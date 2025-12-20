This is it. My last working day of 2025.

Today is my 59th birthday, and I’m not sure why it took me so long to see that I deserve real rest.

My tendency is to overdeliver, always. I know your time and money are precious, and I want you to always feel the value when you subscribe to Nest Wellness. But this tendency to give and overdeliver is also sometimes a recipe for burnout, especially for us solopreneurs. So…

I’m closing my laptop and stepping away for the rest of the year. No recipe testing. No content creation. No notifications. I have set up some newsletters to wing their way to you while I’m unplugged, so stay tuned for those gems!

I plan to rest, read, go skiing, and spend quality time with Dr. B and our family. I am also quietly preparing to become a grandmother this spring…something that still takes my breath away!

I’ve never done this before. I’ve traveled and worked remotely, but I’ve never truly stopped- not in the 5 years since starting Nest Wellness, and not in the almost 18 months since the birth of this Substack (this is issue #198!).

Recently, I read an end-of-year note from fellow writer Andi Bitay, who gave herself (and her readers) permission to actually pause. Not “work a little less,” but stop. It landed deeply.

We all need that permission.

So I’m taking it. And I’m offering it to you, too.

Before I go, I want to leave you with resources

I know many of you will be navigating holiday meals, family gatherings, and that in-between stretch where routines loosen and schedules blur. While I’m away, I want you to have everything you might need, right at your fingertips.

For holiday cooking and gatherings

For understanding your metabolic health

For the basics

Everything is here. Everything is waiting for you. Take what you need, use what helps, and come back to the rest when you’re ready.

A look back at 2025

When this year started, Nest Wellness had about 11,000 subscribers. Today, we are nearing 20,000.

The Blood Sugar Method course (in its first 6 months!) has served hundreds of students who are now managing their metabolic health with confidence. Our quarterly detox programs brought together a community of people supporting each other through real change.

But more than the numbers, what moves me is the stories. The readers who have reversed prediabetes. The course member who said, “For the first time in years, I feel like myself again.”

That’s why I do this work.

Thank you for being here. For reading, for trying my recipes, for asking thoughtful questions, and for sharing your wins and struggles. You make this work meaningful.

What’s coming in 2026

I’ve been thinking about what I want Nest Wellness to become next year. I want this to be a place you return to again and again for support, inspiration, recipes, and practical guidance.

2026 will be my 60th year on this earth, and that blows me away. I’m not sure how time has flown by so quickly. My firstborn turns 30 this year and will give birth to her first baby, my first grandchild. These milestones have me thinking deeply about longevity, vitality, and what truly matters.

More real food, real results. Recipe development will always be at the heart of what I do, but I want to go deeper into the why behind the recipes. What makes something blood sugar-friendly? How do you adapt your family favorites? What actually works in a real kitchen with real constraints?

Guest experts and conversations. I loved having Annie Fenn, MD, Emma Frisch, Maria Cross, Dr. Dana Leigh Lyons, DTCM, and Tanmeet Sethi, MD and many more as guest teachers this year. In 2026, I want to bring you more voices: doctors, nutritionists, strength + longevity specialists, chefs and more who share our evidence based approach to metabolic health. Stay tuned for collabs with Nicki Sizemore, Michelle Seguin MD and more!

Deeper dives into metabolic health. More on hormones and menopause. More on the connection between metabolic health and longevity. More on practical strategies for building sustainable habits that last.

Community that feels like coming home. The Blood Sugar Method course members have become a real community- supporting each other, sharing recipes, celebrating wins. I want to nurture that even more in 2026, both inside the course and here in this newsletter.

This newsletter has become my home. And I want it to feel like yours, too.

Now, go rest

If you’re still working, I hope you finish soon and actually stop.

If you’re already on break, I hope you’re truly resting- not half-scrolling, half-planning, half-present (a reminder for me as much as for you!)

The recipes will wait. The health goals can wait. The self-improvement can wait.

What matters right now is connection. Presence. Rest. Joy.

I’ll see you in 2026, rested, inspired, and ready to support you in building the metabolic health that lets you live fully.

With gratitude,

P.S. Before the year ends, take a moment to look back at what you built- not what you didn’t finish, but what you did. The meals you cooked. The walks you took. The choices you made for your health. The moments you showed up for yourself. It’s probably more than you think🧡

Invite your friends and earn rewards!

If you enjoy Nest Wellness, share it with your friends and earn rewards when they subscribe!

Refer a friend

Some links in this newsletter are affiliate links, meaning I may earn a small commission if you make a purchase. This helps keep Nest Wellness running at no extra cost to you. I only share things I truly love and recommend what I truly believe in. Thank you for supporting this community!