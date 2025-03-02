I know I have hinted at a project I have been working on and some of you have even filled out our survey. I can’t reveal the whole thing yet, but I can say that the past two weeks have been a whirlwind of filming sessions, equipment setups, and long production days.

While I love creating content for our new course "The Blood Sugar Method" with my business partner Anja Hall, who's visiting from France, maintaining our metabolic health during intensive working and filming days can be challenging, to say the least.

If you've ever faced back-to-back meetings or stared down office or hospital cafeteria options feeling your stress levels and your glucose rise in anticipation, you understand the struggle! Maintaining stable blood sugar can feel impossible when you are trapped at your desk with looming deadlines and limited healthy options nearby. This week, I was determined to do better with my to-go lunches.

Enter my protein-packed, fiber-rich, Mediterranean-inspired Tuna + Bean Salad. I meal-prepped a big batch, and we've had blood-sugar friendly lunches ready. No energy crashes from questionable takeout are required.

Mediterranean inspired tuna + bean salad

The beauty of this salad is that it gets better after a day or two in the fridge as all the flavors meld together. Plus, the protein from tuna and fiber from beans kept our energy steady during long filming days for "The Blood Sugar Method." Adding fermented red peppers adds flavor and gut-supporting probiotics – something we both needed while maintaining our intense production schedule.

Let me share the recipe that saved us from the metabolic chaos of on-set food! A big bonus? The Levels Health app tells me this Mediterranean inspired tuna + bean salad is a smart choice for longevity!

my glucose response to this tuna + bean salad

Why Canned Fish Is a Metabolic Health Champion

One of the stars of this recipe is canned tuna, which deserves special mention for being a true to-go lunch hero. Here's why I'm such a fan of keeping canned fish in your pantry:

Health Benefits:

Rich in high-quality protein that helps stabilize blood sugar and keeps you satisfied

Excellent source of omega-3 fatty acid s that support heart health and reduce inflammation

Contains vitamin D, selenium, and iodine —nutrients many of us don't get enough of

Sardines are an excellent source of calcium! One can of sardines and one serving of yogurt gets me to 1200mg of calcium from food in a day . ( women 50+ need 1200mg/day )

Zero carbohydrates , making it perfect for blood sugar management

Shelf-stable protein that doesn't require refrigeration until opened

Affordability:

Costs significantly less than fresh fish while providing similar nutritional benefits

Can be purchased in bulk when on sale! Costco carries Safe Catch tuna and wild caught salmon in cans

Reduces food waste since you only open what you need

Often more economical per gram of protein than many other protein sources

Saves money you might otherwise spend on takeout when hunger strikes

Convenience:

Ready to eat with zero cooking required

Portable and perfect for office environments

Requires no refrigeration until opened

Available in various sizes from single-serving to family-sized cans

Can be stored for years, making it perfect for last-minute meal solutions

some of my favorites

Coupons

Goldridge Farms extra virgin olive oil use code NEST20

Vera Salt plastic free salt! use code BETH

Thrive Market save 40% on your first order -find Safe Catch, Matiz, and Wild Planet brands of canned fish

Lupin pasta use code NEST20

Levels Health CGM (continuous glucose monitor)

As always, this recipe is free of gluten and refined sugar, low carb and blood sugar friendly, and made with whole food ingredients to support your metabolic health. Feel free to download and print the recipe PDF below🧡

If you like this kind of to-go recipe, you might like my Healthy Lunches On The Go ebook.

Mediterranean tuna + bean salad

By Beth Bollinger of Nest Wellness

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Serves: 5-6

Equipment