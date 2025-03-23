so many ways to enjoy No Oats (and stable blood sugar!)

You know by now that my inspiration for Sunday posts often comes directly from my group chat right here on Substack. Today’s post is my all-time favorite high protein breakfast, plus a round up of more high protein breakfast ideas at the bottom. This is the one breakfast that Dr. B and I go to over and over. It is a staple in our house and what we eat in the morning 9 times out of 10!

No Oats is an easy, low carb, high fiber alternative to traditional oatmeal that will keep your blood sugar stable. I have been wearing a continuous glucose monitor for the last several years, initially to develop recipes for Levels Health. One of the things that became apparent to me almost immediately was that the carb content in oatmeal is very high in relation to its protein and fiber content. So high, in fact, that even when combined with protein, I still get massive blood sugar spikes with oatmeal. With blood sugar spikes, I get chest pain and feel jittery, and then, of course, I have a blood sugar crash an hour later and am hungry again. So, oatmeal is a definite no-go for me. It’s just not worth the blood sugar roller coaster and the chest pain.

I wanted to create something like overnight oats, though, that could be prepped the night before, stored in the refrigerator overnight, and enjoyed in the morning. That is how Overnight No Oats was created! My son calls them "NOATS." My husband will grab his jar of Overnight No Oats and take it to work with him. No Oats can also be easily made a few minutes before you want to eat it, and I will share my exact methods for both preparations below, along with videos!

Overnight “No Oats” Breakfast Bowl

A low-carb, high-fiber alternative to traditional overnight oats that helps maintain stable blood sugar levels

Equipment