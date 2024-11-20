something they want, something they need, something to wear, something to read
Nest Wellness Holiday Gift Guide
I have four children, and I am happy to share that they will all be home for the holidays! With two of my daughters grown and living on their own, having them home for the holidays isn’t necessarily a given so when it happens, I am immensely grateful and the happiest mama.
I recently had lunch with a dear friend, and we were talking about gift giving for our mostly grown children. I shared something Dr. B and I have always done with our children, and I thought I would share it with you: we give them something to wear, something to read, something they want, and something they need. This simple framework guides our gift giving.
We do family pajamas every year, and this year, we have chosen pajamas from Print Fresh. I can't wait for them to arrive! The prints are so vibrant and will make for fun family photos.
The older I get, the less I need or want. The best gifts are gifts of time spent with loved ones and the gift of travel and adventure. That being said, I have had many requests for a Nest Wellness gift guide, so here you go! I hope you find something you want, something you need, something to wear, and something to read.
Happy Holidays to you and yours🧡Beth
Kitchen
These are my workhorse favorites that I use daily:
Edible Gifts
Beautiful, artisanal foods make wonderful gifts. Create a basket of goodies (I like to line a basket with a pretty tea towel), or choose one or two items as a hostess gift, tied with a pretty ribbon. Here are some of my favorites:
extra virgin olive oil from Gold Ridge Farms (NEST10 to save)
ground vanilla by Beyond Good
Kiss the Flower honey makes a lovely gift: this is a personal favorite and local company
vanilla beans by Beyond Good
Retrograde is our local coffee shop, and any gift basket that I give always includes some of their small-batch roasted coffee beans
really good vanilla extract by Beyond Good
hazelnut dark chocolate - such a decadent treat!
Big spoon sauces- I especially love their Magic Beans and Chili Crisp
specialty sauerkraut and ferments- Yin Yang carrots and Ruby kraut are pretty special!
lupin pasta- introduce your family and friends to this high-protein, nutrient-dense pasta! (code NEST20)
organic, raw granola (NEST20 to save)
No Oats travel packets- perfect for Holiday travel or gifting!
regeneratively raised meats (NEST20 to save)
Journeyman Meat Co.- local, Sonoma County family-owned artisanal meats
Dining
Old Havana sage green beautiful lasagna pan (include a copy of this recipe!)
Travel
Walking Shoes - my favorite chunky heeled loafer
Our simple framework: we always try to give them something they want, something they need, something to wear, something to read🧡
Fitness
Stylish Weighted vest (code nestwellness15)
Bio-hacking + Gadgets
the gadgets that I own, use, love and would recommend:
CGM Levels Health 2 months free - continuous glucose monitor and robust app for learning how food, stress, sleep, and exercise affect your blood glucose
Keto Mojo - measures ketones and blood glucose
Foracare measures ketones and blood glucose (code BETH10)
Lumen - pocket nutritionist for getting to fat burn and increasing metabolic flexibility (use code BETHB)
Oura ring - the best gadget for sleep and step tracking
Banish - micro-needling, micro stamper for collagen stimulation on face, neck and decolletage
For Her
For Him
Dress watch or this one
Xtrema 3-piece non-stick solid ceramic cookware for Sunday morning omelettes!
Games for the family
Telestrations - we play this almost every holiday and even took it with us to Cabo this Fall!
We’re not really strangers - this one is new to me but one we’ve added to our game cupboard for this holiday season
Health books
yes, I have read all of these and highly recommend them!
Beauty faves -things I use and love
all of my faves pass the Switch Natural clean beauty app guidelines!
Necessaire shampoo and conditioner
Nail polish COTE deep burgundy
Under $50
A subscription to Nest Wellness would make a wonderful gift!
Under $100
