free to download and print the recipe PDF below🧡

If you like this kind of to-go recipe, you might like my Healthy Lunches On The Go ebook!

Mediterranean tuna + bean salad

By Beth Bollinger of Nest Wellness

Prep Time: 15 minutes Meal prep, blood sugar friendly, gluten-free, refined sugar free, low carb. Prep once, eat all week.

Serves: 5-6

Equipment

Ingredients

For the salad:

For the vinaigrette:

6 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

2 tbsp apple cider vinegar

2 tbsp lemon juice (optional, but makes a more zesty, lemony dressing)

1 tsp Dijon mustard

1/2 tsp sea salt

Freshly ground black pepper to taste

1 clove garlic or 1 tsp shallot, minced (optional)

Method

In a large bowl, gently break up the tuna into flakes. Add the drained beans, sliced olives, and diced fermented red peppers. If using, add the red onion and parsley. In a small bowl or jar, whisk together the olive oil, apple cider vinegar, Dijon mustard, salt, pepper, and garlic (if using). Pour the dressing over the salad and gently toss to combine. For best flavor, refrigerate for at least 30 minutes before serving to allow the flavors to meld. Store in recycled jars or airtight containers in the refrigerator for up to 5 days. Enjoy with a handful of walnuts, a couple of eggs, a scoop of cultured cottage cheese, a square of dark chocolate, or a piece of the flatbread.

I’ve been starting my day with Pique’s Sun Goddess Matcha all winter — especially on cold mornings when I want warmth and clarity without the jitters that can come with coffee.

Most days I have a matcha in the morning, again alongside lunch, and sometimes a third in the afternoon when I need a calm, focused reset. It’s become one of my most consistent daily rituals.

It’s ceremonial-grade organic matcha from Kagoshima, Japan, shaded longer to naturally increase L-theanine and chlorophyll. The pairing of caffeine + L-theanine creates focused, steady energy — what Harvard Health describes as a “calmer alertness” compared to coffee.

Matcha is also rich in antioxidants, including EGCG, which support cellular health, immune resilience, and metabolic balance — something I’m especially mindful of as I focus on building muscle and supporting my metabolic health this year.

I usually make it as a warm latte in the morning, blended with goat whey after strength training, or simply over ice in the afternoon. Awake, calm, and clear — never wired.

✨ Right now, Pique is offering up to 20% off for life + free gifts on Sun Goddess Matcha when you use my link.

20% off + free gifts🧡

Together, we're building a community focused on real food and metabolic health. If you enjoyed this post, please “like” and “restack” to help others find their way to better health, too! Tell me — are you a canned tuna person or do you prefer sardines? And what's your go-to meal prep lunch? I'd love to know what you're making!

Thank you for being here,

PS

The April Reset starts April 13 — seven days of clean, low-glycemic eating with a community of people doing it alongside you. If you've been thinking about joining us, there's still time to order your kit and join the group. Learn more⤵

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Download the recipe below for the full list of swaps, variations, and meal prep notes — this one is endlessly adaptable.

Nest Wellness Tuna + Bean Salad 441KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

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