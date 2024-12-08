blood sugar friendly, grain-free, and refined sugar free biscotti

I LOVE the holidays, but like most people, they are a very busy time. Dr. B and I got married on December 17th, 1994, so this year is our 30th wedding anniversary! We chose to get married in December because Mike was a medical student at the time, and that is when he had a break.

In hindsight, another time of year would probably have been better to “spread out” the festivities, especially since my birthday falls on December 20th, Christmas is on the 25th, my mom’s birthday is on December 26th, and then, of course, New Year’s Eve on the 31st! It makes for a festive but often crazy time of year.

We have always put our anniversary on the back burner because holiday parties, our 4 children, and Christmas always seem to take precedence, but this year, we decided to block out time for the two of us! We are going to London to celebrate our anniversary and my birthday, enjoy the city at Christmastime, and visit some friends. I will be sure to share some snaps from our adventures.

Because we are leaving soon and returning just before Christmas, I have been making cookie dough this week that I will freeze. When I return, I can thaw the dough and make fresh cookies with my children right before Christmas.

This is a simple hack you can all use to stay on top of your healthy baking needs. Make all the cookie dough you need now (keep it in the fridge or freezer), and you can bake cookies as you need them for parties, impromptu house guests, or as gifts for teachers, friends, or neighbors.

Today's brand new recipe is Cranberry Pecan Biscotti. I had never made biscotti before this week, but my family loved them so much that I will be making them more often!

Today’s brand new recipe is Cranberry Pecan Biscotti. I had never made biscotti before this week, but my family loved them so much that I will be making them more often!

The customization options are endless, but I will include many ideas for you to make these your own. Think pistachio, chocolate, cherry, ginger, almond, walnut, goji berry- you get the idea!

*I have also included bonus notes below about replacing sugar in your favorite recipes!

Now for my new Cranberry Pecan Biscotti recipe! They are free of gluten, grain, refined sugar, and dairy. I have included swaps to make them nut-free and egg-free as well.

Cranberry Pecan Biscotti

By Beth Bollinger of Nest Wellness

Gluten-free, grain-free, refined sugar-free, dairy-free

makes 12 biscotti cookies

Equipment