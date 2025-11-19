Nest Wellness 2025 holiday gift guide
100+ ideas for something they want, something they need, something to wear, something to read
With this gift guide, I wanted to share what we use and love in our home.
You’ll find 100+ gift ideas, including… gifts that don’t cost anything, gifts you can make in your kitchen, gifts under $75, gifts for her, gifts for him, and many more exciting ideas for all the special people in your life.
My Favorite Gift-Giving Framework:
A simple gift-giving framework Dr. B and I have always used: give each child something to wear, something to read, something they want, and something they need. This keeps gift giving intentional and manageable.
We have four children (five if you count my son-in-law like I do!), and I’m happy to share that most of them will be home for the holidays! With two of my daughters grown and living on their own, having them home for the holidays isn’t necessarily a given, so when it happens, I am immensely grateful and the happiest mama. This year is extra special—we’re expecting our first grandchild in April 2026, and celebrating together feels even more meaningful.
For us, family pajamas are a must every year. This year we chose pajamas from The Gap - everyone matching on Christmas morning makes for the sweetest photos and memories.
Whether you’re shopping for loved ones, looking for one meaningful gift, or simply gathering ideas for the future, just remember: the best gifts are often the simplest ones—time together, a homemade meal, or a heartfelt note. But if you are shopping, here are some intentional, quality items that have stood the test of time.
Let’s dive in!
Gifts That Don’t Cost a Thing
Handwritten letters – share favorite memories, what you admire about them, or hopes for the year ahead.
Homemade coupons – “Good for one home-cooked meal,” “A morning of sleeping in while I make breakfast,” or “An afternoon hike together.”
Playlist or podcast recommendations – curate something thoughtful based on their interests.
Recipe sharing – write out family recipes by hand with notes about why they’re special. Use this template!
Time and presence – offer an afternoon of babysitting, dog walking, help with a project, or simply a walk or your undivided attention.
Your expertise – teach them something you’re good at, whether cooking, organizing, gardening, or budgeting.
Digital photo albums – gather photos from the year and create a shared album or slideshow.
Gifts from Your Kitchen
Homemade treats make meaningful gifts, especially when they support blood sugar balance! Package these in cute jars tied with ribbon, or arrange in a basket lined with a pretty tea towel:
Breakfast cookies – perfect for busy mornings.
Coffee Syrups – 10 flavors to choose from!
Fudgy Breakfast Brownies – rich, satisfying, and packed with protein.
Grain-free granola – package in jars with a ribbon.
Homemade bone broth – freeze in quart containers with instructions.
No Oats mix – include a recipe card!
Salt and Spice blends – create your own signature blend in small jars.
Edible Gifts
Beautiful, artisanal foods make wonderful gifts. Create a basket of goodies (I like to line a basket with a pretty tea towel), or choose one or two items as a hostess gift, tied with neutral ribbon or a pretty striped ribbon. Here are some of my favorites:
Big Spoon sauces - I especially love their Magic Beans and Chili Crisp
Extra virgin olive oil - from Gold Ridge Farms (NEST20 to save)
Ground vanilla - by Beyond Good
Hazelnut dark chocolate - such a decadent treat!
Journeyman Meat Co - local, Sonoma County family-owned artisanal meats
Kiss the Flower honey - makes a lovely gift: this is a personal favorite and local company
Lupin pasta - introduce your family and friends to this high-protein, nutrient-dense pasta! (code NEST20)
No Oats travel packets - perfect for Holiday travel or gifting!
Organic, raw granola - (NEST20 to save)
Really good vanilla extract - by Beyond Good
Retrograde is our local coffee shop, and any gift basket that I give always includes some of their small-batch roasted coffee beans
Specialty sauerkraut and ferments - Yin Yang carrots and Ruby kraut are pretty special!
Vanilla beans by Beyond Good
Supporting Small Businesses + Regenerative Farms
When you choose to shop, consider supporting businesses that align with your values. These are companies doing things right—supporting regenerative agriculture, using clean ingredients, and family-owned:
Starwalker Organic Farms (coupon code YOUARTETASTY)
Wild Pastures regeneratively raised meats (NEST20 to save)
Kitchen Essentials - Investment Pieces That Last
These are my workhorse favorites that I use daily. Yes, they’re an investment, but they’re built to last decades and make cooking real food easier and more enjoyable:
All-Clad stainless steel saucepan versatile, durable, and perfect for everything
Cuisinart 14 cup food processor a game-changer for chopping, mixing, and speeding up prep
Mauviel carbon steel small pan heats evenly and develops a beautiful patina, ideal for searing or sautéing
Staub 5.5 qt Cocotte perfect for braises, stews, and slow-cooked comfort meals
Staub 13 qt Soup Pot a true workhorse for large batches of soup, chili, or stock
Staub 5.75 qt Rooster Cocotte adds charm to your table while delivering even cooking for roasts or casseroles
Staub 12” Skillet heavy-duty, versatile, and perfect for searing, roasting, or baking
Vitamix blender smooth, powerful, and ideal for smoothies, soups, sauces, and everything in between
Everyday kitchen tools:
Colorful dish towels add a cheerful pop to your kitchen while keeping things functional and fresh
Colorful woven dishcloths durable, sustainable, and a small way to make daily cleanup a little brighter
Quality knife set makes prep work easier, safer, and so much more enjoyable
Zwilling warming teapot perfect for cozy evenings and keeping your tea warm through a slow morning
Zwilling personal blender compact, powerful, and ideal for smoothies or soups made with real ingredients
Zwilling 32-piece vacuum seal storage set keeps leftovers fresh longer and helps reduce food waste (a total fridge upgrade!)
Dining + Entertaining
For the host or home chef in your life:
Clean, non-toxic Holiday candles fill your home with cozy seasonal scents without synthetic fragrances or toxins
Charcuterie board perfect for gathering, whether you’re hosting friends or enjoying a simple evening snack spread
Cozy throw blankets soft, warm, and ideal for curling up after dinner or during a quiet winter morning
Gingham linen napkins choose from 3 gorgeous colors
Set of 3 Wooden serving bowls beech wood bowls uniquely hand cut by skilled artisans and created to be a lasting, heirloom-quality piece
Personalized cutting board beautiful enough to display, practical enough for everyday use, and a thoughtful gift for any home cook
Travel + Adventure
For the adventurer or frequent traveler:
Backpack (laptop compartment) perfect for work, travel, or errands when you need to stay organized and hands-free
Comfy Adidas everyday shoes supportive enough for long days on your feet but stylish enough for everyday wear
Cuyana heart case a small, thoughtful accessory that keeps your essentials (and a little joy) close at hand
Headphones for walks, workouts, or tuning into your favorite podcast while you move through the day
Italian leather handwoven tote timeless, beautifully crafted, and roomy enough for all your daily must-haves
Stainless steel water bottle keeps water cold for hours so you stay hydrated wherever the day takes you
Weekender bag the perfect travel companion for quick getaways or overnight trips
Fitness + Movement
For anyone prioritizing strength and metabolic health:
Puffer coat stay warm and comfortable so you can keep moving, even when it’s cold outside
Stylish Weighted vest (code nestwellness15) a chic way to build bone strength and boost your cardio on daily walks
Standard weighted vest simple, durable, and perfect for adding resistance to any walk or workout
Trampoline rebounder gentle on joints and great for bone health, circulation, and energy
Resistance bands lightweight, portable, and versatile for strength training anywhere
Workout leggings supportive and flattering, ideal for everything from strength sessions to stretching
Workout shorts comfortable and breathable for your indoor or outdoor workouts
Workout jacket layer up for early morning walks or cool-downs while staying cozy and stylish
Yoga mat provides the perfect balance of cushioning and grip, making every flow, stretch, or meditation feel comfortable and supported
Tech
AirPods / wireless earbuds / headphones — perfect for hands-free calls, music, or podcasts while on the go or cooking!
Apple Watch — keeps you connected, tracks your activity, and supports your wellness goals
Bluetooth speaker — fill any room (or backyard!) with music, podcasts, or holiday tunes
Instant camera (Instax, Polaroid) — capture memories in a fun, tangible way that lasts
Kindle e-reader — store hundreds of books in one lightweight device, perfect for travel or cozy reading
Portable phone charger — essential for keeping devices powered during busy days or travel
Smart speaker (Amazon Echo, Google Home) — hands-free convenience for music, timers, reminders, and smart home control
Bio-Hacking + Health Gadgets
These are the gadgets I personally own, use, love, and would recommend. They’ve genuinely helped me understand my metabolic health better:
CGM Levels Health 2 months free - continuous glucose monitor and robust app for learning how food, stress, sleep, and exercise affect your blood glucose
Keto Mojo - measures ketones and blood glucose
Lumen - pocket nutritionist for getting to fat burn and increasing metabolic flexibility (use code BETHB)
Oura ring - the best gadget for sleep and step tracking
For Her
Cozy essentials:
Fair Isle sweater – cozy, classic winter style
Italian wool coat - I wear mine with jeans, a sweater and boots all winter long
Silk pillowcase – gentle on skin and hair
Silk sleeping eye mask – restful sleep and skin-friendly, the mask that Dr. B and I love!
Ugg slippers – cozy luxury for mornings/evenings
Water repellent suede clog mules I wear these around the house and to and from the gym
For Him
Practical favorites:
Apple Watch – tech-savvy essential
Beanie – cozy winter essential
Joggers – comfortable without looking sloppy
Kindle – most compact Kindle, faster page turns, higher contrast, enhanced reading experience
Men’s sport shorts – durable and comfy
Slippers – cozy for evenings at home
Wireless earbuds – for workouts, commutes, or cooking
Books Worth Reading + Gifting
Peter Attia, Outlive: The Science & Art of Longevity – Science-backed insights on how to live stronger, healthier, and longer through metabolic and lifestyle strategies.
- You Are Not Broken and The Menopause Moment– Two empowering books focused on women’s health, and self-care.
- How to Feed Your Brain – A science-backed guide exploring the connection between diet and mental health, with practical steps to optimize brain function through nutrition.
- The Brain Health Kitchen – Delicious real-food recipes paired with evidence-based strategies to support brain health and metabolic wellness. Dr. Fenn was a recent guest doctor inside The Blood Sugar Method.
- Seasonal Family Almanac and Feast by Firelight – Substack writer, chef, and recent guest chef inside The Blood Sugar Method.
- The Obesity Code, The Diabetes Code, and The Complete Guide to Fasting – A deep dive into insulin, fasting, and metabolic health for lasting weight and blood sugar control.
- The New Menopause – Navigating hormonal changes with practical strategies for energy, health, and metabolic balance in midlife.
Casey Means, Good Energy – A practical guide to optimizing metabolic health, blood sugar, and energy through food, lifestyle, and self-tracking.
Lily Nichols, Real Food for Pregnancy and Real Food for Gestational Diabetes– Evidence-based nutrition guidance for pregnancy, emphasizing real food, balanced blood sugar, and metabolic support.
- Joy Is My Justice – Integrative guidance for stress management, self-compassion, and overall wellness to support mind and body. Dr. Sethi was a recent guest doctor inside The Blood Sugar Method.
- The Vegetarian Reset – A plant-forward, low-carb approach with 75 recipes designed to support blood sugar, energy, and overall health.
Thoughtful Gifts Under $75
Apple Watch band – stylish and functional
Baby sweater set with bear ears! - the sweetest baby gift
Engravable bracelet – personalize it for extra meaning
Engraved cutting board – functional, beautiful, and makes a thoughtful gift
Family recipe book – preserve cherished recipes and create new memories
iphone wallet – secure and stylish
Turkish robe - cozy and warm
A gift subscription to Nest Wellness – give the gift of health education + community!
A Final Note
Remember, the most meaningful gifts often can’t be wrapped. Time, presence, a listening ear, a home-cooked meal, or simply showing up - these are the things people remember most. If you do choose to give physical gifts this year, I hope this guide helps you find something intentional and meaningful.
However you celebrate, I’m wishing you joy, connection, and plenty of good food shared with people you love.
Together, we’re building a community focused on real food and metabolic health. If you enjoyed this post, please “like” and “restack” to help others find their way to better health, too! Happy Holidays from our family to yours!
Thank you for being here,
I add links to make it easier for you to find things. Some links are affiliate links, and some are not. With affiliate links, the price stays the same for you, but I may earn a few cents.
