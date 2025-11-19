With this gift guide, I wanted to share what we use and love in our home.

You’ll find 100+ gift ideas, including… gifts that don’t cost anything, gifts you can make in your kitchen, gifts under $75, gifts for her, gifts for him, and many more exciting ideas for all the special people in your life.

My Favorite Gift-Giving Framework:

A simple gift-giving framework Dr. B and I have always used: give each child something to wear, something to read, something they want, and something they need. This keeps gift giving intentional and manageable.

We have four children (five if you count my son-in-law like I do!), and I’m happy to share that most of them will be home for the holidays! With two of my daughters grown and living on their own, having them home for the holidays isn’t necessarily a given, so when it happens, I am immensely grateful and the happiest mama. This year is extra special—we’re expecting our first grandchild in April 2026, and celebrating together feels even more meaningful.

For us, family pajamas are a must every year. This year we chose pajamas from The Gap - everyone matching on Christmas morning makes for the sweetest photos and memories.

Whether you’re shopping for loved ones, looking for one meaningful gift, or simply gathering ideas for the future, just remember: the best gifts are often the simplest ones—time together, a homemade meal, or a heartfelt note. But if you are shopping, here are some intentional, quality items that have stood the test of time.

Let’s dive in!

Gifts That Don’t Cost a Thing

Handwritten letters – share favorite memories, what you admire about them, or hopes for the year ahead.

Homemade coupons – “Good for one home-cooked meal,” “A morning of sleeping in while I make breakfast,” or “An afternoon hike together.”

Playlist or podcast recommendations – curate something thoughtful based on their interests.

Recipe sharing – write out family recipes by hand with notes about why they’re special. Use this template! Nest Wellness Recipe Card 127KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Time and presence – offer an afternoon of babysitting, dog walking, help with a project, or simply a walk or your undivided attention.

Your expertise – teach them something you’re good at, whether cooking, organizing, gardening, or budgeting.

Digital photo albums – gather photos from the year and create a shared album or slideshow. Nolan, my Mom and Dad, Maddie and Garrett with Charlie

Gifts from Your Kitchen

Homemade treats make meaningful gifts, especially when they support blood sugar balance! Package these in cute jars tied with ribbon, or arrange in a basket lined with a pretty tea towel:

Edible Gifts

Beautiful, artisanal foods make wonderful gifts. Create a basket of goodies (I like to line a basket with a pretty tea towel), or choose one or two items as a hostess gift, tied with neutral ribbon or a pretty striped ribbon. Here are some of my favorites:

Supporting Small Businesses + Regenerative Farms

When you choose to shop, consider supporting businesses that align with your values. These are companies doing things right—supporting regenerative agriculture, using clean ingredients, and family-owned:

Kitchen Essentials - Investment Pieces That Last

These are my workhorse favorites that I use daily. Yes, they’re an investment, but they’re built to last decades and make cooking real food easier and more enjoyable:

Everyday kitchen tools:

Dining + Entertaining

For the host or home chef in your life:

Travel + Adventure

For the adventurer or frequent traveler:

Fitness + Movement

For anyone prioritizing strength and metabolic health:

Puffer coat stay warm and comfortable so you can keep moving, even when it’s cold outside

Stylish Weighted vest (code nestwellness15) a chic way to build bone strength and boost your cardio on daily walks

Standard weighted vest simple, durable, and perfect for adding resistance to any walk or workout

Trampoline rebounder gentle on joints and great for bone health, circulation, and energy

Resistance bands lightweight, portable, and versatile for strength training anywhere

Workout leggings supportive and flattering, ideal for everything from strength sessions to stretching

Workout shorts comfortable and breathable for your indoor or outdoor workouts

Workout jacket layer up for early morning walks or cool-downs while staying cozy and stylish

Yoga mat provides the perfect balance of cushioning and grip, making every flow, stretch, or meditation feel comfortable and supported

Tech

Bio-Hacking + Health Gadgets

These are the gadgets I personally own, use, love, and would recommend. They’ve genuinely helped me understand my metabolic health better:

CGM Levels Health 2 months free - continuous glucose monitor and robust app for learning how food, stress, sleep, and exercise affect your blood glucose

Keto Mojo - measures ketones and blood glucose

Lumen - pocket nutritionist for getting to fat burn and increasing metabolic flexibility (use code BETHB)

Oura ring - the best gadget for sleep and step tracking

For Her

Cozy essentials:

For Him

Practical favorites:

Books Worth Reading + Gifting

Thoughtful Gifts Under $75

A Final Note

Remember, the most meaningful gifts often can’t be wrapped. Time, presence, a listening ear, a home-cooked meal, or simply showing up - these are the things people remember most. If you do choose to give physical gifts this year, I hope this guide helps you find something intentional and meaningful.

However you celebrate, I’m wishing you joy, connection, and plenty of good food shared with people you love.

Thank you for being here,

