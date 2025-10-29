October has been packed with the best kind of busy: travel, family, celebration, some much-needed downtime (and some rare time alone for Dr. B and me), and some really good food.

We started the month in Seattle for a youth bird conference for Nolan and squeezed in precious time with Maddie and Garrett. A successful group detox with all the delicious recipes that came with it, a first photo of our grandbaby, then mid-month whisked us to Baja for a long weekend escape with friends for kayaking, reading, paddle boarding, and relaxing- followed by a family wedding in Todos Santos that was absolutely beautiful.

It’s been a month of movement and meaning, and I’m grateful for every bit of it. With Halloween coming up this week (don’t miss this post on healthier Halloween swaps and a downloadable menu!), here are my October favorites that made everything feel a little easier and a lot more delicious.

October Favorites

→ Keep scrolling for all the favorites I’ve been cooking, listening to, reading, wearing, and enjoying in October!

listening:

The Maid’s Secret by Nita Prose A mystery hits close to home as Molly the Maid uncovers secrets about her own family while solving another puzzling case.

The Big Fat Surprise by Nina Teicholz An investigative look at nutrition science that challenges decades of dietary guidelines about fat.

Three Days in June by Anne Tyler A tender story about family connections, missed opportunities, and the ordinary moments that shape our lives.

The Retirement Plan by Sue Hincenbergs A zany, madcap take on midlife and menopause.

enjoying:

Coffee syrups, breakfast brownies, copycat KIND bars, Baja seafood bake, this Sri Lankan inspired sheet pan meal, and this lovely collection of slow cooker recipes.

drinking:

As we settle into fall and the first colds of the season start making their rounds, I’ve made Pique’s Daily Radiance Elderberry Liposomal Vitamin C part of my October daily routine. The liposomal delivery system means this vitamin C actually absorbs into your cells instead of just passing through, making it incredibly effective while being gentle on digestion. What I appreciate most is how clean it is: no preservatives, no refined sugar, no fillers—just pure vitamin C paired with elderberry’s powerful antioxidants to support both immune function and collagen production. It tastes like a berry treat, which makes it something I genuinely look forward to rather than another supplement to choke down. It’s one of those small, intentional choices that supports my immune system and keeps my skin glowing as the days get shorter and the weather shifts. If you’re looking for high quality vitamin C that works and tastes amazing, this is it.

Enjoy 20% off for life with my link!

cooking:

Remember Chef

from this wildly popular post

She’s back—and this time she’s teaching us something extraordinary: how to make

This virtual cooking class is happening on November 4th at 9 am PST / 12 pm EST, and it’s completely FREE for everyone!

But here’s what makes this even better: this class is just a taste of what’s waiting for you inside The Blood Sugar Method.

When you join The Blood Sugar Method, you get:

✨ Daily expert support - Ask me questions in the chat and get answers when you need them most

✨ An incredible community - Connect with women on the same journey who truly understand

✨ Chef-led cooking classes like this one with Chef Emma- learn techniques you’ll use for life

✨ Complete meal plans + recipes - Take the guesswork out of what to eat

✨ Live expert Q+A sessions - Get your specific questions answered

✨ Everything you need to master blood sugar balance and feel amazing in your body

Imagine waking up with steady energy, sleeping through the night, and finally feeling in control of your cravings. That’s what members are experiencing every single day inside the program.

The value is tremendous - and the best part? It’s HSA/FSA eligible!

Sign up for the FREE gnocchi class here and experience what our community is all about!

Ready to dive in fully? Enroll in The Blood Sugar Method here and get immediate access to this live class, the entire library of recorded classes, all the recipes and meal plans, daily support, and a community cheering you on every step of the way.

cauliflower gnocchi + Chef Emma Frisch

watching:

Dr. B and I have been watching The Diplomat, Department Q, and the movie adaptation of Where the Crawdads Sing. If you know me, you know how much I love popcorn! Popcorn isn’t necessarily blood sugar-friendly, but my strategy is this: I treat popcorn as “dessert” and enjoy it at the end of a healthy meal. I make it by air-popping organic popcorn, then dressing it with extra virgin olive oil, truffle salt, and mixing in pepitas. This gives me the best shot at level blood sugar, and I get to enjoy a salty, crunchy treat!

using:

Between traveling and cooking my way through October, a few tools and products have become absolute essentials.

In the kitchen, I’m reaching for this silicone spatula daily- it’s heat-resistant, flexible enough to get every last bit from the peanut butter jar, and has held up beautifully through countless meals (I love it so much that I have 3 of them!). For everything else (think fish, eggs, or sheet pan dinners), this fish spatula is my go to. The thin, angled edge slides under food effortlessly, and it’s become one of those tools I didn’t know I needed until I couldn’t cook without it.

For my skin, I’ve been loving this tinted, glowy sunscreen for daily protection with a natural finish along with this foundation for a flawless, long-lasting look. Dr. B loves the clear version of this sunscreen. And I have been wearing this lipstick on repeat- the perfect shades that work for everything from errands to that beautiful Todos Santos wedding.

loving:

I am grateful for a healthy grandbaby, time alone with Dr. B, enjoying family and friends, good food, sunshine, movement, and making memories.

exploring:

Seattle: I always love visiting the kitchen and home store Watson Kennedy when we’re in town. We also discovered the incredible Saffron Grill restaurant which was so good, we ate there twice during our long weekend.

Todos Santos: Hotel Guaycura and their beach club are lovely, as is their rooftop restaurant and bar. Oystera is an absolute must for seafood lovers, and don’t miss the lifestyle store Nomad Chic for beautiful finds.

East Cape Baja: The house we built with friends on the Sea of Cortez is finally complete! We’re hosting Thanksgiving there with all of our children, and then it will be available for rent until our retirement. If you’re looking for a peaceful Sea of Cortez escape, we’d love to share this special place with you! sunrise fishing in front of our house, the pool, sunset fishing

wearing:

These Quince cashmere cardigans and this cable knit sweater are on constant rotation- the quality and softness are incredible. I wear them with this dress from Target!, these jeans, and this dress too! These shoes have been my go-to all month- versatile, comfortable, and endlessly wearable.

reading:

We All Live Here by Jojo Moyes - A heartwarming story about family, belonging, and the complexities of modern life.

The Life List by Lori Nelson Spielman - A novel about a woman who inherits her own “life list”—a list of dreams and goals she made as a teenager, when her mother dies. To claim her inheritance, she must complete the list, leading her on a transformative journey of self-discovery and second chances.

Faithful by Alice Hoffman - After a tragic accident leaves her best friend in a coma, a young woman struggles with guilt and depression until a series of mysterious events and an unexpected friendship help her heal and rediscover hope.

Queen’s Fortune by Allison Pataki - Historical novel following the incredible story of Desiree Clary (the woman Napoleon left for Josephine), who ultimately became Queen of Sweden.

Together, we're building a community focused on real food and metabolic health. If you enjoyed this post, please “like” and “restack” to help others find their way to better health, too!

Thank you for being here,