I have four children, and I am happy to share that they will all be home for the holidays! With two of my daughters grown and living on their own, having them home for the holidays isn’t necessarily a given so when it happens, I am immensely grateful and the happiest mama.

I recently had lunch with a dear friend, and we were talking about gift giving for our mostly grown children. I shared something Dr. B and I have always done with our children, and I thought I would share it with you: we give them something to wear, something to read, something they want, and something they need. This simple framework guides our gift giving.

We do family pajamas every year, and this year, we have chosen pajamas from Print Fresh. I can't wait for them to arrive! The prints are so vibrant and will make for fun family photos.

The older I get, the less I need or want. The best gifts are gifts of time spent with loved ones and the gift of travel and adventure. That being said, I have had many requests for a Nest Wellness gift guide, so here you go! I hope you find something you want, something you need, something to wear, and something to read.

Happy Holidays to you and yours🧡Beth

want, need, wear, read🧡

Kitchen

These are my workhorse favorites that I use daily:

Edible Gifts

Beautiful, artisanal foods make wonderful gifts. Create a basket of goodies (I like to line a basket with a pretty tea towel), or choose one or two items as a hostess gift, tied with a pretty ribbon. Here are some of my favorites:

Dining

Travel

Fitness

Bio-hacking + Gadgets

the gadgets that I own, use, love and would recommend:

CGM Levels Health 2 months free - continuous glucose monitor and robust app for learning how food, stress, sleep, and exercise affect your blood glucose

Keto Mojo - measures ketones and blood glucose

Foracare measures ketones and blood glucose (code BETH10)

Lumen - pocket nutritionist for getting to fat burn and increasing metabolic flexibility (use code BETHB)

Oura ring - the best gadget for sleep and step tracking

Banish - micro-needling, micro stamper for collagen stimulation on face, neck and decolletage

For Her

Games for the family

Telestrations - we play this almost every holiday and even took it with us to Cabo this Fall!

We’re not really strangers - this one is new to me but one we’ve added to our game cupboard for this holiday season

Health books

yes, I have read all of these and highly recommend them!

Beauty faves -things I use and love

all of my faves pass the Switch Natural clean beauty app guidelines!

Under $50

Under $100

Thank you🧡

This newsletter wouldn’t be possible without YOU! A huge THANK YOU to all who support my work on Substack.

Happy Thanksgiving to you and yours! If you missed the Thanksgiving Menu (22 CGM-tested recipes) for paid subscribers, access it here.

🧡Beth

Share Nest Wellness by Beth Bollinger

I add links to make it easier for you to find things. Some links are affiliate links, and some are not. With affiliate links, the price stays the same for you, but I may earn a few cents.